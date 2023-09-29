The 2023 WNBA playoffs continue on Friday night with a pair of crucial Game 3s in the semifinals. Following a Game 1 loss at home to the Connecticut Sun, the New York Liberty bounced back to take Game 2 thanks to a surprise defensive maneuver. Will their new-found zone defense prove as effective in a pivotal Game 3?
Later on, the defending champion Las Vegas Aces will have a chance to get back to the Finals. They took the first two games at home against the Dallas Wings, though they had to fend off a late comeback attempt in Game 2 and were not fully comfortable until the final buzzer. Can they go on the road and complete the sweep?
While the first round was a best-of-three series, all remaining matchups will now be best-of-five with a 2-2-1 format. That means the higher seed hosts Games 1, 2, and 5, if necessary.
Playoff bracket
One round closer to crowning a WNBA Champion 🏆— WNBA (@WNBA) September 21, 2023
The Semi-Finals are set for the 2023 #WNBAPlayoffs presented by @Google
Semis start Sunday September 24th at 1pm/ET on ESPN pic.twitter.com/UrzoXBXBOQ
Semifinals schedule (best-of-five)
Sunday, Sept. 24 -- Game 1s
- Sun 78, Liberty 63 (Sun lead 1-0)
- Aces 97, Wings 83 (Aces lead 1-0)
Tuesday, Sept. 26 -- Game 2s
- Liberty 84, Sun 77 (Series tied 1-1)
- Aces 91, Wings 84 (Aces lead 2-0)
Friday, Sept. 29 -- Game 3s
- New York Liberty at Connecticut Sun, 7:30 p.m. ET -- ESPN2
- Las Vegas Aces at Dallas Wings, 9:30 p.m. ET -- ESPN2
Sunday, Oct. 1 -- Game 4s
- New York Liberty at Connecticut Sun, 3 p.m. ET -- ABC
- *Las Vegas Aces at Dallas Wings, 9 p.m. ET -- ESPN
*If necessary
Tuesday, Oct. 3 -- Game 5s (if necessary)
- Connecticut Sun at New York Liberty, TBD -- ESPNU
- Dallas Wings at Las Vegas Aces, TBD -- ESPNU
WNBA Finals
Sunday, Oct. 8 -- Game 1
- TBD at TBD, 3 p.m. ET -- ABC
Wednesday, Oct. 11 -- Game 2
- TBD at TBD, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN
Sunday, Oct. 15 -- Game 3
- TBD at TBD, 3 p.m. ET -- ABC
Wednesday, Oct. 18 -- Game 4 (If necessary)
- TBD at TBD, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN
Friday, Oct. 20 -- Game 5 (If necessary)
- TBD at TBD, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN
Championship odds
Odds as of Sept. 27 after the respective Game 2s.
- Aces: -250
- Liberty: +220
- Sun: +1500
- Wings: +7500
First-round results (best-of-three)
Wednesday, Sept. 13 -- Game 1s
- Sun 90, Lynx 60 (Sun lead 1-0)
- Aces 87, Sky 59 (Aces lead 1-0)
Friday, Sept. 15 -- Game 1s
- Liberty 90, Mystics 75 (Liberty lead 1-0)
- Wings 94, Dream 82 (Wings lead 1-0)
Sunday, Sept. 17 -- Game 2s
- Lynx 82, Sun 75 (Series tied 1-1)
- Aces 92, Sky 70 (Aces win series 2-0)
Tuesday, Sept. 19 -- Game 2s
- Liberty 90, Mystics 85 OT (Liberty win series 2-0)
- Wings 101, Dream 74 (Wings win series 2-0)
Wednesday, Sept. 20 -- Game 3
- Sun 90, Lynx 75 (Sun win series 2-1)