2024 WNBA playoffs scores: Live updates as Fever's Caitlin Clark makes postseason debut vs. Alyssa Thomas, Sun

The Liberty opened Sunday's playoff action with a double-digit win over the Dream

The 2024 WNBA playoffs have arrived. All four first-round series will get underway on Sunday with an all-day quadruple header. From here, it will be a month-long sprint to crown the next champion. The New York Liberty, still in search of the first title in franchise history, enter the postseason as the favorites, but they have plenty of company. The Minnesota Lynx and back-to-back champion Las Vegas Aces are also right in the mix.

As a refresher, the first-round playoff seriers are best-of-three, with a unique 2-1 format that sees the higher seed host Games 1 and 2. That means they can complete a sweep and advance to the semifinals without playing a road game. At the same time, if the lower seed can steal one of the first two contests, they then get to host a winner-take-all Game 3.

Here is the schedule for Sunday:

  • No. 1 New York Liberty 83, No. 8 Atlanta Dream 69
  • No. 6 Indiana Fever at No. 3 Connecticut Sun, 3 p.m. -- ABC
  • No. 7 Phoenix Mercury at No. 2 Minnesota Lynx, 5 p.m. -- ESPN
  • No. 5 Seattle Storm at No. 4 Las Vegas Aces, 10 p.m. -- ESPN
FINAL: Liberty 83 -- Dream 69

The Liberty dominated Game 1 to jump out to a 1-0 lead over the Dream in their best-of-three first round series and are now one win away from the semifinals. This game was largely uncompetitive, as the Liberty jumped out to an early lead and never looked back. 

Leonie Fiebich, who moved into the starting lineup in place of Courtney Vandersloot, poured in a career-high 21 points, while Breanna Stewart added 20 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals and three blocks in another stellar all-around effort. 

Jack Maloney
September 22, 2024, 7:06 PM
Thomas has another playoff triple-double

Alyssa Thomas is up to 12 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists in an impressive all-around effort, and has her fourth career playoff triple-double. Every other player in league history combined has two combined triple-doubles in the postseason. Thomas is truly a one-of-a-kind player. 

Mabrey taking over the second half

Marina Mabrey is showing exactly why the Sun traded for her prior to the Olympic break. She's been incredible in the second half, and her outside shooting has completely changed the game. Twenty of her 27 points have come after the break, and she's up to five 3-pointers; the Fever have six 3s as a team. 

Third quarter: Sun 68 -- Fever 57

Marina Mabrey started the second half for the injured Tyasha Harris and gave the Sun's offense a big boost. She made three 3-pointers and scored 11 points in the frame to help the Sun push their advantage to double digits entering the fourth quarter.

Felt like the Fever started to panic a little bit there in the third once the Sun went up big. They had been getting pretty solid looks for much of the game, but started taking rushed shots and forcing passes. One good sign was Caitlin Clark finally got going and hit a few 3s. 

It's a long road back now for the Fever, whose inexperience was on full display in that frame. 

