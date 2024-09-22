2024 WNBA playoffs scores: Live updates as Breanna Stewart, top-seeded Liberty battle Dream to open postseason
New York and Atlanta are tipping off a four-game slate that also includes Caitlin Clark and the reigning champion Aces
The 2024 WNBA playoffs have arrived. All four first-round series will get underway on Sunday with an all-day quadruple header. From here, it will be a month-long sprint to crown the next champion. The New York Liberty, still in search of the first title in franchise history, enter the postseason as the favorites, but they have plenty of company. The Minnesota Lynx and back-to-back champion Las Vegas Aces are also right in the mix.
As a refresher, the first-round playoff seriers are best-of-three, with a unique 2-1 format that sees the higher seed host Games 1 and 2. That means they can complete a sweep and advance to the semifinals without playing a road game. At the same time, if the lower seed can steal one of the first two contests, they then get to host a winner-take-all Game 3.
Here is the schedule for Sunday:
- No. 8 Atlanta Dream at No. 1 New York Liberty, 1 p.m. -- ESPN
- No. 6 Indiana Fever at No. 3 Connecticut Sun, 3 p.m. -- ABC
- No. 7 Phoenix Mercury at No. 2 Minnesota Lynx, 5 p.m. -- ESPN
- No. 5 Seattle Storm at No. 4 Las Vegas Aces, 10 p.m. -- ESPN
Liberty's defense dominating
The Dream had the worst offense in the league this season, in large part because they have little-to-no spacing. Their inability to shoot has allowed the Liberty to pack the paint so far today and the Dream have zero room to operate. They keep trying to force the ball inside to either score in the paint or get to the line, because that's their best hope, but it's not working. The Dream are 8-of-23 from the field, including 0-of-6 from behind the arc.
First quarter: Liberty 29 -- Dream 16
This game is playing out exactly how you would expect one between a 32-8 team and a 14-26 team to play out. The Liberty are all over the place on defense, knocking down 3s and have built a 13-point lead at the end of the first quarter. They got off to a strong start, then used a 14-0 run in the middle of the frame to really create some separation.
About the only negative so far for the Liberty is that Jonquel Jones and Nyara Sabally both have two fouls already. The Dream excel at getting to the line, and so far the Liberty have struggled to defend without fouling. Other than that, though, the Dream have done almost nothing on offense.
Sabrina Ionescu has 12 points to lead the way for the Liberty, while Leonie Fiebich has added eight and Breanna Stewart has seven.
Fiebich takes Vandersloot's spot in starting lineup
The Liberty moved Leonie Fiebich into the starting lineup for Courtney Vandersloot for Game 1 against the Dream, and the move is working wonders so far. Fiebich is 6-foot-4, but can handle perimeter matchups defensively, which allows the Liberty to switch everything. They are just smothering the Dream, who don't shoot 3s well and prefer to work the ball inside. But with the Liberty's size, there's no room for them to operate.
On the other end, Fiebich, who finished seventh in the league in 3-point shooting at 43.3%, has already knocked down a triple from the corner.
