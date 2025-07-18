wnba-allstar-logo-getty.png
Getty Images

Despite Caitlin Clark's absence, the 2025 WNBA All-Star game on Saturday night has potential to be a memorable one on Saturday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Clark, who is out with a groin injury, earned the captain honor after receiving a record number of fan votes. She will still keep the title despite not playing. 

Clark's team has 2024 WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson, as well as 2024 WNBA champion Sabrina Ionescu -- who will also be participating in the 3-point Contest. Clark is never one to stay quiet when on the sidelines, so she should still be giving her team plenty of energy, which they will certainly need while facing Napheesa Collier's squad. 

Collier has been making a strong case to win MVP this season, and another top candidate, Breanna Stewart, is part of her roster. Team Collier will also see Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers play alongside Chicago Sky star Angel Reese.

This is the first time year since 2011 that the All-Star game features at least three rookies with Bueckers competing against Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen, who are on Team Clark.

Where to watch 2025 WNBA All-Star Game

Date: Saturday, July 19 | Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
Live stream: fubo (Try for free) | TV channel: ABC
Odds (via FanDuel): Team Collier -4, O/U: 258

Team Clark

Coach: Sandy Brondello, Liberty

PlayerPositionTeamPick No.

Brittney Sykes

Guard

Mystics

Replacement for Caitlin Clark

Aliyah Boston

Center

Fever

1

Sabrina Ionescu

Guard

Liberty

3

A'ja Wilson

Forward

Aces

5

Brionna Jones

Forward

Dream

Replacement for Satou Sabally

Kelsey Mitchell

Guard

Fever

10

Gabby Williams

Forward

Storm

12

Sonia Citron

Guard

Mystics

14

Kiki Iriafen

Forward

Mystics

16

Jackie Young

Guard

Aces

18

Kayla Thornton

Forward

Valkyries

20

Team Collier

Coach: Cheryl Reeve, Lynx

PlayerPositionTeamPick No.

Napheesa Collier

Forward

Lynx

Captain

Breanna Stewart

Forward

Lynx

2

Allisha Gray

Guard

Dream

4

Nneka Ogwumike

Forward

Storm

6

Paige Bueckers

Guard

Wings

8

Courtney Williams

Guard

Lynx

9

Skylar Diggins

Guard

Storm

11

Angel Reese

Forward

Sky

13

Alyssa Thomas

Forward

Mercury

15

Kelsey Plum

Guard

Sparks

17

Rhyne Howard

Guard

Dream

19

2025 WNBA All-Star Game prediction

Collier has been a force to be reckoned with this season, but she also made sure to pick a well-rounded roster with players who can dominate on both sides of the court. While Collier leads the league in points per game, Reese leads in rebounds and Alyssa Thomas leads in assists. Meanwhile, Stewart is a versatile forward who can contribute in multiple areas. Team Clark still has a lot of star power, but the squad wull miss Clark's shooting and passing abilities against such tough competition. Team Collier appears to have a bit of an edge. PredictionTeam Collier 124, Team Clark 117