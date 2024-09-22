2024 WNBA playoffs scores: Live updates as Fever's Caitlin Clark makes postseason debut vs. Alyssa Thomas, Sun

FINAL: Liberty 83 -- Dream 69
The Liberty dominated Game 1 to jump out to a 1-0 lead over the Dream in their best-of-three first round series and are now one win away from the semifinals. This game was largely uncompetitive, as the Liberty jumped out to an early lead and never looked back.
Leonie Fiebich, who moved into the starting lineup in place of Courtney Vandersloot, poured in a career-high 21 points, while Breanna Stewart added 20 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals and three blocks in another stellar all-around effort.