2025 WNBA All-Star Game score: Live updates as league's best meet in Indy with Caitlin Clark sidelined

The 2025 WNBA All-Star Game is here. It's Team Collier vs. Team Clark on Saturday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Indy fans, however, won't be cheering on their home team's most popular player as Fever star Caitlin Clark is missing the game with a groin injury. Clark still was named a captain after receiving 1,293,526 fan votes and picked her squad to face Napheesa Collier's team.

While Clark is out, plenty of big names will be sharing the court Saturday. Collier's team features Breanna Stewart, Allisha Gray, Paige Bueckers, Angel Reese and Kelsey Plum, among others. Team Clark is led by Sabrina Ionsecu (who won the 3-point Contest on Friday night), Aliyah Boston, A'ja Wilson and Kelsey Mitchell.

This year's WNBA All-Star Game is also unique for its rule changes. There will be four rule tweaks used to spice things up: 4-point shot circles, a 20-second shot clock, no free throws in the first 38 minutes and live-play substitutions.

Where to watch 2025 WNBA All-Star Game

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET | Date: Saturday, July 19

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Live stream: fubo (Try for free) | TV channel: ABC

Odds (via FanDuel Sportsbook): Team Collier -4.5, O/U: 259.5

