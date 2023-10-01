The 2023 WNBA playoffs will continue on Sunday afternoon with Game 4 between the New York Liberty and Connecticut Sun in the semifinals. After the Sun stole Game 1 in Barclays Center, the Liberty have bounced back with two consecutive wins, to take a 2-1 series lead. Now the No. 2 overall seed is one win away from clinching its first trip to the Finals since 2002.

Waiting for the winner of this matchup are the defending champion Las Vegas Aces, who swept the Dallas Wings in three games to get back to the Finals for a second consecutive season. The Aces, who will have homecourt advantage in the Finals, are hoping to become the first team to repeat as champions since the Los Angeles Sparks in 2001 and 2002.

The WNBA Finals will also be best-of-five series with a 2-2-1 format. Las Vegas will host Games 1 and 2 and, if necessary, Game 5

Playoff bracket

Series hubs

Semifinals schedule (best-of-five)



Sunday, Sept. 24 -- Game 1s

Sun 78, Liberty 63 (Sun lead 1-0)

Aces 97, Wings 83 (Aces lead 1-0)

Tuesday, Sept. 26 -- Game 2s

Liberty 84, Sun 77 (Series tied 1-1)

Aces 91, Wings 84 (Aces lead 2-0)

Friday, Sept. 29 -- Game 3s

Liberty 92, Sun 81 (Liberty lead 2-1)

Aces 64, Wings 61 (Aces win 3-0)

Sunday, Oct. 1 -- Game 4s

New York Liberty at Connecticut Sun, 3 p.m. ET -- ABC

Tuesday, Oct. 3 -- Game 5 (if necessary)

Connecticut Sun at New York Liberty, TBD -- ESPNU

WNBA Finals

Sunday, Oct. 8 -- Game 1

TBD at Las Vegas Aces, 3 p.m. ET -- ABC

Wednesday, Oct. 11 -- Game 2

TBD at Las Vegas Aces, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN

Sunday, Oct. 15 -- Game 3

Las Vegas Aces at TBD, 3 p.m. ET -- ABC

Wednesday, Oct. 18 -- Game 4 (If necessary)

Las Vegas Aces at TBD, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN

Friday, Oct. 20 -- Game 5 (If necessary)

TBD at Las Vegas Aces, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN

Championship odds

Odds as of Sept. 27 after the respective Game 2s.

Aces: -250

Liberty: +220

Sun: +1500

Wings: +7500

First-round results (best-of-three)

Wednesday, Sept. 13 -- Game 1s

Sun 90, Lynx 60 (Sun lead 1-0)

Aces 87, Sky 59 (Aces lead 1-0)

Friday, Sept. 15 -- Game 1s

Liberty 90, Mystics 75 (Liberty lead 1-0)

Wings 94, Dream 82 (Wings lead 1-0)

Sunday, Sept. 17 -- Game 2s

Lynx 82, Sun 75 (Series tied 1-1)

Aces 92, Sky 70 (Aces win series 2-0)

Tuesday, Sept. 19 -- Game 2s

Liberty 90, Mystics 85 OT (Liberty win series 2-0)

Wings 101, Dream 74 (Wings win series 2-0)

Wednesday, Sept. 20 -- Game 3