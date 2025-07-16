The 2025 WNBA All-Star Game will feature a few unique rules as the league looks to spice things up a bit for the festivities in Indianapolis on Saturday night. The four rule changes coming to this year's event are 4-point shot circles, a 20-second shot clock, no free throws in the first 38 minutes and live-play substitutions.

The league certainly seems to be embracing the fact that this year's game is in Indianapolis, the home of Caitlin Clark and the Fever, in introducing four 4-point shot circles that will be placed on the court. Clark's range well beyond the 3-point line is part of what's made her a fan favorite, and the WNBA will offer an opportunity for Clark -- if she's healthy enough -- and the rest of the All-Stars to cash in an extra point from deep by placing the 4-point circles 28 feet from the basket.

The league is also looking to push the tempo for the game by trimming the shot clock from 24 seconds. We typically see a frenetic pace in all-star games anyway, but this ensures that both sides will be getting up and down the floor throughout the 40-minute contest.

In attempting to keep the game flow rapid, the league is doing away with free throws during the first 38 minutes. Any shooting foul or foul that happens in the bonus will result in two, three or four points being awarded to the team (and credited to the player who got fouled) depending on where the foul occurs. Free throws will be taken in the final two minutes of regulation and for the entirety overtime, if needed.

Finally, the most dramatic rule change for this year's All-Star Game is the introduction of live-play, hockey-style substitutions. There will not be wholesale line changes -- at least in the 2025 game -- since the WNBA is restricting subs to one player at a time for the offensive team only. The substitution must be made while the offensive team has the ball in the backcourt, with the players entering and exiting the floor between the 28-foot line and the halfcourt line. The player coming into the game may not touch the ball in the backcourt.

We'll see how quickly the two teams figure out how to use the live-play subs to their advantage, but it has the potential to be an extremely fun addition to the game. It will allow the coaches to get more players in the game and let fans see different combinations of All-Stars on the court, which is the entire point of the event. Hopefully the teams take advantage of that more than just the occasional sub, and if the game is tight late in the fourth quarter we could see some matchup-hunting.

Team Clark and Team Collier will put these rules changes into action when they face off Saturday night at 8:30 p.m. ET in Gainbridge Fieldhouse.