The 2023 WNBA Finals continue on Sunday afternoon in what is a must-win Game 3 for the New York Liberty as they look to keep their season alive. They'll hope that returning home to Barclays Center gives them the boost that they need after two blowout defeats to the Las Vegas Aces in Games 1 and 2.

As for the Aces, they are now just one win away from defending their title and becoming the first team since the 2001 and 2002 Los Angeles Sparks to go back-to-back. Furthermore, if they complete the sweep in Game 3, they will become the seventh team to go undefeated in a postseason, and the first since the 2020 Seattle Storm.

Playoff bracket

Series hub

WNBA Finals schedule (best-of-five)



All games on ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC are streaming on fubo (try for free).

Sunday, Oct. 8 -- Game 1

Aces 99, Liberty 82 (Aces lead 1-0)

Wednesday, Oct. 11 -- Game 2

Aces 104, Liberty 76 (Aces lead 2-0)

Sunday, Oct. 15 -- Game 3

Las Vegas Aces at New York Liberty, 3 p.m. ET -- ABC

Wednesday, Oct. 18 -- Game 4 (If necessary)

Las Vegas Aces at New York Liberty, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN

Friday, Oct. 20 -- Game 5 (If necessary)

New York Liberty at Las Vegas Aces, 9 p.m. ET -- ESPN

Championship odds

Odds as of Oct. 15 after Game 2

Aces: -1440

Liberty: +800

First-round results (best-of-three)

Wednesday, Sept. 13 -- Game 1s

Sun 90, Lynx 60 (Sun lead 1-0)

Aces 87, Sky 59 (Aces lead 1-0)

Friday, Sept. 15 -- Game 1s

Liberty 90, Mystics 75 (Liberty lead 1-0)

Wings 94, Dream 82 (Wings lead 1-0)

Sunday, Sept. 17 -- Game 2s

Lynx 82, Sun 75 (Series tied 1-1)

Aces 92, Sky 70 (Aces win series 2-0)

Tuesday, Sept. 19 -- Game 2s

Liberty 90, Mystics 85 OT (Liberty win series 2-0)

Wings 101, Dream 74 (Wings win series 2-0)

Wednesday, Sept. 20 -- Game 3

Sun 90, Lynx 75 (Sun win series 2-1)

Semifinals results (best-of-five)



Sunday, Sept. 24 -- Game 1s

Sun 78, Liberty 63 (Sun lead 1-0)

Aces 97, Wings 83 (Aces lead 1-0)

Tuesday, Sept. 26 -- Game 2s

Liberty 84, Sun 77 (Series tied 1-1)

Aces 91, Wings 84 (Aces lead 2-0)

Friday, Sept. 29 -- Game 3s

Liberty 92, Sun 81 (Liberty lead 2-1)

Aces 64, Wings 61 (Aces win 3-0)

Sunday, Oct. 1 -- Game 4s