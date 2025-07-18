2025 WNBA All-Star Game prediction, odds, start time, rosters, where to watch with Caitlin Clark sidelined
The WNBA's best will share the court on Saturday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Despite Caitlin Clark's absence, the 2025 WNBA All-Star game on Saturday night has potential to be a memorable one on Saturday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Clark, who is out with a groin injury, earned the captain honor after receiving a record number of fan votes. She will still keep the title despite not playing.
Clark's team has 2024 WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson, as well as 2024 WNBA champion Sabrina Ionescu -- who will also be participating in the 3-point Contest. Clark is never one to stay quiet when on the sidelines, so she should still be giving her team plenty of energy, which they will certainly need while facing Napheesa Collier's squad.
Collier has been making a strong case to win MVP this season, and another top candidate, Breanna Stewart, is part of her roster. Team Collier will also see Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers play alongside Chicago Sky star Angel Reese.
This is the first time year since 2011 that the All-Star game features at least three rookies with Bueckers competing against Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen, who are on Team Clark.
Where to watch 2025 WNBA All-Star Game
Date: Saturday, July 19 | Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
Live stream: fubo (Try for free) | TV channel: ABC
Odds (via FanDuel): Team Collier -4, O/U: 258
Team Clark
Coach: Sandy Brondello, Liberty
|Player
|Position
|Team
|Pick No.
Brittney Sykes
Guard
Mystics
Replacement for Caitlin Clark
Aliyah Boston
Center
Fever
1
Guard
Liberty
3
Forward
5
Brionna Jones
Forward
Dream
Replacement for Satou Sabally
Guard
Fever
10
Forward
12
Guard
14
Forward
Mystics
16
Guard
Aces
18
Forward
20
Team Collier
Coach: Cheryl Reeve, Lynx
|Player
|Position
|Team
|Pick No.
Napheesa Collier
Forward
Lynx
Captain
Forward
Lynx
2
Guard
4
Forward
Storm
6
Guard
8
Courtney Williams
Guard
Lynx
9
Guard
Storm
11
Forward
13
Forward
15
Guard
17
Guard
Dream
19
2025 WNBA All-Star Game prediction
Collier has been a force to be reckoned with this season, but she also made sure to pick a well-rounded roster with players who can dominate on both sides of the court. While Collier leads the league in points per game, Reese leads in rebounds and Alyssa Thomas leads in assists. Meanwhile, Stewart is a versatile forward who can contribute in multiple areas. Team Clark still has a lot of star power, but the squad wull miss Clark's shooting and passing abilities against such tough competition. Team Collier appears to have a bit of an edge. Prediction: Team Collier 124, Team Clark 117