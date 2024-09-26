2024 WNBA playoffs scores: Lynx dominate Mercury to set semifinals field; Sun eliminate Caitlin Clark, Fever

The first round of the 2024 WNBA playoffs will continue Wednesday with another pair of Game 2s. Early on, the Connecticut Sun will look to sweep No. 1 overall pick Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever. They won Game 1 handily, but Clark and the Fever's high-powered offense are hard to shut down two games in a row.

Later in the evening, the Minnesota Lynx will have a chance to sweep the Phoenix Mercury and potentially end Diana Taurasi's career. The league's all-time leading scorer said she will make a final decision regarding retirement at the end of the team's season, which could come tonight if the Mercury can't pull off an upset.

Here is a look at the schedule and viewing information for Wednesday's slate:

No. 6 Indiana Fever at No. 3 Connecticut Sun, 7:30 p.m. ET -- ESPN

No. 7 Phoenix Mercury at No. 2 Minnesota Lynx, 9:30 p.m. ET -- ESPN

CBS Sports will be with you throughout the action with live updates below: