The long WNBA offseason is about to heat up, with free agency set to begin later this month. Teams will be allowed to start speaking with players on Jan. 21, though no deals can officially be signed until Feb. 1. Between now and then, there figures to be plenty of interesting speculation.
For much of the league's history, free agency didn't matter all that much. Key players rarely became free agents due to the length of contracts and the number of times a franchise could use the core designation. That all changed with the new collective bargaining agreement in 2020. Now, free agency is a key aspect of the calendar, just like any other league.
That's no different this year, with a number of superstars set to hit the market, including five former MVPs: Breanna Stewart (2018, 2023), Jonquel Jones (2021), Elena Delle Donne (2015, 2019), Nneka Ogwumike (2016) and Candace Parker (2008, 2013). And that doesn't include the likes of Skylar Diggins-Smith, Brittney Griner and Satou Sabally.
One way or another, the league is going to shift this winter. Ahead of all the action and intrigue, here's everything you need to know:
When does free agency start?
Teams can start talking to free agents on Jan. 21, but nothing can officially be signed until Feb. 1. Those rules will always be skirted to some extent, but teams caught breaking them will be punished under the league's tampering rules. The Seattle Storm were fined in 2022 for jumping the gun on Sue Bird's re-signing.
How does WNBA free agency work?
WNBA free agency largely operates just like the NBA. There is a moratorium period where teams can speak to players but not offically sign anything, and free agents are grouped into different classifications that dictate how both they and teams can operate. The two main groups are unrestricted free agents, who can speak to and sign with any team they want, and restricted free agents, who can speak to and sign with any team they want, but can have that offer matched by their prior team.
The WNBA also has a reserved category, which is for players who hit free agency with fewer than three years of service. Often, these are veterans who entered the league later in their career, but they can also be younger players who, for whatever reason, were not on a typical rookie-scale contract. The prior team has exclusive negotiating rights with said players.
Furthermore, in rare instances players' contracts can expire while they are suspended. When this happens, players are technically found to be "withholding service," according to the CBA, and are listed as "suspended -- contract expired." In practice, these players are treated much like reserved players, though the prior team does not have to extend a qualifying offer.
Finally, there is the core designation, which is most analogous to the NFL's franchise tag. If a team uses the core designation on a player, they gain exclusive negotiating rights with them, even if that player was set to be an unrestricted free agent. Teams must use this machination wisely, however, as each player is only allowed to be "cored" two times in their career as of 2024.
2024 WNBA free agents
Cored
|Player
|Prior team
|New team
|Position
|Status
Breanna Stewart
New York Liberty
F
Cored
Unrestricted
|Player
|Prior Team
|New Team
|Position
|Status
Natalie Achonwa
Minnesota Lynx
C
Unsigned
Lindsay Allen
Minnesota Lynx
G
Unsigned
Rebecca Allen
Connecticut Sun
F
Unsigned
Kristine Anigwe
Connecticut Sun
F/C
Unsigned
Rachel Banham
Minnesota Lynx
G
Unsigned
Monique Billings
Atlanta Dream
F
Unsigned
DeWanna Bonner
Connecticut Sun
F
Unsigned
Kalani Brown
Dallas Wings
C
Unsigned
Rae Burrell
Los Angeles Sparks
G/F
Unsigned
Jordin Canada
Los Angeles Sparks
G
