2024 WNBA playoffs scores: Live updates as newly crowned MVP A'ja Wilson, reigning champion Aces take on Storm

The 2024 WNBA playoffs have arrived, and Sunday's quadruple header is nearly complete. So far, the New York Liberty cruised past the Atlanta Dream, the Connecticut Sun pulled away from the Indiana Fever in the second half and the Minnesota Lynx survived a late scare to get past the Phoenix Lynx. Still to come, the reigning champion Las Vegas Aces will host the Seattle Storm.

As a refresher, the first-round playoff series are best-of-three, with a unique 2-1 format that sees the higher seed host Games 1 and 2. That means they can complete a sweep and advance to the semifinals without playing a road game. At the same time, if the lower seed can steal one of the first two contests, they then get to host a winner-take-all Game 3.

Here is the schedule for Sunday: