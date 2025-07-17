The 2025 WNBA All-Star weekend will tip off Friday with the Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The show will go on despite Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark sitting out due to injury.

Clark, known for her signature logo range, was set to make her much-awaited debut in the 3-Point Contest but suffered a right groin injury during Tuesday's game against the Connecticut Sun. Although she will not participate this weekend, she will still be at Gainbridge Fieldhouse celebrating with the other All-Stars.

Despite her absence, the contest will still feature some fierce competitors. New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu is making a return after her historic 2023 performance. She is going against Washington Mystics rookie Sonia Citron, Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum and Atlanta Dream guard -- and last year's winner -- Allisha Gray. The league has not yet announced a replacement for Clark.

Gray also won the Skills Challenge, which features a timed obstacle course that tests a variety of basketball skills including dribbling, passing and shooting. She will face Liberty's Natasha Cloud, Minnesota Lynx's Courtney Williams and two Seattle Storm representatives in Skylar Diggins and Erica Wheeler.

Where to watch the 3-Point Contest, Skills Challenge

Date: Friday, July 18 | Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Live stream: fubo (try for free) | TV channel: ESPN

3-Point Contest and Skills Challenge prediction

It's hard to bet against Sabrina Ionescu in the 3-point contest after she set a WNBA and NBA single-round record with 37 points in the final round in 2023. She also gave Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry a run for his money during their own competition in the 2024 NBA All-Star weekend.

However, it is also tough to imagine Gray going home empty handed. Last year she became the first WNBA player to win both events on the same night. She won the Skills Competition by beating Indiana's Sophie Cunningham by two seconds and that experience could help her run it back.