As another busy free agency period settles down, it's time to shift our attention to the 2024 WNBA Draft, which is the final major event on the offseason calendar. The league officially announced the draft will be held on April 15 at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York City.

Select prospects will be invited to the draft as usual, and will get to walk up on stage and greet commissioner Cathy Engelbert when their name is called. The players and their families won't be the only ones in attendance this year, however. For the first time since 2016, fans will be able to buy tickets to watch the draft in person.

"We are focused on creating elevated events that WNBA fans won't want to miss, at a time when the energy for the WNBA has never been higher," Engelbert stated in a press release. "Last season resulted in our most-watched-regular season in over two decades, our highest total attendance in 13 years and set record figures across WNBA digital and social platforms. As the official start to the WNBA season, we knew the WNBA Draft 2024 presented by State Farm should be transformed into a larger, fan-focused event to celebrate the incredible talent set to enter the draft."

Ahead of the big night, here's everything you need to know:

2024 WNBA Draft

When: Monday, April 15, 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday, April 15, 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Brooklyn Academy of Music, New York City

Brooklyn Academy of Music, New York City TV: ESPN | Live stream: fubo (Try for free)



First-round draft order

Indiana Fever Los Angeles Sparks Chicago Sky (via Phoenix) Los Angeles Sparks (via Seattle) Dallas Wings (via Chicago) Washington Mystics Minnesota Lynx Chicago Sky (via Atlanta) Dallas Wings Connecticut Sun New York Liberty Atlanta Dream (via Las Vegas)

The Los Angeles Sparks, Chicago Sky and Dallas Wings each have two first-round picks, while the Seattle Storm, Phoenix Mercury and Las Vegas Aces do not have a first-round selection this year as the result of trades.

Top prospects

Caitlin Clark -- G, Iowa*

Cameron Brink -- C, Stanford*

Kamilla Cardoso -- C, South Carolina*

Rickea Jackson -- G/F, Tennessee

Aaliyah Edwards -- F, UConn*

Alissa Pili -- F, Utah

Jacy Sheldon -- G, Ohio State

Angel Reese -- F/C, LSU*

Nyadiew Puoch -- F, Australia

Te-Hina Paopao -- G, South Carolina*

*Could return to school for 2024-25 season

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark, who recently surpassed Lynette Woodard for the all-time women's Division I scoring record, will almost certainly be the No. 1 pick if she turns pro. Clark's unique shooting and playmaking abilities make her one of the best prospects we've ever seen.

Outside of Clark's brilliance, this class offers more questions than answers. Namely, who is going to declare? UConn star Paige Bueckers recently announced she will return to school, while Stanford's Cameron Brink said she is "undecided." A number of other projected first-rounders, including Kamilla Cardoso, Aaliyah Edwards and Angel Reese are all eligible to play another season in college as well thanks to the COVID eligibility extension.