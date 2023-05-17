After a long and fascinating winter, spring has well and truly arrived, and with it a new WNBA season. The 2023 campaign, which will see teams play a record 40 regular-season games, tips off on Friday, May 19. That is the beginning of an exciting opening weekend that will feature nine games and all 12 teams.

Ahead of all the action, here's everything you need to know about the opening weekend of the 2023 WNBA season.

Friday, May 19

Connecticut Sun at Indiana Fever

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis

TV: None

Live stream: WNBA League Pass

No. 1 overall pick Aliyah Boston will make her debut for the Fever against a new-look Sun team that is coming off a loss in the Finals.

New York Liberty at Washington Mystics

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Entertainment and Sports Arena -- Washington, D.C.

TV: NBA TV

Live stream: fubo (try for free)

A new Liberty superteam featuring Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones, Courtney Vandersloot and Sabrina Ionescu will make its debut against a Mystics side that figures to be the main challenger to the Liberty and Aces' pre-ordained Finals matchup.

Chicago Sky at Minnesota Lynx

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

TV: None

Live stream: WNBA League Pass

Both the Sky and Lynx lost legends in the offseason; Candace Parker signed with the Aces in free agency and Sylva Fowles retired. Two new eras will begin on Friday.

Phoenix Mercury at Los Angeles Sparks

Time: 11 p.m. ET

Location: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

TV: ESPN

Live stream: fubo (try for free)

After missing the entire 2022 season while detained in Russia on drug charges, Brittney Griner will make her official WNBA return when the Mercury travel to L.A. to take on the Sparks.

Saturday, May 20

Atlanta Dream at Dallas Wings

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: College Park Center -- Arlington, Texas

TV: ABC

Live stream: fubo (try for free)

Two teams with young and talented rosters, and real playoff ambitions, will begin their seasons against each other in a national TV showcase.

Las Vegas Aces at Seattle Storm

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington

TV: ABC

Live stream: fubo (try for free)

In the second game on Saturday, the defending champion Aces will take on a Storm team that underwent major changes in the offseason in a rematch of last season's thrilling semi-final series. The Aces will notably be without head coach Becky Hammon for this game after her suspension.

Sunday, May 21

Washington Mystics at Connecticut Sun

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Mohegan Sun Arena -- Uncasville, Connecticut

TV: None

Live stream: WNBA League Pass

The Mystics and Sun look to be two of the "best of the rest" behind the Aces and Liberty, which makes this early season clash even more intriguing.

Indiana Fever at New York Liberty

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Location: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

TV: None

Live stream: Twitter

The new-look Liberty will make their home debuat at Barclays Center on Sunday afternoon against the Fever and No. 1 overall pick Aliyah Boston.

Chicago Sky at Phoenix Mercury

Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

TV: ESPN

Live stream: Fubo (try for free)

This 2021 Finals rematch will see Brittney Griner play her first regular-season game at home in Phoenix since she returned from Russia.