The 2024 WNBA Finals will feature the league's two best teams, the New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx. Game 1 is fast approaching, with tip off set for 8 p.m. ET on Thursday night at Barclays Center. That's a quick turnaround for the Lynx, who just finished their semifinal series on Tuesday.

Ahead of what figures to be a fascinating showdown between two evenly matched teams that like to play the same way, let's rank the 10 starters. As always, we're splitting hairs here with some of these players, and recent performance during the playoffs has been taken into account.

1. Napheesa Collier -- F, Lynx

No one is playing better basketball right now than Collier. After finishing runner-up for MVP and winning Defensive Player of the Year, she's been dominant in the postseason. Already she's tied the playoff scoring record with 42 points in a Game 2 win over the Phoenix Mercury and become the first player ever to record at least 25 points and 10 rebounds in three consecutive playoff games. Plus, her 27.1 points per game in the playoffs are the most by any player entering the Finals since Maya Moore in 2015. She's a versatile force on both sides of the ball, and the Liberty will have their hands full trying to slow her down.

2. Breanna Stewart -- F, Liberty

It's rare for the two-time MVP not to be regarded as the best player in a series, but her No. 2 spot heading into the Finals is simply a reflection of just how well Collier is playing. Stewart is certainly not far off the pace. Slightly inefficient offense is the only real critique you can make of her play so far this postseason. She's had some monster games, including a 19-point, 14-rebound, five-assist, four-block effort to close out the Las Vegas Aces, and is averaging 20 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.3 blocks. Like Collier, she is a two-way presence who can single-handedly take over games.

3. Sabrina Ionescu -- G, Liberty

Ionescu struggled in the playoffs last season, which was a major reason why the Liberty fell to the Aces in the Finals. She's looked far more comfortable this time around, and as a result the Liberty are the favorites to win it all. Ionescu's improved poise under pressure can be attributed to experience, but also a much better dribble-drive game. Whether she's scoring or setting up teammates, Ionescu's newfound willingness to get into the paint opens up so much for the Liberty's offense. She's currently on pace to join Diana Taurasi and Lindsay Whalen as the only players to average at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists for an entire playoff run (minimum five games played).

4. Jonquel Jones -- C, Liberty

On most teams in the league, Jones would be the No. 1 option, but the former MVP is an extremely overqualified No. 3 for the Liberty. While she may not be the team's biggest star, her ability to space the floor at her size – she's shooting 46.7% from behind the arc in the playoffs – and patrol the paint on the other end is what puts the Liberty over the top. It's no wonder the team looks significantly worse when she gets into foul trouble. With the Lynx's lack of size, this should be a series for Jones to assert herself.

5. Courtney Williams -- G, Lynx

Williams has played for nearly half the teams in the league throughout her career, and hasn't spent more than one season with a team since a two-year stint with the Atlanta Dream. After the way she's played this season, it's hard to imagine her leaving Minnesota any time soon. Williams has an old-school approach on the offensive end that eschews 3-pointers and layups for mid-range attempts, but she's so good at them (46.2% on just under seven attempts per game) that it works, especially on a Lynx team that lacks shot creation at times. Plus, she's embraced being more of a playmaker in the Lynx's offensive system that demands ball movement. Her quickness and athleticism remain difficult to match on the perimeter.

6. Kayla McBride -- G, Lynx

For a four-time All-Star, McBride sure flies under the radar. But while she may not have a flashy game or put up huge numbers, she's as reliable as they come. A truly elite 3-point threat, she finished seventh in the league at 40.7% this season, and became the fourth player ever to shoot at least 40% on 250-plus attempts. So far in the playoffs, she's scored in double figures in six of the Lynx's seven games, and has had at least three assists in every outing. A solid perimeter defender as well, McBride is the epitome of this Lynx collective.

7. Leonie Fiebich -- F, Liberty

Who had Fiebich becoming one of the most important rookies from this star-studded class? Perhaps those who have been watching her succeed overseas for years, but certainly not most casual fans. The 6-foot-4 German emerged as a key piece for the Liberty this season, and was inserted into the starting lineup for Courtney Vandersloot at the start of the playoffs. Her length and mobility on the defensive end has helped turn New York's starting five into arguably the best defensive unit in the league, and she's shooting an outrageous 59.1% from behind the arc in the playoffs.

8. Alanna Smith -- C, Lynx

Just a few years ago, Smith was waived by a dreadful Indiana Fever team and seemed to be on her way out of the league. Now, she's an All-Defensive honoree and a key cog on a Finals squad. Smith's improved 3-point shooting (career-high 39.8% this season) and interior defense (career-high 1.5 blocks per game) unlocked everything for the Lynx this season. She's just 6-foot-4, but has been able to hold up against opposing bigs, and her floor spacing on the other end allows them to play five-out. She will have her hands full in this matchup against Jonquel Jones.

9. Bridget Carleton -- F, Lynx

Like everyone on the Lynx, Carleton knows her role and sticks to it. She's physical on the defensive end, spaces the floor and doesn't make mistakes. The playoffs haven't gone super well for her so far, however, which is why she's this far down on the list. After finishing fifth in the league in 3-point shooting (44.4%) during the regular season, she's just 12 of 39 from downtown in the playoffs. So much of her value is being able to hit shots, and if she's not doing that at a high level, it does become an issue for the Lynx.

A healthy Laney-Hamilton would be much higher up, but she's dealing with a balky knee that's limited her playing time and effectiveness in the playoffs. She's scored in double-figures just once, and is averaging six points, three rebounds and 2.8 assists. Normally a knockdown shooter, she's just 3 of 20 from behind the arc and is shooting 29.2% overall. While she remains a vital part of the Liberty's defense, she's been a non-factor on the offensive end. In Game 4 of the semifinals against the Aces, she didn't even play in the fourth quarter.