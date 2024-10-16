The All-WNBA teams were announced on Wednesday, ahead of Game 3 of the 2024 WNBA Finals, wrapping up the major honors for the 2024 WNBA season. As expected, MVP A'ja Wilson, Defensive Player of the Year Napheesa Collier and Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark headlined the First Team, which was rounded out by Breanna Stewart and Alyssa Thomas. Both Wilson and Collier were unanimous selections.

This is the third consecutive First Team appearance for Wilson, and the second in a row for Collier. Along with Stewart, Wilson is the only player to have made the First Team in each of the last three seasons. As for Stewart, this is her fifth consecutive First Team honor and her seventh overall. She is now tied with Maya Moore and Sheryl Swoopes for the 10th most All-WNBA honors all-time.

Clark is the first rookie to make an All-WNBA team since Breanna Stewart in 2016, and the first to make the First Team since Candace Parker in 2008. She joins Parker, Sue Bird (2002), Tamika Catchings (2002) and Diana Taurasi (2004) as the only rookies ever to earn the honor.

All-WNBA First Team

Player Team Caitlin Clark Fever Napheesa Collier Lynx Breanna Stewart Liberty Alyssa Thomas Sun A'ja Wilson Aces

The Secont Team was led by Liberty stars Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones, who, along with Stewart, helped New York finish with the best record in the league at 32-8. This is the third consecutive Second Team appearance for Ionescu, which accounts for all of her honors, and the fifth overall All-WNBA selection for Jones.

Nneka Ogwumike also made the Second Team in her first season with the Seattle Storm. This is her seventh overall All-WNBA honor, which moves her into a tie with Stewart, Moore and Swoopes for the 10th most selections in league history. This is the third appearance for Arike Ogunbowale and the first for Kahleah Copper.

All-WNBA Second Team

Player Team Kahleah Copper Mercury Sabrina Ionescu Liberty Jonquel Jones Liberty Arike Ogunbowale Wings Nneka Ogwumike Storm

In honor of their accomplishments, each member of the All-WNBA First Team will receive $10,300 and each member of the Second Team will receive $5,150.