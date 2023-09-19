The 2023 WNBA playoffs will continue on Tuesday night with a pair of crucial first-round Game 2s. In the first game of the double-header, the New York Liberty will look to sweep the Washington Mystics, and later on the Dallas Wings will try to do the same to the Atlanta Dream. Both the Liberty and Wings were big favorites in these matchups, but had to work harder than they expected in their respective Game 1s. Was that a sign of potential trouble? Or did they each take their opponents best shot? We'll soon find out.
After last season's format change, there are no longer any byes in the playoffs. The eight teams are placed in a standard bracket, with No. 1 vs. No. 8, No. 2 vs. No. 7, No. 3 vs. No. 6 and No. 4 vs. No. 5. The first-round series is best-of-three, while the semifinals and Finals are both best-of-five.
One important note is that the first round is played under a 2-1 format, which means the higher seed has Games 1 and 2 at home, while the lower seed has the deciding Game 3 at home, if necessary. The semis and Finals are both 2-2-1, with the higher seed having Games 1, 2 and 5, if necessary, at home.
Playoff bracket
Series hubs
- No. 1 Las Vegas Aces def. No. 8 Chicago Sky, 2-0
- No. 2 New York Liberty vs. No. 7 Washington Mystics
- No. 3 Connecticut Sun vs. No. 6 Minnesota Lynx
- No. 4 Dallas Wings vs. No. 5 Atlanta Dream
First-round schedule, scores (best-of-three)
Wednesday, Sept. 13 -- Game 1s
- Sun 90, Lynx 60 (Sun lead 1-0)
- Aces 87, Sky 59 (Aces lead 1-0)
Friday, Sept. 15 -- Game 1s
- Liberty 90, Mystics 75 (Liberty lead 1-0)
- Wings 94, Dream 82 (Wings lead 1-0)
Sunday, Sept. 17 -- Game 2s
- Lynx 82, Sun 75 (Series tied 1-1)
- Aces 92, Sky 70 (Aces win series 2-0)
Tuesday, Sept. 19 -- Game 2s
- Washington Mystics at New York Liberty, 7 p.m. ET -- ESPN
- Atlanta Dream at Dallas Wings, 9 p.m. ET -- ESPN
Wednesday, Sept. 20 -- Game 3
- Connecticut Sun at Minnesota Lynx, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN
Friday, Sept. 22 -- Game 3s (If necessary)
- New York Liberty at Washington Mystics, TBD -- ESPN
- Dallas Wings at Atlanta Dream, TBD -- ESPN
Semifinals
Sunday, Sept. 24 -- Game 1s
- TBD at TBD, 1 p.m. ET -- ESPN
- TBD at Las Vegas Aces, 5 p.m. ET -- ESPN2
Tuesday, Sept. 26 -- Game 2s
- TBD at TBD, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN2
- TBD at Las Vegas Aces, 10 p.m. ET -- ESPN2
Friday, Sept. 29 -- Game 3s
- TBD at TBD, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN2
- Las Vegas Aces at TBD, 10 p.m. ET -- ESPN2
Sunday, Oct. 1 -- Game 4s (If necessary)
- TBD at TBD, 3 p.m. ET -- ABC
- Las Vegas Aces at TBD, 9 p.m. ET -- ESPN
Tuesday, Oct. 3 -- Game 5s (If necessary)
- TBD at TBD, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPNU
- TBD at Las Vegas Aces, 10 p.m. ET -- ESPNU
Finals
Sunday, Oct. 8 -- Game 1
- TBD at TBD, 3 p.m. ET -- ABC
Wednesday, Oct. 11 -- Game 2
- TBD at TBD, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN
Sunday, Oct. 15 -- Game 3
- TBD at TBD, 3 p.m. ET -- ABC
Wednesday, Oct. 18 -- Game 4 (If necessary)
- TBD at TBD, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN
Friday, Oct. 20 -- Game 5 (If necessary)
- TBD at TBD, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN
Championship odds
Odds entering the first round as of Sept. 12.
- Aces: -160
- Liberty: +130
- Sun: +2000
- Wings: +3000
- Mystics: +3500
- Dream: +15000
- Lynx: +20000
- Sky: +25000