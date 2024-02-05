WNBA free agency is underway. The moratorium was lifted on Feb. 1, and teams were quick to start making major moves. Jonquel Jones has agreed to return to the New York Liberty, Skylar Diggins-Smith is joining the Seattle Storm and Satou Sabally is heading back to the Dallas Wings.

For much of the league's history, free agency essentially didn't exist, at least in any meaningful sense. That all changed with the new collective bargaining agreement, which was ratified in 2020 and gave players far more power and control over their careers. Now, once again, we have a star-studded free agent class.

Ahead of all the action, here's a look at the 10 best free agents on the market this winter. For a full free agent list, check out our tracker.

1. Breanna Stewart

2022 team: New York Liberty

New York Liberty Status: Cored

No surprise here. Though Stewart's shooting abandoned her in the playoffs, she is the reigning MVP and coming off one of the best seasons of her career. Her 23 points per game were a career-high and the 10th-best scoring season of all time, and she became the fourth player ever to average at least 20 points, nine rebounds and three assists. A versatile force on both sides of the ball, Stewart is, at worst, a top-two player in the league. The Liberty have wisely used the core designation on Stewart, giving them exclusive negotiating rights.

2. Jonquel Jones

2022 team: New York Liberty

New York Liberty Status: Reportedly agreed to two-year deal with Liberty

Jones got off to a slow start in 2023 as she worked her way back from a foot injury and adjusted to a new role and new surroundings in New York. Once she did, she reminded everyone why she's a former MVP. She averaged a double-double after the All-Star break and then set a new WNBA record for the most consecutive double-doubles in playoff history with eight. Jones was by far the team's best player in the postseason, and the Liberty were eager to bring her back.

3. Skylar Diggins-Smith

2022 team: Phoenix Mercury

Phoenix Mercury Status: Signed with Storm

Diggins-Smith ended up sitting out all of last season after giving birth to her second child, and she accused the Mercury of preventing her from using team facilities or resources while she was on maternity leave. It's no surprise, then, that she sought out a new team this winter. In signing Diggins-Smith, the Storm will be getting one of the best, and most competitive, guards in the league. She made All-WNBA First Team in both 2021 and 2022, and is more than capable of adjusting her game toward scoring or playmaking depending on the situation.

4. Satou Sabally

2022 team: Dallas Wings

Dallas Wings Status: Re-signed with Wings

Sabally's talent and potential have never been in doubt, but her ability to stay healthy has been. Last season, she finally put everything together and took the leap to stardom. In the process, she won Most Improved Player and led the Wings to their first playoff series win since 2009. Sabally's athleticism and versatility on both sides of the ball make her a unique talent. In 2023, she joined Candace Parker as the only players in league history to average at least 18 points, eight rebounds and four assists per game throughout a season. She agreed to a one-year deal to stay with Dallas on Jan. 30 for $195,000.

5. Nneka Ogwumike

2022 team: Los Angeles Sparks

Los Angeles Sparks Status: Signed with Storm

Ogwumike was back to her best last season, delivering her finest summer since she won MVP back in 2016. Alas, she was not able to drag the Sparks into the playoffs almost single-handedly, but it was not for a want of effort. The only other player to finish in the top 10 in scoring, rebounding, steals and field goal percentage was Finals MVP A'ja Wilson. In a surprise decision, Ogwumike announced early in the winter she would leave the only franchise she has ever known. Now, she's signed with the Storm to team up with Jewell Loyd and Diggins-Smith.

6. Brittney Griner

2022 team: Phoenix Mercury

Phoenix Mercury Status: Unrestricted

Griner's return to action last summer after missing all of 2022 while wrongfully detained in Russia was one of the most inspiring sports stories of the year. Just playing again was impressive enough, but Griner was an All-Star starter and finished second in field goal percentage and third in blocks. There's reason to believe she'll be even better in 2024 with a full and normal offseason to rejuvenate her body and mind. While Griner is an unrestricted free agent, a return to the Mercury, the only team she's ever known, seems likely.

7. Elena Delle Donne

2022 team: Washington Mystics

Washington Mystics Status: Cored

The two-time MVP was once again hampered by injuries last season, though the "good" news was that it was ankle issues and not her back. When she was on the floor, she was as efficient as ever, narrowly missing out on another 50/40/90 season, but did not quite make her usual impact in other areas of the game. A report from The Next earlier this month indicated Delle Donne was likely to leave the Mystics, but the team has used the core designation on her to gain exclusive negotiating rights. At the very least, the Mystics will now be able to sign-and-trade her if she makes it clear that she doesn't want to stay.

8. Brionna Jones

2022 team: Connecticut Sun

Connecticut Sun Status: Re-signed with Sun

Jones' 2023 season came to an unfortunate end in June when she tore her Achilles tendon, and it's still unclear when she'll be back on the court. Despite the injury, the Sun were quick to signal that they want to keep her around by using the core designation, and have now officially re-signed her. Ever since her breakout campaign in the bubble in 2020, Jones has established herself as an elite low-post scorer and rebounder capable of starting or coming off the bench. Prior to getting hurt last season, she was averaging 15.9 points and 8.2 rebounds on 57.1% shooting for the Sun.

9. DeWanna Bonner

2022 team: Connecticut Sun

Connecticut Sun Status: Unrestricted

Bonner's longevity and durability are becoming the stuff of legend. The 36-year-old veteran did not miss a single game last season while still playing over 30 minutes a night. She also had her best scoring season since 2020 by averaging 17.4 points per game, the 14th best mark in the league. While efficiency has never been her calling card, Bonner's ability to create her own shot from anywhere on the floor is a valuable skill, and she remains a tough, versatile defender. Bonner is unrestricted, but it would be a shock if she actually left the Sun and her fianceé, Alyssa Thomas.

10. Candace Parker

2022 team: Las Vegas Aces

Las Vegas Aces Status: Unrestricted

Parker's future remains in doubt, as she's openly discussed retirement for a number of years and was limited to 18 games last season due to a broken foot. Parker said in the fall she'd only return in 2024 if she's fully healthy, and there's been no word since then. If she does decide to play, every team would be interested in signing her. Even well past her prime, she is still an impactful player thanks to her unique combination of skill, size and IQ. Off the floor, her experience and leadership is invaluable in the locker room.