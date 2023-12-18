After announcing changes to the Commissioner's Cup format on Monday morning, the WNBA released the full 2024 regular-season schedule in the afternoon. Opening night is set for May 14 and will feature four games, including the defending champion Las Vegas Aces hosting the Phoenix Mercury.

For a second consecutive season, teams will play 40 games, which became a record-high last season. As per usual during Olympic years, the league will take a mid-season break from July 21 through Aug. 14. The 2024 All-Star Game is set for July 20 in Phoenix, and the regular season will conclude on Sept. 19.

"We eagerly anticipate tipping off the 2024 season and building on the success of last season, our most-watched in 21 years and a record-setter for social media engagement, digital consumption, All-Star merchandise sales and sports betting," WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert stated in a press release. "Free agency and the 2024 WNBA Draft are sure to create excitement, and the new format to the Commissioner's Cup will provide fans a great opportunity to see the best players in the world compete for bragging rights and prize money early in the season."