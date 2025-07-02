The captains for the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game were revealed over the weekend, and to no surprise those honors went to Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier, who received the most fan votes. They were officially joined by the rest of the starters on Monday, a group that included No. 1 overall pick Paige Bueckers.

Now, the next step in the All-Star process is determining the reserves. While the starters were chosen by a combination of fan, current player and media voting, the reserves are picked by the league's head coaches. Each coach will submit a ballot consisting of three guards, five frontcourt players and four players of any position. They cannot vote for a player from their own team.

The 12 reserves, who will fill out the full 22-player pool for the All-Star Game, will be revealed Sunday. The actual All-Star teams will then be drafted by Clark and Collier on July 8. All-Star Weekend is set for July 18-19 in Indianapolis, with the Fever hosting for the first time in franchise history.

Ahead of this weekend's reserves announcement, let's take some time to predict which 12 players will make the cut.

Guards (3)

2025 stats: 18.9 points, 2.2 rebounds, 6.1 steals, 1.2 steals

Diggins was the biggest guard snub from the starters pool. She is excelling in her second season with the Storm, and putting up 18.9 points and 6.1 assists per game -- good for seventh and fourth in the league, respectively. Furthermore, the Storm have a plus-10.3 net rating with Diggins on the floor and a minus-24 net rating when she sits, which emphasizes her importance in Seattle.

2025 stats: 20.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.5 steals

There have only been six previous instances of a player averaging at least 20 points and five assists per game for a season. Plum is on track to make it seven and accomplish the feat for the second time in her career; Diana Taurasi is the only other player that has done so multiple times. Though she has not been efficient, Plum is fourth in the league in scoring and seventh in assists.

2025 stats: 18.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.1 steals

Sykes was limited to 18 games last season due to injuries, and is enjoying an impressive bounce-back campaign. She's putting up career-highs in points and assists, is one of four players in the top 10 in both scoring and assists, and leads the league in free throw attempts per game at 8.9. Sykes is also a major reason the Mystics are fighting for a playoff spot in what was supposed to be a rebuilding year.

Frontcourt (5)

2025 stats: 13.8 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1 steal

After spending the first eight seasons of her career in Connecticut, Jones took her talents to Atlanta in free agency. There were a lot of questions about how she would fit in first-year coach Karl Smesko's system, but as always she has quietly gone about her business. Her offensive rebounding -- she's second in the league in that category -- and efficient interior scoring have been big parts of the Dream's surprise success.

2025 stats: 12.4 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.8 steals

Reese got off to a historically bad start this season, but has since shaken off her sophomore slump. She's once again leading the league in rebounding, and recently became the first player ever to grab 15-plus rebounds in four consecutive games. Playmaking has also been an area of growth; her 3.8 assists per game are double what she put up last season and she recorded her first triple-double in June.

2025 stats: 14.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 1.4 steals

Thomas missed a few weeks with a calf injury, and did not finish high in the fan voting, which is why she missed out on being a starter. There's no question she will announced as a reserve, though. When she has been on the floor, she's been dominant on both ends, and is leading the league in assists with a career-high 9.3. Her strong play has helped the Mercury get off to a 12-5 start, which has them all alone in second place.

2025 stats: 15 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.6 steals

No one expected the expansion Valkyries to be good this season. But as the mid-way point approaches, they are not only exceeding expectations, they're above .500 and sitting in sixth place. That's in large part thanks to Thornton, who has taken advantage of a bigger role and is putting together a career year. It's hard to imagine the coaches not rewarding the Valkyries with an All-Star, and Thornton has been their best player.

2025 stats: 13.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 2.6 steals

The Storm sure are glad that Williams has been healthy and with the team for the entire season, which was not the case in 2023 and 2024. Now in her seventh season, Williams has come into her own. She's putting up career-highs in scoring, 3-point percentage, assists and steals, and leads the league in the latter category. Her 2.6 steals per game would be the most in a season since Tamika Catchings in 2013.

Wildcards (4)

2025 stats: 16.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.6 steals

Howard left the Dream's most recent game with an upper-body injury, but has been listed as day-to-day. That's great news for the new-look Dream, who are off to a great start this season. Howard has played a big role in their success. Her efficiency could certainly be better, but she's leading the league with 49 3-pointers, nine of which came against the Sky, when she tied the single-game record. She's also putting up a career-high in assists.

2025 stats: 15.8 points, 2.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.3 steals

McBride missed the first few games of the season, but since she's returned to action she's been terrific for the Lynx, who sit atop the standings at 14-2. Her steadiness on both sides of the ball is vital for the league leaders, and she's once again shooting the lights out from downtown at a career-high 41%. The Lynx are going to have multiple All-Stars, the only question is who will join Napheesa Collier? It's hard to pick against McBride.

2025 stats: 18.9 points, 1.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists

Mitchell, who fractured a finger on her shooting hand while playing in China during the offseason, got off to a slow start. She has come on extremely strong as of late, though, and just helped the Fever win the Commissioner's Cup championship for the first time in franchise history. Mitchell was fourth in the league in scoring in June, and is up to eighth for the entire season.

2025 stats: 18 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.3 steals

A year after setting a career-high in assists, Young has taken on more of a scoring role for the Aces this season and is putting up a career-high 18 points per game, which is good for 12th in the league. Her efficiency has dropped from it's peak during the Aces' 2023 title run, but she's still one of the most effective and versatile guards in the league. She's also well-respected around the league and it's hard to see her missing out on a reserve spot.