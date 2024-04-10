The 2024 WNBA season is just over a month away with opening night set for May 14. Ahead of all the action, the league announced the national television broadcast and streaming schedule Wednesday, which will feature 20 games on CBS properties, including eight on the CBS television network.

All eight of the games on the CBS television network will be national broadcasts on Saturday or Sunday afternoon. This represents an increase from four games on the CBS television network last season. An additional 12 games will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network throughout the season.

CBS' coverage will begin with the New York Liberty vs. the Minnesota Lynx on May 25. Other highlights include a 2023 Finals rematch between the reigning champion Las Vegas Aces and Liberty on Aug. 17 and projected No. 1 overall pick Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever taking on the Chicago Sky on June 16.

Here's a look at the full schedule for CBS' WNBA broadcasts during the 2024 season:

All times Eastern

Saturday, May 25

New York Liberty at Minnesota Lynx, 1 p.m. -- CBS (Paramount+)

Connecticut Sun at Chicago Sky, 8 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network

Tuesday, May 28

Phoenix Mercury at Connecticut Sun, 7 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network

Wednesday, May 29

Phoenix Mercury at New York Liberty, 7 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network

Sunday, June 2

Dallas Wings at Minnesota Lynx, 7 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network

Tuesday, June 4

Phoenix Mercury at Seattle Storm, 10 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network

Saturday, June 15

Connecticut Sun at Dallas Wings, 1 p.m. -- CBS (Paramount+)

Sunday, June 16

Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever, Noon -- CBS (Paramount+)

Tuesday, June 18

Los Angeles Sparks at Connecticut Sun -- CBS Sports Network

Tuesday, July 2

Chicago Sky at Atlanta Dream, 7 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network

Saturday, July 6

New York Liberty at Indiana Fever, 1 p.m. -- CBS (Paramount+)

Saturday, July 13

Los Angeles Sparks at Dallas Wings, 3:30 p.m. -- CBS (Paramount+)

Sunday, July 14

Las Vegas Aces at Washington Mystics, 3 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network

Saturday, August 17

Minnesota Lynx at Washington Mystics, 2 p.m. -- CBS (Paramount+)

New York Liberty at Las Vegas Aces, 4 p.m. -- CBS (Paramount+)

Sunday, August 25

Las Vegas Aces at Chicago Sky, Noon -- CBS (Paramount+)

Wednesday, September 4

Los Angeles Sparks at Indiana Fever, 7 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network

Tuesday, September 10

New York Liberty at Dallas Wings, 8 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network

Sunday, September 15

Connecticut Sun at Las Vegas Aces, 6 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network

Tuesday, September 17