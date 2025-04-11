The women's basketball calendar moves quickly, and it's already time for the 2025 WNBA Draft, which will take place Monday night in New York City. UConn star Paige Bueckers, who led the Huskies to their first national championship since 2016, is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick to the Dallas Wings, but nothing is set in stone after that.

Perhaps the primary reason for all the uncertainty is that a number of top prospects decided to forgo the draft and return to school. Notre Dame's Olivia Miles, the projected No. 2 pick, opted out and will enter the transfer portal, while UConn's Azzi Fudd, who was named Final Four Most Outstanding Player, also went back to use her extra year of eligibility. Furthermore, LSU's Flau'jae Johnson and UCLA's Lauren Betts, both of whom could have left school early, will return for their senior seasons.

Zooming out, this is a fascinating period for the WNBA. A new collective bargaining agreement is being negotiated between the league and the WNBPA and is expected to be in place for the 2026 season, nearly every single player not on a rookie-scale contract will be a free agent, and expansion has arrived. The Golden State Valkyries will begin play this season, with the Toronto Tempo and a yet unnamed Portland franchise joining in 2026.

All of that will affect how teams approach this draft. Some may take a win-now approach while they know what their roster looks like and grab a player who can help this season. Others may know they're going to hit the reset button in 2026 and opt for future potential over short-term fit. We won't find out those answers until draft night.

What we do know, though, is where each team will select and what their biggest needs are, at least for this season. Ahead of Monday, here's a closer look at where each team stands heading into the draft and some possible fits for their top picks.

Picks: Nos. 18 and 36

Nos. 18 and 36 Needs: 3-point shooting, point guard depth

This was a busy offseason for the Dream, who hired Karl Smesko as their new coach and made a major splash in free agency by signing All-Stars Brittney Griner and Brionna Jones to fill out their frontcourt. It's unclear how Griner and Jones will work together, or fit in Smesko's 3-point heavy attack, but there's no question the team is more talented than it was last season.

Draft night, on the other end, will be fairly chill in Atlanta. The Dream traded their 2025 first-round pick to the Mystics back in 2022 to acquire Rhyne Howard, and their only choices this year are at Nos. 18 and 36. It's rare for teams to find productive players that late in the draft, and the Dream's rotation seems pretty much set. Perhaps they can find a shooter who can offer some depth and floor spacing.

Possible fits: Aaliyah Nye, Madison Connor, Katie Dinnebier

Picks: Nos. 10, 16, 22

Nos. 10, 16, 22 Needs: Point guard for the future, shot creator, 3-point shooting

Like so many other teams, the Sky had an action-packed winter. Notably, they hired Tyler Marsh as their third coach in as many years, traded the No. 3 pick in the draft to the Mystics for Ariel Atkins, and brought in Rebecca Allen, Kia Nurse and Courtney Vandersloot. Adding so many vets will help make the Sky more competitive and provide a better on-court environment for Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese, but to what extent remains the question.

The Sky won't have as much to do on draft night after moving out of the lottery, but still have a big pick to make at No. 10. A point guard for the future to pair with Cardoso and Reese is their biggest need, and there will be some options available in that range. They could also use some more shot creation and outside shooting to help space the floor around the two bigs.

Possible fits: Georgia Amoore, Hailey Van Lith, Te-Hina Paopao, Serena Sundell

Picks: Nos. 7, 8, 25

Nos. 7, 8, 25 Needs: Everything

No team had a more devastating offseason than the Sun, who lost their coach, Stephanie White, and seven of their top-eight scorers from last season, including Alyssa Thomas, DeWanna Bonner, Brionna Jones and DiJonai Carrington. The Sun's brass has maintained publicly that they want to remain competitive, but they don't have the talent for that and this is going to be a long-term rebuild.

The Sun do have a few interesting young players, including Leila Lacan, but the roster beyond this season is essentially a blank slate for new coach Rachid Meziane, who previously coached the Belgian national team. They should take the best players available with their two first-round selections.

Possible fits: Aneesah Morrow, Shyanne Sellers, Ajša Sivka, Justê Jocytė, Georgia Amoore, Te-Hina Paopao, Saniya Rivers, Aziaha James

Dallas Wings

Picks: Nos. 1, 12, 14, 27, 31

Nos. 1, 12, 14, 27, 31 Needs: Paige Bueckers, 3-point shooting, all-around depth

The Wings cleaned house after a disappointing 2024 campaign, and have been enjoying an exciting offseason. They won the the No. 1 overall pick in the draft lottery, Curt Miller came in to lead the front office, Chris Koclanes was hired as their new coach and they acquired DiJonai Carrington, Tyasha Harris and NaLyssa Smith.

