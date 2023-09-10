After four months and a record 40 games for each team, the regular season is in the books and it's time for the 2023 WNBA playoffs. It took until the final day to settle all the seeding matters, and the defending champion Las Vegas Aces have secured the No. 1 seed. They will have homecourt advantage throughout the postseason, as they look to become the first repeat champions since the Los Angeles Sparks in 2001 and 2002.

All of the action will get underway on Wednesday, with a pair of first-round games. From there, it will be a month-long sprint to the finish line. The semifinals will start on Sept. 24, while the Finals will get underway on Oct. 8, with a last possible date of Oct. 20.

After last season's format change, there are no longer any byes in the playoffs. The eight teams are placed in a standard bracket, with No. 1 vs. No. 8, No. 2 vs. No. 7, No. 3 vs. No. 6 and No. 4 vs. No. 5. The first-round series is best-of-three, while the semifinals and Finals are both best-of-five. One important note is that the first round is played under a 2-1 format, which means the higher seed has Games 1 and 2 at home, while the lower seed has the deciding Game 3 at home, if necessary. The semis and Finals are both 2-2-1, with the higher seed having Games 1, 2 and 5, if necessary, at home.

Playoff bracket

First round (best-of-three)

Wednesday, Sept. 13 -- Game 1s

No. 6 Minnesota Lynx at No. 3 Connecticut Sun, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN 2

No. 8 Chicago Sky at No. 1 Las Vegas Aces, 10 p.m. ET -- ESPN

Friday, Sept. 15 -- Game 1s

No. 7 Washington Mystics at No. 2 New York Liberty, 7:30 p.m. ET -- ESPN 2

No. 5 Atlanta Dream at No. 4 Dallas Wings, 9:30 p.m. ET -- ESPN 2

Sunday, Sept. 17 -- Game 2s

No. 6 Minnesota Lynx at No. 3 Connecticut Sun, 1 p.m. ET -- ESPN

No. 8 Chicago Sky at No. 1 Las Vegas Aces, 3 p.m. ET -- ABC

Tuesday, Sept. 19 -- Game 2s

No. 7 Washington Mystics at No. 2 New York Liberty, 7 p.m. ET -- ESPN

No. 5 Atlanta Dream at No. 4 Dallas Wings, 9 p.m. ET -- ESPN

Wednesday, Sept. 20 -- Game 3s (If necessary)

No. 1 Las Vegas Aces at No. 8 Chicago Sky, TBD -- ESPN

No. 3 Connecticut Sun at No. 6 Minnesota Lynx, TBD -- ESPN

Friday, Sept. 22 -- Game 3s (If necessary)

No. 2 New York Liberty at No. 7 Washington Mystics, TBD -- ESPN

No. 4 Dallas Wings at No. 5 Atlanta Dream, TBD -- ESPN

Semifinals

Sunday, Sept. 24 -- Game 1s

TBD at TBD, 1 p.m. ET -- ESPN

TBD at TBD, 5 p.m. ET -- ESPN 2

Tuesday, Sept. 26 -- Game 2s

TBD at TBD, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN 2

TBD at TBD, 10 p.m. ET -- ESPN 2

Friday, Sept. 29 -- Game 3s

TBD at TBD, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN 2

TBD at TBD, 10 p.m. ET -- ESPN 2

Sunday, Oct. 1 -- Game 4s (If necessary)

TBD at TBD, 3 p.m. ET -- ABC

TBD at TBD, 9 p.m. ET -- ESPN

Tuesday, Oct. 3 -- Game 5s (If necessary)

TBD at TBD, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN U

TBD at TBD, 10 p.m. ET -- ESPN U

Finals

Sunday, Oct. 8 -- Game 1

TBD at TBD, 3 p.m. ET -- ABC

Wednesday, Oct. 11 -- Game 2

TBD at TBD, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN

Sunday, Oct. 15 -- Game 3

TBD at TBD, 3 p.m. ET -- ABC

Wednesday, Oct. 18 -- Game 4 (If necessary)

TBD at TBD, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN

Friday, Oct. 20 -- Game 5 (If necessary)