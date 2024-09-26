2024 WNBA playoffs scores: Lynx dominate Mercury to set semifinals field; Sun eliminate Caitlin Clark, Fever

All four first-round playoff series ended in sweeps

The first round of the 2024 WNBA playoffs will continue Wednesday with another pair of Game 2s. Early on, the Connecticut Sun will look to sweep No. 1 overall pick Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever. They won Game 1 handily, but Clark and the Fever's high-powered offense are hard to shut down two games in a row.

Later in the evening, the Minnesota Lynx will have a chance to sweep the Phoenix Mercury and potentially end Diana Taurasi's career. The league's all-time leading scorer said she will make a final decision regarding retirement at the end of the team's season, which could come tonight if the Mercury can't pull off an upset.

Here is a look at the schedule and viewing information for Wednesday's slate:

  • No. 6 Indiana Fever at No. 3 Connecticut Sun, 7:30 p.m. ET -- ESPN
  • No. 7 Phoenix Mercury at No. 2 Minnesota Lynx, 9:30 p.m. ET -- ESPN

CBS Sports will be with you throughout the action with live updates below:

Updates
(226)
 
Pinned
Link copied

FINAL: Lynx 101 -- Mercury 88

The Minnesota Lynx are on to the semifinals after completing a two-game sweep of the Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday. After a competitive first half, the Lynx dominated the second half to pull away for a comfortable win. They will now advance to face the Connecticut Sun, who eliminated them in the first round last season. 

Napheesa Collier led the way with a career-high 42 points, which tied the WNBA record for the most in a playoff game. She added five rebounds, four assists and two steals. 

Diana Taurasi finished with 10 points, four rebounds and three assists in what could be her final game. 

Jack Maloney
September 26, 2024, 3:51 AM
Sep. 25, 2024, 11:51 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

FINAL: Sun 87 -- Fever 81

That turned into an incredible game down the stretch, with both teams trading big shots and the lead switching hands numerous times. In the end, the Sun's shotmaking and poise turned out to be the difference, as they held off the young Fever to complete the two-game sweep. The Sun will now play the winner of the Lynx-Mercury series.

Alyssa Thomas finished with 19 points, five rebounds and 13 assists in an incredible performance, while Marina Mabrey went for 17 points and six assists and DeWanna Bonner added 15 points and eight assists, including some huge shots down the stretch.

Cailtin Clark bounced back from a rough Game 1 to finish with 25 points, six rebounds and nine assists, while Aliyah Boston had 16 points and 19 rebounds. 

Jack Maloney
September 26, 2024, 1:40 AM
Sep. 25, 2024, 9:40 pm EDT
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied
@PhoenixMercury via Twitter
September 26, 2024, 3:58 AM
Sep. 25, 2024, 11:58 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@PhoenixMercury via Twitter
September 26, 2024, 3:57 AM
Sep. 25, 2024, 11:57 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@ConnecticutSun via Twitter
September 26, 2024, 3:57 AM
Sep. 25, 2024, 11:57 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@minnesotalynx via Twitter
September 26, 2024, 3:55 AM
Sep. 25, 2024, 11:55 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WNBA via Twitter
September 26, 2024, 3:55 AM
Sep. 25, 2024, 11:55 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@PhoenixMercury via Twitter
September 26, 2024, 3:54 AM
Sep. 25, 2024, 11:54 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WNBA via Twitter
September 26, 2024, 3:52 AM
Sep. 25, 2024, 11:52 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@minnesotalynx via Twitter
September 26, 2024, 3:51 AM
Sep. 25, 2024, 11:51 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WNBA via Twitter
September 26, 2024, 3:49 AM
Sep. 25, 2024, 11:49 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@minnesotalynx via Twitter
September 26, 2024, 3:49 AM
Sep. 25, 2024, 11:49 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WNBA via Twitter
September 26, 2024, 3:45 AM
Sep. 25, 2024, 11:45 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WNBA via Twitter
September 26, 2024, 3:39 AM
Sep. 25, 2024, 11:39 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@minnesotalynx via Twitter
September 26, 2024, 3:38 AM
Sep. 25, 2024, 11:38 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@PhoenixMercury via Twitter
September 26, 2024, 3:36 AM
Sep. 25, 2024, 11:36 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WNBA via Twitter
September 26, 2024, 3:35 AM
Sep. 25, 2024, 11:35 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@PhoenixMercury via Twitter
September 26, 2024, 3:35 AM
Sep. 25, 2024, 11:35 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@minnesotalynx via Twitter
September 26, 2024, 3:34 AM
Sep. 25, 2024, 11:34 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@minnesotalynx via Twitter
September 26, 2024, 3:33 AM
Sep. 25, 2024, 11:33 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@IndianaFever via Twitter
September 26, 2024, 3:32 AM
Sep. 25, 2024, 11:32 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WNBA via Twitter
September 26, 2024, 3:31 AM
Sep. 25, 2024, 11:31 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@PhoenixMercury via Twitter
September 26, 2024, 3:27 AM
Sep. 25, 2024, 11:27 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@minnesotalynx via Twitter
September 26, 2024, 3:24 AM
Sep. 25, 2024, 11:24 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WNBA via Twitter
September 26, 2024, 3:24 AM
Sep. 25, 2024, 11:24 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@minnesotalynx via Twitter
September 26, 2024, 3:23 AM
Sep. 25, 2024, 11:23 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WNBA via Twitter
September 26, 2024, 3:21 AM
Sep. 25, 2024, 11:21 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@PhoenixMercury via Twitter
September 26, 2024, 3:20 AM
Sep. 25, 2024, 11:20 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@IndianaFever via Twitter
September 26, 2024, 3:20 AM
Sep. 25, 2024, 11:20 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@PhoenixMercury via Twitter
September 26, 2024, 3:14 AM
Sep. 25, 2024, 11:14 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WNBA via Twitter
September 26, 2024, 3:14 AM
Sep. 25, 2024, 11:14 pm EDT
See More

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:19

    NFL Headlines: Aaron Rodgers Looks To Continue Hot Start This Season

  • Image thumbnail
    0:54

    NFL Week 4 Betting Preview: Survivor Pool Pick

  • Image thumbnail
    3:28

    NFL Week 4 Picks: Cowboys at Giants - TNF

  • Image thumbnail
    3:14

    NFL Week 4 Picks: Vikings at Packers

  • Image thumbnail
    1:31

    NFL Week 4 Picks: Bengals at Panthers

  • Image thumbnail
    4:17

    Best Bets For NFL Week 4

  • Image thumbnail
    2:36

    Geno Smith, Sam Darnold, Justin Fields Among 3-0 QBs

  • Image thumbnail
    3:05

    Next Backup QB To Take Advantage Of Starting Role

  • Image thumbnail
    1:25

    The Early Edge: Patrick McDonald targets his favorite picks for the 2024 Presidents Cup

  • Image thumbnail
    0:45

    Breaking: Padres Turn Triple Play on Dodgers to Punch Postseason Ticket

  • Image thumbnail
    0:54

    This Just In: White Sox Avoid Historic Single Season Loss Record

  • Image thumbnail
    1:52

    CFB Top 25 Picks: No. 3 Ohio State at Michigan State

  • Image thumbnail
    0:44

    CFB Top 25 Picks: Mississippi State at No. 1 Texas

See All WNBA Videos