Stanford star Cameron Brink will almost certainly be a lottery pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft if she turns pro after the season, but she still hasn't made a decision. Brink addressed the situation Sunday after helping Stanford beat Arizona State, 81-67, to clinch the last ever Pac-12 regular-season title.

"So, I'm sure all of you are wondering, as far as my decision goes to stay next year or enter the draft, I'm still undecided," Brink said during a post-game celebration honoring the team, while those still in attendance immediately started chanting "one more year."

Though Brink is a senior, she can return to school next season through the COVID eligibility extension. Should she stay for an extra year, it would be another blow to the vaunted 2024 draft class, which has already lost Paige Bueckers. The UConn star announced earlier this month she is sticking with the Huskies for another season.

Brink recorded 14 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and five blocks in Stanford's win Sunday to continue another stellar season and show exactly why she's one of the most exciting prospects in college basketball.

The 6-foot-4 center has always been an elite defender -- she's the reigning Women's Basketball Coach's Association Defensive Player of the Year and two-time reigning Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year -- and is now adding the offensive game to match. For the season, she's averaging 17.8 points, 11.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 3.6 blocks per game, all of which are career highs.

With Brink leading the way on both sides of the ball, Stanford is 24-4 on the season and ranked No. 3 in the nation. The Cardinal will have its sights set on a fourth national championship and second in the last four seasons. Brink was a freshman in 2021 when Stanford won it all, and put up 10 points, six rebounds and three blocks in the national championship game.