Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark is a captain for the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game, which will take place in Indianpolis next month. She earned that honor by receiving a record-setting 1,293,536 fan votes, the most of any player -- not just this year, but in any single year in WNBA history.

Clark's outsized popularity with fans is no secret, as is the fact that a segment of her fellow players do not share that enthusiasm. The latter was once again confirmed on Monday when the league revealed the voting results for the All-Star Game starters.

While Clark finished first in fan voting and third in media voting, she was a stunning ninth in player voting. In fact, Clark wasn't even the highest ranked Fever guard among the player vote. That was Kelsey Mitchell. As a result, Clark did not have the highest weighted score among guards. That honor went to No. 1 overall pick Paige Bueckers, whose 3.25 edged out Clark's 3.5.

2025 All-Star Game voting breakdown for guards

Note: Number of fan votes received served as the tiebreaker. Players in bold were named starters.

Player Fan rank Media rank Player rank Weighted score Paige Bueckers 2 5 4 3.25 Caitlin Clark 1 3 9 3.5 Sabrina Ionescu 5 2 2 3.5 Allisha Gray 7 1 1 4 Kelsey Mitchell 3 11 6 5.75 Skylar Diggins 9 4 3 6.25 Kelsey Plum 6 6 16 8.5 Brittney Sykes 12 6 7 9.25 Natasha Cloud 14 8 4 10 Jackie Young 10 9 12 10.25

It never really mattered where Clark finished in the media and player vote. She was always going to receive the most fan votes and earn her spot in the All-Star Game as a captain. Still, the full voting breakdown is always fascinating to see, and how she was regarded by the other players stood out (as did Cloud finishing fourth and Plum finishing 16th).

To be fair to the players, Clark has not had the best start to the season. First and foremost, she's missed seven of the Fever's 16 games. And while she's averaging 18.2 points, five rebounds and 8.9 assists, she's also shooting 29.5% from 3-point range and leading the league in turnovers with 5.9 per game. It's completely reasonable to say that Clark has not earned a starting spot this year.

At the same time, Clark finishing ninth in the player voting feels harsh. While she's struggled at times, she's also had some of the best individual performances of any player this season, including a triple-double on opening day and a 32-point, eight-rebound, nine-assist effort in her return from her first injury. The Fever have also been significantly better when she's on the floor, and opposing defenses certainly do not game plan for her like she's the ninth-best guard in the league.