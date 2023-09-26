The semifinals of the 2023 WNBA playoffs will continue on Tuesday night with a pair of pivotal Game 2s. In these best-of-five series, teams cannot afford to go down 0-2, so both the New York Liberty and Dallas Wings will be desperate to find a way to win and even their respective matchups.
Despite being heavy favorites, the Liberty were stunned at home in Game 1 by the Connecticut Sun, who put together a defensive masterclass to shut down one of the best offenses in league history. As for the Wings, their defeat was expected. Though they hung around until the second half, they were eventually overwhelmed by the defending champion Aces.
While the first round was a best-of-three series, all remaining matchups will now be best-of-five with a 2-2-1 forma. That means the higher seed hosts Games 1, 2, and 5, if necessary.
Playoff bracket
One round closer to crowning a WNBA Champion 🏆— WNBA (@WNBA) September 21, 2023
The Semi-Finals are set for the 2023 #WNBAPlayoffs presented by @Google
Semis start Sunday September 24th at 1pm/ET on ESPN pic.twitter.com/UrzoXBXBOQ
Series hubs
Semifinals schedule (best-of-five)
Sunday, Sept. 24 -- Game 1s
- Sun 78, Liberty 63 (Sun lead 1-0)
- Aces 97, Wings 83 (Aces lead 1-0)
Tuesday, Sept. 26 -- Game 2s
- Connecticut Sun at New York Liberty, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN
- Dallas Wings at Las Vegas Aces, 10 p.m. ET -- ESPN
Friday, Sept. 29 -- Game 3s
- New York Liberty at Connecticut Sun, 7:30 p.m. ET -- ESPN2
- Las Vegas Aces at Dallas Wings, 9:30 p.m. ET -- ESPN2
Sunday, Oct. 1 -- Game 4s (if necessary)
- New York Liberty at Connecticut Sun, 3 p.m. ET -- ABC
- Las Vegas Aces at Dallas Wings, TBD -- ESPN
Tuesday, Oct. 3 -- Game 5s (if necessary)
- Connecticut Sun at New York Liberty, TBD -- ESPNU
- Dallas Wings at Las Vegas Aces, TBD -- ESPNU
WNBA Finals
Sunday, Oct. 8 -- Game 1
- TBD at TBD, 3 p.m. ET -- ABC
Wednesday, Oct. 11 -- Game 2
- TBD at TBD, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN
Sunday, Oct. 15 -- Game 3
- TBD at TBD, 3 p.m. ET -- ABC
Wednesday, Oct. 18 -- Game 4 (If necessary)
- TBD at TBD, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN
Friday, Oct. 20 -- Game 5 (If necessary)
- TBD at TBD, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN
Championship odds
Odds entering the semifinals as of Sept. 23.
- Aces: -165
- Liberty: +140
- Sun: +1500
- Wings: +4000
First-round results (best-of-three)
Wednesday, Sept. 13 -- Game 1s
- Sun 90, Lynx 60 (Sun lead 1-0)
- Aces 87, Sky 59 (Aces lead 1-0)
Friday, Sept. 15 -- Game 1s
- Liberty 90, Mystics 75 (Liberty lead 1-0)
- Wings 94, Dream 82 (Wings lead 1-0)
Sunday, Sept. 17 -- Game 2s
- Lynx 82, Sun 75 (Series tied 1-1)
- Aces 92, Sky 70 (Aces win series 2-0)
Tuesday, Sept. 19 -- Game 2s
- Liberty 90, Mystics 85 OT (Liberty win series 2-0)
- Wings 101, Dream 74 (Wings win series 2-0)
Wednesday, Sept. 20 -- Game 3
- Sun 90, Lynx 75 (Sun win series 2-1)