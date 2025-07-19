Team Clark may be a bit banged up when they battle Team Collier in the WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday. Team Clark will be without team captain Caitlin Clark (groin), as well as stars Satou Sabally (ankle) and Jackie Young (hip) due to injury. Clark will miss the game as she continues to battle a groin injury. Team Collier also has the advantage of having three of the league's top four scorers on their side.

Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Team Collier is favored by 4.5 points, and the over/under is 255.5 in the latest WNBA All-Star Game odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. Before making any 2025 WNBA All-Star Game picks, be sure to see the WNBA predictions from SportsLine's Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai.

Now, Wetzel has analyzed the WNBA All-Star Game and just revealed his coveted WNBA picks and betting predictions.

Team Clark vs. Team Collier spread Team Collier -4.5 at DraftKings Team Clark vs. Team Collier over/under 255.5 points Team Clark vs. Team Collier money line Team Collier -175, Team Clark +145

Why Team Collier can cover

Team Collier is led by Napheesa Collier, who is the heavy MVP favorite this season. She is averaging 23.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.8 steals this season for the Minnesota Lynx. She can be dominant at times. In a 91-78 win over Chicago on Monday, she poured in 29 points, while adding five assists, three rebounds, three steals and one block.

Also helping power Team Collier is guard Kelsey Plum of the Los Angeles Sparks. In 21 games this season, she is averaging 20.1 points, 5.8 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 35.6 minutes of action. She is coming off a 20-point, six-assist, four-rebound and three-steal performance in a 99-90 win over Washington on Tuesday. She registered a double-double with 17 points, 12 assists, three rebounds and two steals in a 91-82 loss to Minnesota on July 10. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Team Clark can cover

Las Vegas center A'ja Wilson will help lead the Team Clark attack. In 18 games this season, she is averaging 22.3 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.4 blocks and 1.6 steals in 30.6 minutes of action. She has been on fire of late, scoring 30-plus points and registering double-doubles in each of the past two games. In a 90-86 win over Dallas on Wednesday, she scored 37 points, while adding 10 boards, two blocks and two assists. She had 34 points, 16 rebounds and four assists in a 104-102 win over Golden State on July 12.

Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston also helps power Team Clark. In 23 games this season, Boston is averaging 15.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.1 blocks in 29.8 minutes. In a 99-82 win over Atlanta on July 11, she poured in 19 points, while adding eight assists, six rebounds and one steal. She had 17 points, three rebounds and three assists in a 102-83 win over Dallas on Sunday. See which team to back at SportsLine.

