The 2023 WNBA playoffs will continue on Tuesday night with a pair of crucial first-round Game 2s. In the first game of the double-header, the New York Liberty will look to sweep the Washington Mystics, and later on the Dallas Wings will try to do the same to the Atlanta Dream. Both the Liberty and Wings were big favorites in these matchups, but had to work harder than they expected in their respective Game 1s. Was that a sign of potential trouble? Or did they each take their opponents best shot? We'll soon find out.

After last season's format change, there are no longer any byes in the playoffs. The eight teams are placed in a standard bracket, with No. 1 vs. No. 8, No. 2 vs. No. 7, No. 3 vs. No. 6 and No. 4 vs. No. 5. The first-round series is best-of-three, while the semifinals and Finals are both best-of-five.

One important note is that the first round is played under a 2-1 format, which means the higher seed has Games 1 and 2 at home, while the lower seed has the deciding Game 3 at home, if necessary. The semis and Finals are both 2-2-1, with the higher seed having Games 1, 2 and 5, if necessary, at home.

Playoff bracket

Series hubs

First-round schedule, scores (best-of-three)

All games on ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC are streaming on fubo (try for free).

Wednesday, Sept. 13 -- Game 1s

Sun 90, Lynx 60 (Sun lead 1-0)

Aces 87, Sky 59 (Aces lead 1-0)

Friday, Sept. 15 -- Game 1s

Liberty 90, Mystics 75 (Liberty lead 1-0)

Wings 94, Dream 82 (Wings lead 1-0)

Sunday, Sept. 17 -- Game 2s

Lynx 82, Sun 75 (Series tied 1-1)

Aces 92, Sky 70 (Aces win series 2-0)

Tuesday, Sept. 19 -- Game 2s

Washington Mystics at New York Liberty, 7 p.m. ET -- ESPN

Atlanta Dream at Dallas Wings, 9 p.m. ET -- ESPN

Wednesday, Sept. 20 -- Game 3

Connecticut Sun at Minnesota Lynx, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN

Friday, Sept. 22 -- Game 3s (If necessary)

New York Liberty at Washington Mystics, TBD -- ESPN

Dallas Wings at Atlanta Dream, TBD -- ESPN

Semifinals

Sunday, Sept. 24 -- Game 1s

TBD at TBD, 1 p.m. ET -- ESPN

TBD at Las Vegas Aces, 5 p.m. ET -- ESPN2

Tuesday, Sept. 26 -- Game 2s

TBD at TBD, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN2

TBD at Las Vegas Aces, 10 p.m. ET -- ESPN2

Friday, Sept. 29 -- Game 3s

TBD at TBD, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN2

Las Vegas Aces at TBD, 10 p.m. ET -- ESPN2

Sunday, Oct. 1 -- Game 4s (If necessary)

TBD at TBD, 3 p.m. ET -- ABC

Las Vegas Aces at TBD, 9 p.m. ET -- ESPN

Tuesday, Oct. 3 -- Game 5s (If necessary)

TBD at TBD, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPNU

TBD at Las Vegas Aces, 10 p.m. ET -- ESPNU

Finals

Sunday, Oct. 8 -- Game 1

TBD at TBD, 3 p.m. ET -- ABC

Wednesday, Oct. 11 -- Game 2

TBD at TBD, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN

Sunday, Oct. 15 -- Game 3

TBD at TBD, 3 p.m. ET -- ABC

Wednesday, Oct. 18 -- Game 4 (If necessary)

TBD at TBD, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN

Friday, Oct. 20 -- Game 5 (If necessary)

TBD at TBD, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN

Championship odds

Odds entering the first round as of Sept. 12.