The 2025 WNBA All-Star Game will be played in Indianapolis, and unsurprisingly the leading vote-getter from the first round of fan voting is the Fever's hometown star, Caitlin Clark.

Clark has gotten 515,993 votes so far, and fan voting will continue through June 28. Close behind Clark is the current MVP frontrunner Napheesa Collier, as the Minnesota Lynx star has 484,759 votes while leading the league in scoring at 24.4 points per game.

WNBA quarter-season awards: Napheesa Collier has MVP edge over Caitlin Clark; Paige Bueckers leading ROY race Jack Maloney

Another Fever star is third on the fan voting list, as Aliyah Boston (446,961) is enjoying a terrific start to the season alongside Clark and that tandem seems destined to play together in this year's showcase. Three-time MVP A'ja Wilson (394,600) and two-time MVP Breanna Stewart (367,816) round out the top five.

Fan voting only counts for 50 percent of the formula to select starters, with players and a media panel each counting for 25 percent. The fan, media and player voting totals will be averaged to name the 10 all-star starters. Fan voting will serve as the tiebreaker. The 12 all-star reserves will then be selected by the coaches.

The two starters who receive the most fan votes -- likely Clark and Collier -- will serve as captains and will draft their teams of the other 22 aAll-Stars on July 8. The game will be July 19.

2025 WNBA All-Star fan voting first round results

With four guards and six frontcourt players being selected for the starters, we will breakdown the voting results by position.

Guards

The Fever are well represented in fan voting to little surprise, and as of now they'd have a pair of backcourt starters in Clark and Mitchell, with Lexie Hull only 17,000 votes behind Ionescu for that fourth spot. Paige Bueckers is the second-leading vote-getter among guards, as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft is already among the fan favorites.

The two most deserving All-Stars not particularly close to starting spots in fan voting are Allisha Gray (20.4 ppg, 4.5 apg) and Brittney Sykes (20.5 ppg, 4.5 apg), as the Dream and Mystics guards are well off the early fan voting pace for starters.

Frontcourt

There aren't any major surprises in frontcourt voting, as Collier is the MVP frontrunner so far this season and sits atop the list. Boston likely won't be second in player or media voting, but is a near-lock for a starting spot at this point. Wilson and Stewart are perennial all-stars and will be making another starting appearance. Kiki Iriafen is having a terrific rookie campaign in Washington and is being rewarded for it in fan voting so far, while Satou Sabally is having a fantastic year in Phoenix and rounds out the starters via fan voting so far.

Close on Sabally's heels is Angel Reese, just 2,000 votes back. Jonquel Jones is also not far off, but the 2024 WNBA Finals MVP may miss some time with an ankle injury which could further impact her placement in fan voting.