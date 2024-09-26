2024 WNBA playoffs scores: Lynx dominate Mercury to set semifinals field; Sun eliminate Caitlin Clark, Fever

FINAL: Lynx 101 -- Mercury 88
The Minnesota Lynx are on to the semifinals after completing a two-game sweep of the Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday. After a competitive first half, the Lynx dominated the second half to pull away for a comfortable win. They will now advance to face the Connecticut Sun, who eliminated them in the first round last season.
Napheesa Collier led the way with a career-high 42 points, which tied the WNBA record for the most in a playoff game. She added five rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Diana Taurasi finished with 10 points, four rebounds and three assists in what could be her final game.