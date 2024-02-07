The 2024 WNBA free agency period is now underway, which means the long offseason is just heating up. As of Feb. 1, teams can officially sign players to new contracts, and there's been plenty of action across the league. Most recently, two-time MVP Candace Parker reportedly agreed to re-sign with the Las Vegas Aces on a one-year deal.

For much of the league's history, free agency didn't matter all that much. Key players rarely became free agents due to the length of contracts and the number of times a franchise could use the core designation. That all changed with the new collective bargaining agreement in 2020. Now, free agency is a key aspect of the calendar, just like any other league. Already some major deals have been struck.

Former MVP Jonquel Jones has agreed to re-sign with the New York Liberty, while reigning Most Improved Player Satou Sabally will be back with the Dallas Wings. Skylar Diggins-Smith decided to leave her previous team, the Phoenix Mercury, to sign a reported two-year deal with the Storm, and will be joined by Nneka Ogwumike. In one of the most surprising moves, former MVP Tina Charles signed with the Atlanta Dream after sitting out of the 2023 season.

We're still awaiting decisions from four other former MVPs: Breanna Stewart (2018, 2023) and Elena Delle Donne (2015, 2019). That's in addition to seeing what Brittney Griner will do.

One way or another, the league is going to shift this winter. Ahead of all the action and intrigue, here's everything you need to know:

When does free agency start?

Teams can start talking to free agents on Jan. 21, but nothing can officially be signed until Feb. 1. Those rules will always be skirted to some extent, but teams caught breaking them will be punished under the league's tampering rules. The Seattle Storm were fined in 2022 for jumping the gun on Sue Bird's re-signing.

How does WNBA free agency work?

WNBA free agency largely operates just like the NBA. There is a moratorium period where teams can speak to players but not offically sign anything, and free agents are grouped into different classifications that dictate how both they and teams can operate. The two main groups are unrestricted free agents, who can speak to and sign with any team they want, and restricted free agents, who can speak to and sign with any team they want, but can have that offer matched by their prior team.

The WNBA also has a reserved category, which is for players who hit free agency with fewer than three years of service. Often, these are veterans who entered the league later in their career, but they can also be younger players who, for whatever reason, were not on a typical rookie-scale contract. The prior team has exclusive negotiating rights with said players.

Furthermore, in rare instances players' contracts can expire while they are suspended. When this happens, players are technically found to be "withholding service," according to the CBA, and are listed as "suspended -- contract expired." In practice, these players are treated much like reserved players, though the prior team does not have to extend a qualifying offer.

Finally, there is the core designation, which is most analogous to the NFL's franchise tag. If a team uses the core designation on a player, they gain exclusive negotiating rights with them, even if that player was set to be an unrestricted free agent. Teams must use this machination wisely, however, as each player is only allowed to be "cored" two times in their career as of 2024.

2024 WNBA free agents

Cored

Player Prior team New team Position Status Jordin Canada Los Angeles Sparks Atlanta Dream G Signed-and-traded Elena Delle Donne Washington Mystics F Cored Brionna Jones Connecticut Sun Connecticut Sun C Signed Breanna Stewart New York Liberty F Cored

Unrestricted

Player Prior Team New Team Position Status Natalie Achonwa Minnesota Lynx C Unsigned Lindsay Allen Minnesota Lynx Chicago Sky G Signed Rebecca Allen Connecticut Sun Phoenix Mercury F Signed-and-traded Kristine Anigwe Connecticut Sun F/C Unsigned Rachel Banham Minnesota Lynx Connecticut Sun G Signed Monique Billings Atlanta Dream Los Angeles Sparks F Signed DeWanna Bonner Connecticut Sun Connecticut Sun F Signed Kalani Brown Dallas Wings Dallas Wings C Signed Rae Burrell Los Angeles Sparks Los Angeles Sparks G/F Signed Emma Cannon Indiana Fever F Unsigned Bridget Carleton Minnesota Lynx Minnesota Lynx F Signed Chennedy Carter Los Angeles Sparks G Unsigned Kaila Charles Seattle Storm G/F Unsigned Tina Charles N/A Atlanta Dream F/C Signed Layshia Clarendon Los Angeles Sparks Los Angeles Sparks G Signed Natasha Cloud Washington Mystics Phoenix Mercury G Signed Alaina Coates Las Vegas Aces C Unsigned Nia Coffey Atlanta Dream Atlanta Dream F Signed Sydney Colson Las Vegas Aces Las Vegas Aces G Signed Lauren Cox Connecticut Sun C Unsigned Lorela Cubaj Atlanta Dream F/C Unsigned Damiris Dantas Minnesota Lynx Indiana Fever G/F Signed Diamond DeShields Phoenix Mercury Chicago Sky G/F Signed Jasmine Dickey Dallas Wings G Unsigned Skylar Diggins-Smith Phoenix Mercury Seattle Storm G Signed Liz Dixon Phoenix Mercury F Unsigned Ivana Dojkic Seattle Storm New York Liberty G Signed training camp contract Stefanie Dolson New York Liberty F/C Unsigned Emily Engstler Minnesota Lynx Washington Mystics F Signed training camp contract Cyesha Goree Washington Mystics F Unsigned Brittney Griner Phoenix Mercury C Unsigned Arella Guirantes Seattle Storm G Unsigned Megan Gustafson Phoenix Mercury Las Vegas Aces F/C Signed Linnae Harper Washington Mystics G Unsigned Tiana Hawkins Washington Mystics C Unsigned Tiffany Hayes Connecticut Sun N/A G Retired Destanni Henderson Phoenix Mercury G Unsigned Khaalia Hillsman Chicago Sky C Unsigned Ashley Joens Phoenix Mercury F Unsigned Jonquel Jones New York Liberty New York Liberty F/C Reportedly agreed to two-year deal Jantel Lavender Seattle Storm F/C Unsigned Rui Machida Washington Mystics G Unsigned Abby Meyers Washington Mystics G Unsigned Taylor Mikesell Atlanta Dream G Unsigned Chiney Ogwumike Los Angeles Sparks F/C Unsigned Nneka Ogwumike Los Angeles Sparks Seattle Storm F Signed Candace Parker Las Vegas Aces Las Vegas Aces F Reportedly agreed to one-year deal Shey Peddy Phoenix Mercury G Unsigned Theresa Plaisance Seattle Storm C Unsigned Aerial Powers Minnesota Lynx Atlanta Dream G/F Signed Epiphanny Prince New York Liberty G Unsigned Danielle Robinson Atlanta Dream G Unsigned Karlie Samuelson Los Angeles Sparks Washington Mystics G Signed Katie Lou Samuelson Los Angeles Sparks Indiana Fever F Reportedly agreed to deal Jennie Simms Phoenix Mercury G Unsigned Odyssey Sims Dallas Wings G Unsigned Alanna Smith Chicago Sky Minnesota Lynx F Signed Taylor Soule Chicago Sky Minnesota Lynx F Signed training camp contract Kiah Stokes Las Vegas Aces Las Vegas Aces C Signed Jasmine Thomas Los Angeles Sparks N/A G Retired Sam Thomas Phoenix Mercury G/F Unsigned Kristi Toliver Washington Mystics N/A G Retired Kayana Traylor Minnesota Lynx G Unsigned Evina Westbrook Los Angeles Sparks G Unsigned Christyn Williams Phoenix Mercury Phoenix Mercury G Signed training camp contract Courtney Williams Chicago Sky Minnesota Lynx G Signed Gabby Williams Seattle Storm F Unsigned Madi Williams Seattle Storm G/F Unsigned Riquna Williams Las Vegas Aces G Unsigned Amanda Zahui B. Los Angeles Sparks C Unsigned

Restricted

Player Prior Team Current Team Position Status AD Durr Atlanta Dream G Qualifying offer extended Cayla George Las Vegas Aces C Unsigned Ruthy Hebard Chicago Sky F/C Unsigned Joyner Holmes Seattle Storm Seattle Storm C Signed training camp contract Satou Sabally Dallas Wings Dallas Wings F Agreed to one-year deal Yvonne Turner Seattle Storm G Unsigned Jocelyn Willoughby New York Liberty G/F Unsigned

Reserved

Player Prior Team Current Team Position Status Morgan Bertsch Chicago Sky Phoenix Mercury F Signed and traded Maya Caldwell Indiana Fever Indiana Fever G Signed training camp contract Temi Fagbenle Indiana Fever Indiana Fever C Signed training camp contract Rebekah Gardner Chicago Sky G Qualifying offer extended Bernadett Hatar Connecticut Sun C Qualifying offer extended Marine Johannes New York Liberty G Qualifying offer extended Li Meng Washington Mystics G Qualifying offer extended Nikolina Milic Minnesota Lynx F Qualifying offer extended Robyn Parks Chicago Sky F Qualifying offer extended Kianna Smith Los Angeles Sparks G Qualifying offer extended Sug Sutton Phoenix Mercury Phoenix Mercury G Signed training camp contract

Suspended -- Contract Expired