The 2023 WNBA playoffs continue on Friday night with a pair of crucial Game 3s in the semifinals. Following a Game 1 loss at home to the Connecticut Sun, the New York Liberty bounced back to take Game 2 thanks to a surprise defensive maneuver. Will their new-found zone defense prove as effective in a pivotal Game 3?

Later on, the defending champion Las Vegas Aces will have a chance to get back to the Finals. They took the first two games at home against the Dallas Wings, though they had to fend off a late comeback attempt in Game 2 and were not fully comfortable until the final buzzer. Can they go on the road and complete the sweep?

While the first round was a best-of-three series, all remaining matchups will now be best-of-five with a 2-2-1 format. That means the higher seed hosts Games 1, 2, and 5, if necessary.

Playoff bracket

Series hubs

Semifinals schedule (best-of-five)



All games on ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC are streaming on fubo (try for free).

Sunday, Sept. 24 -- Game 1s

Sun 78, Liberty 63 (Sun lead 1-0)

Aces 97, Wings 83 (Aces lead 1-0)

Tuesday, Sept. 26 -- Game 2s

Liberty 84, Sun 77 (Series tied 1-1)

Aces 91, Wings 84 (Aces lead 2-0)

Friday, Sept. 29 -- Game 3s

New York Liberty at Connecticut Sun, 7:30 p.m. ET -- ESPN2

Las Vegas Aces at Dallas Wings, 9:30 p.m. ET -- ESPN2

Sunday, Oct. 1 -- Game 4s

New York Liberty at Connecticut Sun, 3 p.m. ET -- ABC

*Las Vegas Aces at Dallas Wings, 9 p.m. ET -- ESPN

*If necessary

Tuesday, Oct. 3 -- Game 5s (if necessary)

Connecticut Sun at New York Liberty, TBD -- ESPNU

Dallas Wings at Las Vegas Aces, TBD -- ESPNU

WNBA Finals

Sunday, Oct. 8 -- Game 1

TBD at TBD, 3 p.m. ET -- ABC

Wednesday, Oct. 11 -- Game 2

TBD at TBD, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN

Sunday, Oct. 15 -- Game 3

TBD at TBD, 3 p.m. ET -- ABC

Wednesday, Oct. 18 -- Game 4 (If necessary)

TBD at TBD, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN

Friday, Oct. 20 -- Game 5 (If necessary)

TBD at TBD, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN

Championship odds

Odds as of Sept. 27 after the respective Game 2s.

Aces: -250

Liberty: +220

Sun: +1500

Wings: +7500

First-round results (best-of-three)

Wednesday, Sept. 13 -- Game 1s

Sun 90, Lynx 60 (Sun lead 1-0)

Aces 87, Sky 59 (Aces lead 1-0)

Friday, Sept. 15 -- Game 1s

Liberty 90, Mystics 75 (Liberty lead 1-0)

Wings 94, Dream 82 (Wings lead 1-0)

Sunday, Sept. 17 -- Game 2s

Lynx 82, Sun 75 (Series tied 1-1)

Aces 92, Sky 70 (Aces win series 2-0)

Tuesday, Sept. 19 -- Game 2s

Liberty 90, Mystics 85 OT (Liberty win series 2-0)

Wings 101, Dream 74 (Wings win series 2-0)

Wednesday, Sept. 20 -- Game 3