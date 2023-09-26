The semifinals of the 2023 WNBA playoffs will continue on Tuesday night with a pair of pivotal Game 2s. In these best-of-five series, teams cannot afford to go down 0-2, so both the New York Liberty and Dallas Wings will be desperate to find a way to win and even their respective matchups.

Despite being heavy favorites, the Liberty were stunned at home in Game 1 by the Connecticut Sun, who put together a defensive masterclass to shut down one of the best offenses in league history. As for the Wings, their defeat was expected. Though they hung around until the second half, they were eventually overwhelmed by the defending champion Aces.

While the first round was a best-of-three series, all remaining matchups will now be best-of-five with a 2-2-1 forma. That means the higher seed hosts Games 1, 2, and 5, if necessary.

Semifinals schedule (best-of-five)



Sunday, Sept. 24 -- Game 1s

Sun 78, Liberty 63 (Sun lead 1-0)

Aces 97, Wings 83 (Aces lead 1-0)

Tuesday, Sept. 26 -- Game 2s

Connecticut Sun at New York Liberty, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN

Dallas Wings at Las Vegas Aces, 10 p.m. ET -- ESPN

Friday, Sept. 29 -- Game 3s

New York Liberty at Connecticut Sun, 7:30 p.m. ET -- ESPN2

Las Vegas Aces at Dallas Wings, 9:30 p.m. ET -- ESPN2

Sunday, Oct. 1 -- Game 4s (if necessary)

New York Liberty at Connecticut Sun, 3 p.m. ET -- ABC

Las Vegas Aces at Dallas Wings, TBD -- ESPN

Tuesday, Oct. 3 -- Game 5s (if necessary)

Connecticut Sun at New York Liberty, TBD -- ESPNU

Dallas Wings at Las Vegas Aces, TBD -- ESPNU

WNBA Finals

Sunday, Oct. 8 -- Game 1

TBD at TBD, 3 p.m. ET -- ABC

Wednesday, Oct. 11 -- Game 2

TBD at TBD, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN

Sunday, Oct. 15 -- Game 3

TBD at TBD, 3 p.m. ET -- ABC

Wednesday, Oct. 18 -- Game 4 (If necessary)

TBD at TBD, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN

Friday, Oct. 20 -- Game 5 (If necessary)

TBD at TBD, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN

Championship odds

Odds entering the semifinals as of Sept. 23.

Aces: -165

Liberty: +140

Sun: +1500

Wings: +4000

First-round results (best-of-three)

Wednesday, Sept. 13 -- Game 1s

Sun 90, Lynx 60 (Sun lead 1-0)

Aces 87, Sky 59 (Aces lead 1-0)

Friday, Sept. 15 -- Game 1s

Liberty 90, Mystics 75 (Liberty lead 1-0)

Wings 94, Dream 82 (Wings lead 1-0)

Sunday, Sept. 17 -- Game 2s

Lynx 82, Sun 75 (Series tied 1-1)

Aces 92, Sky 70 (Aces win series 2-0)

Tuesday, Sept. 19 -- Game 2s

Liberty 90, Mystics 85 OT (Liberty win series 2-0)

Wings 101, Dream 74 (Wings win series 2-0)

Wednesday, Sept. 20 -- Game 3