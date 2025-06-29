Fan voting for the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game came to a close on Saturday, and after tabulating the results the league announced the two captains on Sunday. As expected, those honors went to Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier -- the two top vote getters. Once the full pool of All-Stars is announced, Clark and Collier will draft their rosters on July 8.

Clark led all players with 1,293,526 fan votes, while Collier received 1,176,020. Those numbers represent a staggering increase in fan voting participation.

In 2023, the year before Clark's arrival, A'ja Wilson received the most fan votes with 95,860, and the top-30 players had a combined 1,171,708 votes -- fewer than Clark or Collier got by themselves this time around.

"It seems like it's certainly gonna set some sort of record for amount of votes cast compared to last year if I'm not mistaken," Clark said earlier this month when the first round of voting returns were released. I feel like we're on track for that, which just shows how much engagement we're driving across the league for all different sorts of players and teams.

"That's exactly what the league needs is people excited about that type of stuff and wanting to be involved and feeling like their vote really counts and feeling like they can make an impact on the All-Star Game. It's really exciting to see and hopefully as we continue to go here year, to year, to year it just continues to grow."

Fever star Caitlin Clark says historic All-Star voting returns is 'exactly what the league needs' Jack Maloney

Clark, the 2024 Rookie of the Year, is off to a frustrating start in her sophomore campaign. She's had some incredible highs, but also some surprising lows. Multiple injuries -- a quad strain and groin strain -- have kept her out for seven of the Indiana Fever's first nine games. All told, she's averaging 18.2 points, five rebounds and 8.9 assists, but shooting 29.5% from 3-point range.

Collier, the 2024 Defensive Player of the Year and runner-up for MVP, is on pace to earn the league's top honor this season. She has been phenomenal for the league-leading Minnesota Lynx, who are off to a 13-2 start. A back injury cost Collier a few games earlier this month, but she's back in action. Her career-high 24.5 points per game have her on pace to win her first scoring title, and she's adding 8.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.5 assists on 51.7% shooting.

The rest of the starters will be announced on Monday night at 7 p.m. ET. Aside from the captains, which were determined strictly by fan voting, the other eight starters were chosen by a combination of fan, current player and media voting. The fan vote accounted for 50% of the final vote, while the players and media accounted for 25% each. All three groups filled out a ballot consisting of four guards and six frontcourt players.

Once the starters are revealed, the league's coaches will pick the 12 reserves. Each coach must submit a ballot of three guards, five frontcourt players and four players of any position. They cannot vote for a player from their own team. The reserves will be announced on July 6 at Noon ET.

The WNBA used a traditional Eastern Conference vs. Western Conference format for the All-Star Game until 2018, when the captains format was adopted. The captains format has been in use since then, except in 2021 and 2024, when an Olympic themed Team WNBA vs. Team USA format was adopted.

All-Star Weekend is set for July 18-19 in Indianapolis, with the Fever playing host for the first time in franchise history. The festivities will begin on Friday with the Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest, followed by the All-Star Game on Saturday night.