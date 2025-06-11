A new WNBA season has only just begun, but it's already time to start thinking about the 2025 All-Star Game. This year's festivities will take place from July 18-19 in Indianapolis with the Indiana Fever set to play host for the first time in franchise history.

The league announced on Tuesday that after last year's Olympic-themed Team WNBA vs. Team USA matchup the All-Star Game will return to a captains format. The two starters who receive the most fans votes will be named captains and select their rosters from the pool of remaining starters and reserves. ESPN will broadcast the draft results on July 8.

As always, fans will have a chance to vote for their favorite players to make the All-Star Game. Fan voting will commence on June 12 and run through June 28. Fans will be able to submit one full ballot per day and there will be special two-for-one days on June 14, June 20 and June 27 when votes will count twice. Fans will be able to vote for four guards and six frontcourt players, regardless of conference affiliation.

The same will be true for media and players who will also be part of the voting process. Each member of those groups will submit one ballot. Fans will account for 50% of the vote while all current players and a media panel will account for 25% each.

Here is how the votes will be calculated, per the WNBA:

"After all votes are tallied, players will be ranked by position (guard and frontcourt) within each of the three voting groups – fan votes, player votes and media votes. Each player's score will be calculated by averaging their weighted rank from the fan votes, the player votes and the media votes. The four guards and six frontcourt players with the best score will be named as starters for AT&T WNBA All-Star 2025. Fan voting will serve as the tiebreaker for players in a position group with the same score."

Once the 10 starters have been confirmed, the league's coaches will select the 12 reserves. Each coach will submit one ballot with three guards, five frontcourt players and four players at either position, regardless of conference. Coaches cannot vote for a player on their own team. The league has not yet announced when the starters or reserves will be revealed.

As the All-Star process officially begins, now is the perfect time to take a look at which players might make the cut. Here is a look at which 10 players deserve to be named starters when fan voting opens.

Guards

The Liberty are off to the best start in franchise history at 9-0 thanks, in large part, to Sabrina Ionescu who remains one of the most impactful guards in the league. On a personal level, she's actually been hurt by the fact that she and the Liberty have been destroying teams on a nightly basis. Her stats are down across the board because she's playing fewer than 30 minutes a night for the first time since she was a rookie. Despite that, she's in the top-10 in scoring and assists.

Prior to the season, there was so much talk about how free agent signings Brittney Griner and Brionna Jones would fit into new Dream coach Karl Smesko's offensive system and not enough about how it would help those who were already in town. Allisha Gray is thriving with so much space and the green light to let it fly from behind the arc. She's putting up career-highs across the board and is one of two players (Napheesa Collier being the other) averaging at least 20 points on 50% shooting or better.

Skylar Diggins got off to a tough start in her first season with the Storm, but was terrific down the stretch. She's carried that momentum into 2025 and has reminded everyone why she's a six-time All-Star and six-time All-WNBA honoree. Her 17.8 points and 6.4 assists per game lead the Storm and are good enough for 10th and fourth in the league, respectively. There are few players who compete as hard as Diggins does on a nightly basis.

Kelsey Plum's first season in Los Angeles has been a bit frustrating for the three-time All-Star. The Sparks are 3-7 and Plum has felt mistreated by the officials. Something she made abundantly clear in her rant after their overtime loss to the Golden State Valkyries. Even so, Plum has been extremely productive. She's third in the league in scoring and the only player averaging at least 20 points and five assists.

Frontcourt

Aliyah Boston is shooting 63.2% from the field and is on pace to lead the league in field goal percentage for the second time in her first three seasons. It took her time to adjust to playing with Caitlin Clark last season, but she now looks completely at ease and has become adept at making decisions in the short roll. Her 3.9 assists per game are a career-high.

After finishing as the runner-up for the MVP in 2024, Napheesa Collier has established herself as the clear favorite to earn the honor this season. She's leading the league in scoring with a career-high 25.5 points per game and is sixth in rebounding (8.9), first in steals (2.3) and sixth in blocks (1.4). While the All-Star Game is more about individual success, she's also led the Lynx to a perfect 9-0 start.

Just minutes into the Liberty's win over the Washington Mystics on June 5, Jonquel Jones went down with an ankle injury and did not return which has thrown off her per-game averages. She is not expected to miss significant time which is great news for the Liberty because she had been awesome prior to her injury and was enjoying her best start to a season since arriving in New York. She remains one of two players averaging a double-double.

The new-look Mercury are off to a strong start this season, thanks, in large part, to Satou Sabally who has put the team on her back while Kahleah Copper and Alyssa Thomas have been sidelined. Sabally is fifth in the league in scoring with a career-high 20.5 points per game, and, most importantly, she has stayed healthy. She's always been extremely talented, but hasn't always had a chance to prove it due to injuries.

Breanna Stewart hasn't missed an All-Star Game since 2019 when she was sidelined with a torn Achilles tendon and that streak won't end this season. Her stats aren't quite as gaudy as they have been in the past, but she's having her most efficient season ever (63.8% true shooting) and has been a force on both sides of the ball for the undefeated Liberty.

The three-time MVP is leading the Aces in scoring, rebounding, assists, steals and blocks which is both extremely impressive and extremely concerning for Las Vegas. A'ja Wilson is nearly on pace to become the first player ever to average at least 20 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for a season and she has a chance to win her third Defensive Player of the Year award.