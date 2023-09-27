The 2023 WNBA playoffs continued on Tuesday night with a pair of entertaining Game 2s in the semifinals. In the opener, the New York Liberty got back on track with an 84-77 win over the Connecticut Sun. After falling into a double-digit hole in the first half, the Liberty switched to a zone defense that stifled the Sun the rest of the way. That series is now tied at 1-1 as it shifts to Connecticut.

Later on, the Las Vegas Aces remained the only undefeated team in the postseason with a 91-84 win over the Dallas Wings. They never trailed in the game, but the pesky Wings kept them uncomfortable until the final buzzer. A'ja Wilson led the way, finishing with 30 points and 11 rebounds to become the first player ever with three consecutive 30-point games in the playoffs. Now up 2-0, the Aces are one win away from a trip back to the Finals.

While the first round was a best-of-three series, all remaining matchups will now be best-of-five with a 2-2-1 forma. That means the higher seed hosts Games 1, 2, and 5, if necessary.

Semifinals schedule (best-of-five)



Sunday, Sept. 24 -- Game 1s

Sun 78, Liberty 63 (Sun lead 1-0)

Aces 97, Wings 83 (Aces lead 1-0)

Tuesday, Sept. 26 -- Game 2s

Liberty 84, Sun 77 (Series tied 1-1)

Aces 91, Wings 84 (Aces lead 2-0)

Friday, Sept. 29 -- Game 3s

New York Liberty at Connecticut Sun, 7:30 p.m. ET -- ESPN2

Las Vegas Aces at Dallas Wings, 9:30 p.m. ET -- ESPN2

Sunday, Oct. 1 -- Game 4s

New York Liberty at Connecticut Sun, 3 p.m. ET -- ABC

*Las Vegas Aces at Dallas Wings, 9 p.m. ET -- ESPN

*If necessary

Tuesday, Oct. 3 -- Game 5s (if necessary)

Connecticut Sun at New York Liberty, TBD -- ESPNU

Dallas Wings at Las Vegas Aces, TBD -- ESPNU

WNBA Finals

Sunday, Oct. 8 -- Game 1

TBD at TBD, 3 p.m. ET -- ABC

Wednesday, Oct. 11 -- Game 2

TBD at TBD, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN

Sunday, Oct. 15 -- Game 3

TBD at TBD, 3 p.m. ET -- ABC

Wednesday, Oct. 18 -- Game 4 (If necessary)

TBD at TBD, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN

Friday, Oct. 20 -- Game 5 (If necessary)

TBD at TBD, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN

Championship odds

Odds as of Sept. 27 after the respective Game 2s.

Aces: -250

Liberty: +220

Sun: +1500

Wings: +7500

First-round results (best-of-three)

Wednesday, Sept. 13 -- Game 1s

Sun 90, Lynx 60 (Sun lead 1-0)

Aces 87, Sky 59 (Aces lead 1-0)

Friday, Sept. 15 -- Game 1s

Liberty 90, Mystics 75 (Liberty lead 1-0)

Wings 94, Dream 82 (Wings lead 1-0)

Sunday, Sept. 17 -- Game 2s

Lynx 82, Sun 75 (Series tied 1-1)

Aces 92, Sky 70 (Aces win series 2-0)

Tuesday, Sept. 19 -- Game 2s

Liberty 90, Mystics 85 OT (Liberty win series 2-0)

Wings 101, Dream 74 (Wings win series 2-0)

Wednesday, Sept. 20 -- Game 3