After announcing changes to the Commissioner's Cup format on Monday morning, the WNBA released the full 2024 regular-season schedule in the afternoon. Opening night is set for May 14 and will feature four games, including the defending champion Las Vegas Aces hosting the Phoenix Mercury.
For a second consecutive season, teams will play 40 games, which became a record-high last season. As per usual during Olympic years, the league will take a mid-season break from July 21 through Aug. 14. The 2024 All-Star Game is set for July 20 in Phoenix, and the regular season will conclude on Sept. 19.
Save the date 📅— WNBA (@WNBA) December 18, 2023
Tip-off for the 28th #WNBA season begins May 14th, 2024
View the full schedule release: https://t.co/w5XjZ5d5CB pic.twitter.com/vuzd37YWeR
"We eagerly anticipate tipping off the 2024 season and building on the success of last season, our most-watched in 21 years and a record-setter for social media engagement, digital consumption, All-Star merchandise sales and sports betting," WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert stated in a press release. "Free agency and the 2024 WNBA Draft are sure to create excitement, and the new format to the Commissioner's Cup will provide fans a great opportunity to see the best players in the world compete for bragging rights and prize money early in the season."