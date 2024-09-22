2024 WNBA playoffs scores: Live updates as newly crowned MVP A'ja Wilson, reigning champion Aces take on Storm

The Liberty and Sun opened Sunday's action with convincing wins, while the Lynx survived a late scare

The 2024 WNBA playoffs have arrived, and Sunday's quadruple header is nearly complete. So far, the New York Liberty cruised past the Atlanta Dream, the Connecticut Sun pulled away from the Indiana Fever in the second half and the Minnesota Lynx survived a late scare to get past the Phoenix Lynx. Still to come, the reigning champion Las Vegas Aces will host the Seattle Storm. 

As a refresher, the first-round playoff series are best-of-three, with a unique 2-1 format that sees the higher seed host Games 1 and 2. That means they can complete a sweep and advance to the semifinals without playing a road game. At the same time, if the lower seed can steal one of the first two contests, they then get to host a winner-take-all Game 3.

Here is the schedule for Sunday:

  • No. 1 New York Liberty 83, No. 8 Atlanta Dream 69
  • No. 3 Connecticut Sun 93, No. 6 Indiana Fever 69
  • No. 2 Minnesota Lynx 102, No. 7 Phoenix Mercury 95
  • No. 5 Seattle Storm at No. 4 Las Vegas Aces, 10 p.m. -- ESPN
FINAL: Lynx 102 -- Mercury 95

It seemed another blowout was in store for this opening day of the playoffs when the Lynx jumped out to 23-point lead, but the Mercury had other ideas. The veteran group came storming back in the second half and had the lead with just over two minutes to play. Their comeback stalled after that point, however, as the Lynx ended the game on a 11-3 run. 

Napheesa Collier went off for 38 points, six rebounds and four assists, while Kayla McBride added 20 points and four assists. Bridget Carleton, who has come up with so many big plays for the Lynx this season, hit the biggest shot of the game -- a step-back 3 to beat the shot clock in the final minute that pushed the Lynx's lead up to six. 

Natasha Cloud went for 33 points, six rebounds and 10 assists in defeat, and Diana Taurasi had 21 points in the first game of what could be her final playoff run. 

Jack Maloney
September 22, 2024, 11:08 PM
FINAL: Sun 93 -- Fever 69

After a competitive start to the game, the Sun built a lead heading into halftime and then dominated after the break. Marina Mabrey set a playoff record for points off the bench with 27, Alyssa Thomas recorded her fourth career playoff triple-double with 12 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists and the Sun shot 50% from 3-point land. 

The only downside for the Sun was that starting point guard Tyasha Harris went down with an ankle injury in the first half and left in a boot. Her status moving forward is to be determined, but it doesn't look good.

As for the Fever, their high-powered offense never got into gear. They got some pretty good looks, particularly in the first half, but could not buy a shot. As a team, they went 6-of-28 from 3-point line. If they're getting out-shot from downtown by the Sun, they have no chance. Caitlin Clark finished with 11 points, four rebounds and eight assists on 4-of-17 shooting. 

Jack Maloney
September 22, 2024, 9:05 PM
FINAL: Liberty 83 -- Dream 69

The Liberty dominated Game 1 to jump out to a 1-0 lead over the Dream in their best-of-three first round series and are now one win away from the semifinals. This game was largely uncompetitive, as the Liberty jumped out to an early lead and never looked back. 

Leonie Fiebich, who moved into the starting lineup in place of Courtney Vandersloot, poured in a career-high 21 points, while Breanna Stewart added 20 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals and three blocks in another stellar all-around effort. 

Jack Maloney
September 22, 2024, 7:06 PM
September 22, 2024, 7:06 PM
Sluggish start

This has been a pretty ugly start for both teams, which definitely favors the Storm. The two teams are a combined 7-of-25 from the field. Most notably, Nneka Ogwumike and Mercedes Russell have done a good job on A'ja Wilson, who is shooting just 1-of-7 after her MVP ceremony. 

Jack Maloney
September 23, 2024, 2:14 AM
Sep. 22, 2024, 10:14 pm EDT
 
