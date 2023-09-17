The 2023 WNBA playoffs continue Sunday with the Connecticut Sun and Las Vegas Aces looking to advance to the second round. Two games are on Sunday's schedule, and action starts at 1 p.m. as the Sun take on the Minnesota Lynx. The Sun and Aces -- both higher seeds in their matchups -- move to the semifinals with wins, while the Lynx and Chicago Sky are trying to force winner-take-all games in these best-of-three series.

The second night of the 2023 WNBA playoffs was much more exciting than the first. On Friday, the New York Liberty pulled away from the Washington Mystics thanks to Sabrina Ionescu, who hit a franchise playoff record seven 3-pointers in their 90-75 win. Later on, the Dallas Wings pulled off an incredible 20-point comeback to beat the Atlanta Dream, 94-82, despite 36 points from Rhyne Howard, who set a WNBA record for points and 3-pointers (eight) in a playoff debut.

After last season's format change, there are no longer any byes in the playoffs. The eight teams are placed in a standard bracket, with No. 1 vs. No. 8, No. 2 vs. No. 7, No. 3 vs. No. 6 and No. 4 vs. No. 5. The first-round series is best-of-three, while the semifinals and Finals are both best-of-five.

One important note is that the first round is played under a 2-1 format, which means the higher seed has Games 1 and 2 at home, while the lower seed has the deciding Game 3 at home, if necessary. The semis and Finals are both 2-2-1, with the higher seed having Games 1, 2 and 5, if necessary, at home.

First-round schedule, scores (best-of-three)

Wednesday, Sept. 13 -- Game 1s

Sun 90, Lynx 60 (Sun lead 1-0)

Aces 87, Sky 59 (Aces lead 1-0)

Friday, Sept. 15 -- Game 1s

Liberty 90, Mystics 75 (Liberty lead 1-0)

Wings 94, Dream 82 (Wings lead 1-0)

Sunday, Sept. 17 -- Game 2s

Minnesota Lynx at Connecticut Sun, 1 p.m. ET -- ESPN

Chicago Sky at Las Vegas Aces, 3 p.m. ET -- ABC

Tuesday, Sept. 19 -- Game 2s

Washington Mystics at New York Liberty, 7 p.m. ET -- ESPN

Atlanta Dream at Dallas Wings, 9 p.m. ET -- ESPN

Wednesday, Sept. 20 -- Game 3s (If necessary)

Las Vegas Aces at Chicago Sky, TBD -- ESPN

Connecticut Sun at Minnesota Lynx, TBD -- ESPN

Friday, Sept. 22 -- Game 3s (If necessary)

New York Liberty at Washington Mystics, TBD -- ESPN

Dallas Wings at Atlanta Dream, TBD -- ESPN

Semifinals

Sunday, Sept. 24 -- Game 1s

TBD at TBD, 1 p.m. ET -- ESPN

TBD at TBD, 5 p.m. ET -- ESPN2

Tuesday, Sept. 26 -- Game 2s

TBD at TBD, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN2

TBD at TBD, 10 p.m. ET -- ESPN2

Friday, Sept. 29 -- Game 3s

TBD at TBD, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN2

TBD at TBD, 10 p.m. ET -- ESPN2

Sunday, Oct. 1 -- Game 4s (If necessary)

TBD at TBD, 3 p.m. ET -- ABC

TBD at TBD, 9 p.m. ET -- ESPN

Tuesday, Oct. 3 -- Game 5s (If necessary)

TBD at TBD, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPNU

TBD at TBD, 10 p.m. ET -- ESPNU

Finals

Sunday, Oct. 8 -- Game 1

TBD at TBD, 3 p.m. ET -- ABC

Wednesday, Oct. 11 -- Game 2

TBD at TBD, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN

Sunday, Oct. 15 -- Game 3

TBD at TBD, 3 p.m. ET -- ABC

Wednesday, Oct. 18 -- Game 4 (If necessary)

TBD at TBD, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN

Friday, Oct. 20 -- Game 5 (If necessary)

TBD at TBD, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN

