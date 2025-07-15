Minnesota Lynx guard Kayla McBride has been named to the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game as a replacement player for Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard, the league announced Tuesday. McBride, who was selected by WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert, will take Howard's spot on Team Collier, led by her Lynx teammate, Napheesa Collier.

This will be McBride's fifth All-Star appearance. She is putting up 14.1 points, 2.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.2 steals per game for the league-leading Lynx, who boast a 19-4 record. McBride is also shooting 37.9% from 3-point range, and her 50 3s are second only to Howard.

Howard, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft, is averaging 16.5 points, five rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.6 steals per game this season, while leading the league in 3-pointers made (56). She was chosen as a reserve for the All-Star Game by the league's coaches, and was set to make her third appearance in the mid-season showcase before suffering a left knee injury that will keep her sidelined until August.

In the first half of the Dream's loss to the Indiana Fever on July 11, Howard went up for a rebound and landed awkwardly on her left leg. Her knee hyperextended and she had to be carried off the floor by the team's medical staff. While she made a stunning return to that game after halftime, she was ruled out for the Dream's next game on July 13 against the New York Liberty -- another defeat.

On Monday, the Dream announced Howard would be out for the rest of July with a left knee injury, but did not provide any specifics. She is expected to make a full recovery and return to action this season, but will be unable to play in the All-Star Game.

All-Star Weekend is set for this weekend in Indianapolis, with the Fever playing host for the first time in franchise history. The Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest are scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on Friday, while the All-Star Game will tip at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

This year's game is a return to the captains format and will feature Team Clark against Team Collier. Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier were named captains for the first time in their careers by virtue of receiving the most fan votes. They selected their teams during a televised draft on July 8.