They're going to take Paige Bueckers with the first pick, which will transform their franchise both on and off the court, and will have chances later in the draft to boost their depth. Given their current depth chart, both players they pick at Nos. 12 and 14 will have an opportunity to make the roster, which isn't always common.

Possible fits: Paige Bueckers, Sarah Ashlee Barker, Saniya Rivers, Sania Feagin, Ajša Sivka, Maddy Westbeld, Serena Sundell, Aziaha James

Golden State Valkyries

Picks: Nos. 5, 17, 30

Nos. 5, 17, 30 Needs: Everything

The Valkyries are the first expansion franchise to join the WNBA since the Atlanta Dream in 2008, and will begin play this season. They held their expansion draft back in December, and surprised everyone by leaning more towards solid veterans than younger players with potential. Come Monday, they'll have a chance to add some youth when they make their first ever draft picks.

While they may not get the level of player they were hoping for at No. 5 after so many top prospects decided to forgo the draft, they should still be able to add a real talent. And, since their roster is essentially a blank slate from a long-term perspective, they can easily take the best player available without worrying much about fit.

Possible fits: Justė Jocytė, Shyanne Sellers, Aneesah Morrow, Kiki Iriafen, Saniya Rivers

Picks: Nos. 19, 20, 33

Nos. 19, 20, 33 Needs: Guard and wing depth, 3-point shooting, perimeter defense

Caitlin Clark did not disappoint in her rookie season. She put the Fever back on the map during her historic campaign and led the team to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. That was more than enough to convince the ownership and front office, who went all-in this winter. Stephanie White was hired as the new coach, while Kelsey Mitchell was given a supermax and DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard, Sophie Cunningham, Sydney Colson and Brianna Turner were added as veteran presences.

As part of their offseason maneuverings, the Fever sent the No. 8 pick to the Mercury (who later traded it to the Sun). While they still have some late seconds and a third, they should have a quiet draft night. They should be targeting some guard and wing depth, and you can never have enough shooting around Clark. It's going to be an uphill battle for anyone they draft to stick on the roster, though.

Possible fits: Aaliyah Nye, Jewel Spear, JJ Quinerly, Madison Scott, Bree Hall

Picks: Nos. 13 and 35

Nos. 13 and 35 Needs: Wing depth, 3-point shooting

This was a disappointing offseason for the Aces, who went into it hoping to boost their depth, and instead lost their two most important bench pieces (Alysha Clark and Tiffany Hayes) and their most interesting young player (Kate Martin). Plus, one of their key free agent signings, Cheyenne Parker-Tyus, is pregnant and will miss at least part of the season. There's also a case to be made that swapping Kelsey Plum, who wanted to leave, for Jewell Loyd is a slight downgrade.

To make matters worse, the Aces do not have a first-round pick this year as it was rescinded by the league back in 2023 after an investigation found they violated league rules regarding impermissible player benefits. They could get a helpful player at No. 13 who could help fill out their bench, but that's really their only meaningful shot in this draft. Wing depth seems to be their biggest need.

Possible fits: Sarah Ashlee Barker, Maddy Westbeld, Bree Hall, Anastasiia Kosu

Picks: Nos. 9, 21, 28

Nos. 9, 21, 28 Needs: Wing and backcourt depth, 3-point shooting

The Sparks were another team that made a somewhat unconventional coaching hire by dipping into the college pool to bring Lynne Roberts from Utah to Los Angeles. They also made one of the biggest trades of the winter by sending the No. 2 overall pick to the Storm in a three-team deal that brought back Kelsey Plum from the Aces. In Plum they now have a true No. 1 option on offense to boost an underrated roster that meshes youth and experience.

As part of the blockbuster Plum trade, the Sparks also received the No. 9 pick from the Storm, which keeps them in the first round. They need some wing and backcourt depth, and will have plenty of options to choose from in that range. Furthermore, finding someone who can shoot figures to be a priority given Roberts' offensive philosophy, which favors 3-pointers and layups.

Possible fits: Georgia Amoore, Hailey Van Lith, Te-Hina Paopao, Ajša Sivka, Sarah Ashlee Barker

Picks: Nos. 11, 15, 24, 37

Nos. 11, 15, 24, 37 Needs: Wing depth, bench shot creation

The Lynx were seconds away from winning a record-setting fifth championship last season, but saw the trophy slip through their grasp in Game 5 of the Finals. After such a narrow defeat, the Lynx laid low during one of the craziest offseason periods in WNBA history. They lost Cecilia Zandalasini in the expansion draft and let Myisha Hines-Allen walk in free agency, and their only notable additions were Grace Berger and French center Marième Badiane.

