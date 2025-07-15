WNBA All-Star Weekend 2025 will bring the WNBA world to Indianapolis this weekend, as the All-Star festivities head to the home of the Fever.

Indiana will be well-represented with Kelsey Mitchell, Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark all on the same All-Star team -- with Clark serving as one of the team captains and unsurprisingly drafting her two teammates. However, before Clark's squad faces off with Napheesa Collier's team in the All-Star Game on Saturday night, the Friday night festivities at Gainbridge Fieldhouse will feature the Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest.

Clark, who declined to participate in last year's 3-Point Contest, will make her debut in front of the home crowd in Indiana. She will take on the past two champions of the event, as Sabrina Ionescu returns to the contest for the first time since her historic showing in 2023 and Allisha Gray is back to defend after winning in 2024.

Gray will be a busy woman in Indianapolis, as she is also one of the headliners for the Skills Challenge earlier on Friday and will play for Team Collier on Saturday night.

WNBA Skills Challenge participants

WNBA 3-Point Contest participants

Clark will hope that the 3-Point Contest can help her break out of her season-long shooting slump, as she's shot just 28.9% from deep in 12 games this season. Gray is the leader of that group in 3-point percentage on the season at 38.9% having hit 49-of-126 from 3-point range this year. Plum leads the feel in makes with 50 on 143 attempts.