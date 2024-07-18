On Wednesday, the WNBA officially announced the events and participants for All-Star Friday Night, which will take place in Phoenix ahead of the 2024 All-Star Game on Saturday. In addition to the Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest, there will also be a new 3x3 showcase.

Here's a look at everything you need to know about what should be an exciting night of action:

How to watch All-Star Friday Night

Time: 9 p.m. ET | Date: Friday, July 19

Location: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

TV channel: ESPN | Streaming: Watch ESPN

Skills Challenge format, participants

The Skills Challenge returns in a classic obstacle course format that will challenge players' abilities in each key facet of the game: dribbling, passing and shooting. In the first round, each player will maneuver around the course as fast as possible, and the players with the two fastest times will advance to the final round. There, they'll repeat the course, and the player with the fastest time in the final round will receive the trophy.

Here are the five participants:

3-Point Contest format, participants

Everyone's favorite event, the 3-Point Contest, is also back for All-Star Weekend, though notably without defending champion Sabrina Ionescu, who put up a historic performance last year.

As always, there will be five racks with five balls each spread out around the arc. Four of the racks will have four regular basketballs worth one point and one "money ball" worth two points. One rack will have five "money balls." There will also be two long-range shots worth three points each.

This will be a two-round event, and contestants will have 70 seconds to make as many shots as possible. The two players with the highest score in the first round will advance to the final round, where they'll shoot again. The shooter with the most points in the final round will be named champion.

Here are the five participants:

3x3 Showcase format, participants

There's a new event on the docket this year, a 3x3 showcase ahead of the Paris Olympics. Team USA won the gold medal in 3x3 basketball's debut at the Tokyo Olympics, and will be looking to repeat as champions with a new squad this year.

This year's Olympic team will take on the U23 national team in an exhibition game. In 3x3 basketball, teams play on a halfcourt with a 10-minute clock. Shots inside the arc are worth one point, while shots outside the arc are worth two points. The first team to reach 21 points wins. If neither team gets to that mark by the end of the 10-minute period, then the team with the most points at the final buzzer wins.

Here's a look at the rosters for each team:

Olympic team

Player Team Cierra Burdick Overseas Dearica Hamby Los Angeles Sparks Rhyne Howard Atlanta Dream Hailey Van Lith TCU

U23 team

Player Team Christina Dalce Maryland Morgan Maly Creighton Cotie McMahon Ohio State Lucy Olsen Iowa Mikaylah Williams

LSU Serah Williams

Wisconsin

The 2024 WNBA All-Star Game will take place on Saturday and pits Team USA vs. Team WNBA.