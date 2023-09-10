The defending champion Las Vegas Aces have clinched the No. 1 overall seed and home-court advantage throughout the 2023 WNBA playoffs. It took until the final day to seal the deal, and the Aces' position was guaranteed when the New York Liberty fell to the Washington Mystics.

This is the second consecutive season that the Aces have secured the No. 1 seed, and will once again relish the chance to play the majority of their playoff games at home. They went 5-1 at Michelob Ultra Arena in the 2022 postseason en route to their first title in franchise history, and finished 19-1 there this summer, with the only defeat coming to the lottery-bound Los Angeles Sparks on Aug. 19.

With one game still to play on Sunday, the Aces have already set a new WNBA regular season wins record with 33. While the league expanded the regular season schedule to a record 40 games this season, it's worth noting that the Aces surpassed the Phoenix Mercury's record of 29 wins in 34 games, which was the same amount of games the Mercury played in 2014 when they set that mark.