Unsigned
Emma Cannon
Indiana Fever
F
Unsigned
Bridget Carleton
Minnesota Lynx
F
Unsigned
Chennedy Carter
Los Angeles Sparks
G
Unsigned
Kaila Charles
Seattle Storm
G/F
Unsigned
Layshia Clarendon
Los Angeles Sparks
G
Unsigned
Natasha Cloud
Washington Mystics
G
Unsigned
Alaina Coates
Las Vegas Aces
C
Unsigned
Nia Coffey
Atlanta Dream
F
Unsigned
Sydney Colson
Las Vegas Aces
G
Unsigned
Lauren Cox
Connecticut Sun
C
Unsigned
Lorela Cubaj
Atlanta Dream
F/C
Unsigned
Elena Delle Donne
Washington Mystics
F
Unsigned
Diamond DeShields
Phoenix Mercury
G/F
Unsigned
Jasmine Dickey
Dallas Wings
G
Unsigned
Skylar Diggins-Smith
Phoenix Mercury
G
Unsigned
Liz Dixon
Phoenix Mercury
F
Unsigned
Ivana Dojkic
Seattle Storm
G
Unsigned
Stefanie Dolson
New York Liberty
F/C
Unsigned
Emily Engstler
Minnesota Lynx
F
Unsigned
Cyesha Goree
Washington Mystics
F
Unsigned
Brittney Griner
Phoenix Mercury
C
Unsigned
Arella Guirantes
Seattle Storm
G
Unsigned
Megan Gustafson
Phoenix Mercury
F/C
Unsigned
Linnae Harper
Washington Mystics
G
Unsigned
Tiana Hawkins
Washington Mystics
C
Unsigned
Tiffany Hayes
Connecticut Sun
N/A
G
Retired
Destanni Henderson
Phoenix Mercury
G
Unsigned
Khaalia Hillsman
Chicago Sky
C
Unsigned
Ashley Joens
Phoenix Mercury
F
Unsigned
Brionna Jones
Connecticut Sun
C
Unsigned
Jonquel Jones
New York Liberty
F/C
Unsigned
Jantel Lavender
Seattle Storm
F/C
Unsigned
Rui Machida
Washington Mystics
G
Unsigned
Abby Meyers
Washington Mystics
G
Unsigned
Taylor Mikesell
Atlanta Dream
G
Unsigned
Chiney Ogwumike
Los Angeles Sparks
F/C
Unsigned
Nneka Ogwumike
Los Angeles Sparks
F
Unsigned
Candace Parker
Las Vegas Aces
F
Unsigned
Shey Peddy
Phoenix Mercury
G
Unsigned
Theresa Plaisance
Seattle Storm
C
Unsigned
Aerial Powers
Minnesota Lynx
G/F
Unsigned
Epiphanny Prince
New York Liberty
G
Unsigned
Danielle Robinson
Atlanta Dream
G
Unsigned
Karlie Samuelson
Los Angeles Sparks
G
Unsigned
Katie Lou Samuelson
Los Angeles Sparks
F
Unsigned
Jennie Simms
Phoenix Mercury
G
Unsigned
Odyssey Sims
Dallas Wings
G
Unsigned
Alanna Smith
Chicago Sky
F
Unsigned
Taylor Soule
Chicago Sky
F
Unsigned
Kiah Stokes
Las Vegas Aces
C
Unsigned
Jasmine Thomas
Los Angeles Sparks
G
Unsigned
Sam Thomas
Phoenix Mercury
G/F
Unsigned
Kristi Toliver
Washington Mystics
N/A
G
Retired
Kayana Traylor
Minnesota Lynx
G
Unsigned
Evina Westbrook
Los Angeles Sparks
G
Unsigned
Christyn Williams
Phoenix Mercury
G
Unsigned
Courtney Williams
Chicago Sky
G
Unsigned
Gabby Williams
Seattle Storm
F
Unsigned
Madi Williams
Seattle Storm
G/F
Unsigned
Riquna Williams
Las Vegas Aces
G
Unsigned
Amanda Zahui B.
Los Angeles Sparks
C
Unsigned
Restricted
|Player
|Prior Team
|Current Team
|Position
|Status
AD Durr
Atlanta Dream
G
Unsigned
Cayla George
Las Vegas Aces
C
Unsigned
Ruthy Hebard
Chicago Sky
F/C
Unsigned
Joyner Holmes
Seattle Storm
C
Unsigned
Satou Sabally
Dallas Wings
F
Qualifying offer extended
Yvonne Turner
Seattle Storm
G
Unsigned
Jocelyn Willoughby
New York Liberty
G/F
Unsigned
Reserved
|Player
|Prior Team
|Current Team
|Position
|Status
Morgan Bertsch
Chicago Sky
F
Unsigned
Maya Caldwell
Indiana Fever
G
Qualifying offer extended
Temi Fagbenle
Indiana Fever
C
Qualifying offer extended
Rebekah Gardner
Chicago Sky
G
Unsigned
Bernadett Hatar
Connecticut Sun
C
Unsigned
Marine Johannes
New York Liberty
G
Qualifying offer extended
Li Meng
Washington Mystics
G
Qualifying offer extended
Nikolina Milic
Minnesota Lynx
F
Unsigned
Robyn Parks
Chicago Sky
F
Unsigned
Kianna Smith
Los Angeles Sparks
G
Unsigned
Sug Sutton
Phoenix Mercury
G
Unsigned
Suspended -- Contract Expired
|Player
|Prior Team
|Current Team
|Position
|Status
Julie Allemand
Chicago Sky
G
Unsigned
Han Xu
New York Liberty
C
Unsigned
Astou Ndour-Fall
Chicago Sky
F/C
Unsigned