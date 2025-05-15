The 2025 WNBA season will tip off Friday with a three-game slate that includes No. 1 overall pick Paige Bueckers' debut with the Dallas Wings, as well as the first game for the expansion Golden State Valkyries. Then, on Saturday, the reigning champion New York Liberty will receive their rings before taking on the Las Vegas Aces, while the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky will renew their rivalry.

Opening weekend will set the tone for what should be another thrilling summer of basketball. Before the action gets started, it's time for an annual tradition: predicting which players (and coaches and executives) will win this season's awards, including MVP, Defensive Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year.

WNBA predictions: Expert picks for Finals winner, regular-season standings with Liberty expected to repeat Jack Maloney

CBS Sports' WNBA experts have submitted their picks, and without further ado, here are their predictions for every major honor:

MVP

Jack Maloney Erica Ayala Isabel Gonzalez Caitlin Clark Napheesa Collier Caitlin Clark

On the one hand, it's surprising that three-time MVP A'ja Wilson, the best player in the world, did not receive a single nod from our panel. On the other, Cynthia Cooper is the only player to ever repeat as MVP, and that was in the first two years of the league's existence.

History tells us that there's a good chance someone else will be the MVP. But who? Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark is the betting favorite at +200, per Caesars, and received two votes, while Napheesa Collier, last season's runner-up got one. Those two are the most likely candidates besides Wilson.

Defensive Player of the Year

Jack Maloney Erica Ayala Isabel Gonzalez Ezi Magbegor Ezi Magbegor A'ja Wilson

Unlike MVP, Defensive Player of the Year has routinely been won by players multiple years in a row. None of our experts selected Collier, however, who was named DPOY for the first time in her career last season. Instead, Storm center Ezi Magbegor got two votes, while Wilson received one. Magbegor is an All-Defensive regular who will lead a stout Seattle defense, while Wilson already has two DPOYs to her name.

Rookie of the Year

Jack Maloney Erica Ayala Isabel Gonzalez Paige Bueckers Paige Bueckers Paige Bueckers

No surprise here. No. 1 overall pick Paige Bueckers is the clear favorite to win Rookie of the Year (-350, per Caesars), and was a unanimous selection by our panel. Bueckers will team up with Arike Ogunbowale to form an exciting backcourt in Dallas.

Most Improved Player

Most Improved Player is always the most difficult award to try and predict, so it's no surprise that our panel supplied three different candidates.

Nelson-Ododa has shown flashes early in her career, and will receive more playing time and opportunities this season on a rebuilding Sun team. Burrell is coming off her most promising season yet with the Sparks, and her skillset should fit in new coach Lynne Roberts' scheme. Sabally, meanwhile, was the hero of the Liberty's title-clinching Game 5 win in the Finals last season, and could be due for a breakout campaign.

Sixth Player of the Year

Sixth Player of the Year is another tricky one, and again our panel has each picked a different player.

Harris is coming off the best season of her career, but will slide into a bench role in Dallas behind Bueckers and Arike Ogunbowale. Gardner hasn't played since 2023 due to a foot injury, but is a reliable, versatile wing who will play big minutes for the defending champion Liberty. Cunningham has spent much of her career as a starter, but figures to play a big role off the bench in Indiana after her offseason move.

Coach of the Year

Jack Maloney Erica Ayala Isabel Gonzalez Stephanie White Stephanie White Stephanie White

Stephanie White was named Coach of the Year just two seasons ago with the Connecticut Sun, and everything is shaping up for her to earn the honor again this season after she returned home to take the Fever job. She was a unanimous selection by our panel.

Executive of the Year

Jack Maloney Erica Ayala Isabel Gonzalez Amber Cox Amber Cox Amber Cox

There could be a lot of awards handed out in Indianapolis this fall if everything goes to plan for the Fever. And if the team is able to take a leap and contend for a title, or even just make a deep playoff run, it will be thanks in large part to Amber Cox. The Fever's new general manager made a number of big moves in the offseason, including hiring White as their new coach, re-signing Kelsey Mitchell and acquiring key veterans DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard and Sophie Cunningham.