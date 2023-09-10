After four months and a record 40 games for each team, the regular season is in the books and it's time for the 2023 WNBA playoffs. It took until the final day to settle all the seeding matters, and the defending champion Las Vegas Aces have secured the No. 1 seed. They will have homecourt advantage throughout the postseason, as they look to become the first repeat champions since the Los Angeles Sparks in 2001 and 2002.
All of the action will get underway on Wednesday, with a pair of first-round games. From there, it will be a month-long sprint to the finish line. The semifinals will start on Sept. 24, while the Finals will get underway on Oct. 8, with a last possible date of Oct. 20.
After last season's format change, there are no longer any byes in the playoffs. The eight teams are placed in a standard bracket, with No. 1 vs. No. 8, No. 2 vs. No. 7, No. 3 vs. No. 6 and No. 4 vs. No. 5. The first-round series is best-of-three, while the semifinals and Finals are both best-of-five. One important note is that the first round is played under a 2-1 format, which means the higher seed has Games 1 and 2 at home, while the lower seed has the deciding Game 3 at home, if necessary. The semis and Finals are both 2-2-1, with the higher seed having Games 1, 2 and 5, if necessary, at home.
Playoff bracket
The official bracket for the 2023 #WNBAPlayoffs presented by @Google ⬇️— WNBA (@WNBA) September 10, 2023
First Round begins Wednesday September 13th at 8pm/ET on ESPN2 #MoreThanGame pic.twitter.com/Jc90UfZUKt
First round (best-of-three)
Wednesday, Sept. 13 -- Game 1s
- No. 6 Minnesota Lynx at No. 3 Connecticut Sun, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN 2
- No. 8 Chicago Sky at No. 1 Las Vegas Aces, 10 p.m. ET -- ESPN
Friday, Sept. 15 -- Game 1s
- No. 7 Washington Mystics at No. 2 New York Liberty, 7:30 p.m. ET -- ESPN 2
- No. 5 Atlanta Dream at No. 4 Dallas Wings, 9:30 p.m. ET -- ESPN 2
Sunday, Sept. 17 -- Game 2s
- No. 6 Minnesota Lynx at No. 3 Connecticut Sun, 1 p.m. ET -- ESPN
- No. 8 Chicago Sky at No. 1 Las Vegas Aces, 3 p.m. ET -- ABC
Tuesday, Sept. 19 -- Game 2s
- No. 7 Washington Mystics at No. 2 New York Liberty, 7 p.m. ET -- ESPN
- No. 5 Atlanta Dream at No. 4 Dallas Wings, 9 p.m. ET -- ESPN
Wednesday, Sept. 20 -- Game 3s (If necessary)
- No. 1 Las Vegas Aces at No. 8 Chicago Sky, TBD -- ESPN
- No. 3 Connecticut Sun at No. 6 Minnesota Lynx, TBD -- ESPN
Friday, Sept. 22 -- Game 3s (If necessary)
- No. 2 New York Liberty at No. 7 Washington Mystics, TBD -- ESPN
- No. 4 Dallas Wings at No. 5 Atlanta Dream, TBD -- ESPN
Semifinals
Sunday, Sept. 24 -- Game 1s
- TBD at TBD, 1 p.m. ET -- ESPN
- TBD at TBD, 5 p.m. ET -- ESPN 2
Tuesday, Sept. 26 -- Game 2s
- TBD at TBD, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN 2
- TBD at TBD, 10 p.m. ET -- ESPN 2
Friday, Sept. 29 -- Game 3s
- TBD at TBD, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN 2
- TBD at TBD, 10 p.m. ET -- ESPN 2
Sunday, Oct. 1 -- Game 4s (If necessary)
- TBD at TBD, 3 p.m. ET -- ABC
- TBD at TBD, 9 p.m. ET -- ESPN
Tuesday, Oct. 3 -- Game 5s (If necessary)
- TBD at TBD, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN U
- TBD at TBD, 10 p.m. ET -- ESPN U
Finals
Sunday, Oct. 8 -- Game 1
- TBD at TBD, 3 p.m. ET -- ABC
Wednesday, Oct. 11 -- Game 2
- TBD at TBD, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN
Sunday, Oct. 15 -- Game 3
- TBD at TBD, 3 p.m. ET -- ABC
Wednesday, Oct. 18 -- Game 4 (If necessary)
- TBD at TBD, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN
Friday, Oct. 20 -- Game 5 (If necessary)
- TBD at TBD, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN