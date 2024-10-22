In one of the best WNBA Finals ever, the New York Liberty won the first championship in franchise history by defeating the Minnesota Lynx in five games. They'll celebrate on Thursday with a ticker-tape parade through Manhattan and a ceremony at city hall, before returning to Barclays Center to present the trophy to the fans.

With that, the historic 2024 WNBA season will officially be in the books, and we can turn our attention to a busy winter and the 2025 campaign. Much will transpire between now and May: the draft lottery, the expansion draft, free agency and the draft, as well as new coaching hires and potential trades.

While things will look much different across the league after all of that activity, it's still worth taking an early look at the title favorites for next season.

2025 WNBA championship odds

Via Bet MGM

Team 2025 title odds Liberty +175 Lynx +340 Aces +400 Sun +700 Storm +1200 Fever +1500 Mercury +4000 Dream +5000 Mystics +6000 Sky +6000 Wings +6000 Sparks +12500 Valkyries +15000

To no surprise, the Liberty have been proclaimed the favorite to defend their throne. They were the best team in the league this season and their entire core is under contract for next season besides Breanna Stewart and Courtney Vandersloot. It would be a stunning turn of events if Stewart does not re-sign, so the only real question mark is Vandersloot, who barely played during the Finals.

Up next are the runner-up Lynx and the 2022 and 2023 champion Aces. The Lynx also have the majority of their core under contract for next season, and one of the best players in the league in Napheesa Collier. They may not have the star power, but they boast incredible cohesion on both sides of the ball. As for the Aces, they will always be in the mix as long as A'ja Wilson is leading the way, but they face some real challenges this offseason, including Kelsey Plum's free agency and trying to add some much-needed depth.

Of course, Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever need to be mentioned. They are the league's best young team, and made it to the playoffs last season for the first time since 2016. While they aren't top-tier contenders just yet, Clark and Aliyah Boston will ensure that they're in the mix. Like many other teams, they have a big offseason ahead. Most notably, Kelsey Mitchell is an unrestricted free agent.

Those are the only teams, at least right now, that bookmakers see as having any chance. No one else has better than +4000 odds. Last among the bottom group is the Golden State Valkyries, the expansion franchise that will join the league for the 2025 season. They currently do not have any players on the roster, and will begin building their team during the expansion draft on Dec. 6.