Without Zandalasini and Hines-Allen, the Lynx's biggest need heading into the draft is wing depth. They could also look for another shot creator off the bench considering how much they relied on their starting lineup last season. There will be options available to fill both roles at picks Nos. 11 and 15.

Possible fits: Sarah Ashlee Barker, Justė Jocytė, Serena Sundell, Aziaha James, Te-Hina Paopao

Pick: No. 38

No. 38 Needs: Wing depth, draft-and-stash

The Liberty finally broke through and won their first title in franchise history last season. While the core of that team is back, their squad for the repeat attempt will look a bit different. Notably, they traded two first-round picks, including No. 7 in this draft, for Natasha Cloud and brought back Marine Johannes. Meanwhile, they lost Kayla Thornton in the expansion draft and Courtney Vandersloot in free agency. And though Betnijah Laney-Hamilton remains on the team, she will miss most, if not all, of the season after undergoing knee surgery in March.

By sending out the No. 7 pick, the Liberty essentially punted on the draft. They still have one pick to make, but it's the last one of the night at No. 38 overall. Even on a rebuilding team, it's rare for a third-round pick to make a roster. On a contender like the Liberty, it's pretty much impossible. It would not be surprising to see the Liberty try to find a draft-and-stash candidate here.

Possible fits: Alyssa Ustby, Temira Poindexter, Annika Soltau, Lea Bartelme

Phoenix Mercury

Picks: None

None Needs: N/A

The Mercury were wheeling and dealing all winter and have completely transformed their roster. Out went Brittney Griner, Natasha Cloud, Sophie Cunningham, Rebecca Allen, Monique Billings and, of course, Diana Taurasi, who retired after 20 seasons; in came Alyssa Thomas, Satou Sabally, Kalani Brown and Sami Whitcomb. The only returning player who averaged more than five points per game last season is Kahleah Copper.

There are certainly still some questions about the Mercury's depth, but due to various trades over the past few years, they remarkably do not have a single pick in this draft.

Possible fits: N/A

Seattle Storm

Picks: Nos. 2, 26, 29, 32, 34

Nos. 2, 26, 29, 32, 34 Needs: Dominique Malonga, Sonia Citron

The Storm have had an uncomfortable offseason. Noelle Quinn and her coaching staff were accused of harassment and bullying, though they were eventually cleared after an external investigation; two key young players, Jordan Horston and Nika Muhl, tore their ACLs while playing overseas; franchise icon Jewell Loyd requested a trade, and they ultimately sent her to the Aces as part of a three-team deal that brought back the No. 2 pick and Li Yueru from the Sparks and a 2026 first from the Aces; Olivia Miles, who appeared to be their main target at No. 2 and a ready-made replacement for Loyd, opted to forgo the draft.

Despite everything that transpired in the past few months, all hope is not lost in Seattle. There is still a lot of talent on the roster and they'll be a playoff team. Plus, they do have some legit options at No. 2. The big question is whether they'll go for the upside of French sensation Dominique Malonga, or the safety of reliable Notre Dame wing Sonia Citron. Malonga wouldn't be a perfect fit with their current roster, but her potential will likely be too much to pass up.

Possible fits: Dominique Malonga, Sonia Citron

Washington Mystics

Picks: Nos. 3, 4, 6, 23, 32

Nos. 3, 4, 6, 23, 32 Needs: Everything

The Mystics started the offseason with a bold decision to bring the Thibault era to an end after 12 seasons. Both Mike and his son, Eric, were out as general manager and coach, respectively. After a lengthy search, the Mystics hired Jamila Wideman as GM and Sydney Johnson as their new coach. For a while, it appeared as though they would sit out of the offseason otherwise, but in late February they traded Ariel Atkins to the Sky for the No. 3 pick and a 2027 first-round swap. Elena Delle Donne also officially retired earlier this month.

Thanks to the trade with the Sky and a previous trade with the Dream, the Mystics now have three of the top-six picks. They're a big loser from Miles and others going back to school, but will still be able to add some talented players to their roster as they begin a complete rebuild. Their initial pick(s) will determine what they do with their later selections (e.g. if they take a big at No. 3, they'll likely won't take another at Nos. 4 and 6) but nothing should be off the table. They need to add talent and figure everything else out later.

Possible fits: Sonia Citron, Dominique Malonga, Kiki Iriafen, Shyanne Sellers, Saniya Rivers, Aneesah Morrow, Justê Jocytė