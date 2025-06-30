The 2025 WNBA All-Star Game is fast approaching, and the player pool is filling up. After Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier were named captains on Sunday by virtue of receiving the most fan votes, the other eight starters were revealed on Monday.

Notably, No. 1 overall pick Paige Bueckers will join Clark and Collier on the court next month in Indianapolis, as will All-Star regulars A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart and Nneka Ogwumike. The latter will make her 10th All-Star appearance, which is tied for the third-most all-time.

As always, the starters for the All-Star Game were determined by a combination of voting from fans, current players and a select media panel. The fan vote, which ran from June 12-28, determined the two captains and accounted for 50% of the total vote, while the players and media each accounted for 25% of the total vote.

After the votes were tabulated, each player received a weighted score. The four guards and six frontcourt players with the highest score were named starters. Here are the 10 starters for the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game.

Guards

1st All-Star selection

2025 stats: 18.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.8 steals

2nd All-Star selection

2025 stats: 18.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 1.6 steals

3rd All-Star selection

2025 stats: 19.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists,

4th All-Star selection

2025 stats: 18.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.5 steals

Frontcourt

3rd All-Star selection

2025 stats: 15.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.3 blocks

5th All-Star selection

2025 stats: 24.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.8 steals, 1.5 blocks

10th All-Star selection

2025 stats: 17 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.4 steals

3rd All-Star selection

2025 stats: 19.1 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.4 steals

7th All-Star selection

2025 stats: 20.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals, 1.2 blocks

7th All-Star selection

2025 stats: 21.6 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.9 steals, 2.6 blocks

Reserves up next

Now that the starters have been announced, the process to select the 12 reserves can begin. That job will fall to the league's head coaches. Each coach will submit a ballot with three guards, five frontcourt players and four players of any position. The coaches cannot select a player from their own team.

The reserves will be announced on July 6. Once the full player pool has been determined, Clark and Collier will draft their rosters on July 8.

Players not high on Caitlin Clark

Clark was named a captain because she received the most fan votes (a record-setting 1,293,526), but she did not have the highest weighted score among guards. While she finished first in the fan voting and third in media voting, she was ninth in player voting. As a result, her weighted score was 3.5, just behind Bueckers' 3.25.

Bueckers joins exclusive club

Bueckers has been outstanding to start her professional career, and joined an exclusive club of rookies to be named a starter in the All-Star Game. Bueckers is just the sixth first-year player to achieve that feat, joining Clark, Boston, Shoni Schimmel, Brittney Griner and Maya Moore.

Nneka Ogwumike makes history

Now in her 14th season, Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike is still one of the league's best players. She was rewarded with her 10th All-Star selection, which moves her into a tie for the third-most all-time with Griner and Tamika Catchings. The only players with more All-Star appearances are Sue Bird (13) and Diana Taurasi (11).

Skylar Diggins burned by fan vote

Skylar Diggins has been excellent for the Storm this season. She's seventh in the league in scoring and fourth in assists at 18.9 points and 6.1 assists per game, but missed out on a starting spot because she was so low in the fan vote. While she was fourth in the media vote and third in the player vote, she was ninth in the fan vote, which accounts for 50% of total vote. As a result, her weighted score of 6.25 ranked sixth among guards. If it's any consolation, she will definitely be a reserve.