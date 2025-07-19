Skip to Main Content
2025 WNBA All-Star Game score: Live updates as league's best meet in Indy with Caitlin Clark sidelined

It's Team Clark vs. Team Collier on Saturday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

The 2025 WNBA All-Star Game is here. It's Team Collier vs. Team Clark on Saturday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Indy fans, however, won't be cheering on their home team's most popular player as Fever star Caitlin Clark is missing the game with a groin injury. Clark still was named a captain after receiving 1,293,526 fan votes and picked her squad to face Napheesa Collier's team.

While Clark is out, plenty of big names will be sharing the court Saturday. Collier's team features Breanna Stewart, Allisha Gray, Paige Bueckers, Angel Reese and Kelsey Plum, among others. Team Clark is led by Sabrina Ionsecu (who won the 3-point Contest on Friday night), Aliyah Boston, A'ja Wilson and Kelsey Mitchell.

This year's WNBA All-Star Game is also unique for its rule changes. There will be four rule tweaks used to spice things up: 4-point shot circles, a 20-second shot clock, no free throws in the first 38 minutes and live-play substitutions. 

Where to watch 2025 WNBA All-Star Game

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET | Date: Saturday, July 19
Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
Live stream: fubo (Try for free) | TV channel: ABC
Odds (via FanDuel Sportsbook): Team Collier -4.5, O/U: 259.5

CBS Sports will have live updates throughout the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game. Follow along below.

They day is finally here. The 2025 edition of the WNBA All-Star Game is tipping off at 8:30 p.m. ET. Team Collier will be battling against Team Clark, who won't have captain Caitlin Clark on the floor due to a groin injury. However, she will be on the sidelines cheering on her hand-picked roster that includes two-time WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson and Friday's 3-point contest winner Sabrina Ionescu.

Team Collier, led by Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier, is stacked with veterans like New York Liberty's Breanna Stewart and Atlanta Dream's Allisha Gray. This roster also features Dallas Wings rookie and former UConn standout Paige Bueckers.
