The 2025 WNBA Draft will be held April 14 at The Shed in New York City, the league announced Wednesday. Fans will once again be in attendance for the event, which will see the top prospects from college basketball and around the world learn where they will begin their professional careers.

"At a time when the passion and excitement surrounding the WNBA has never been higher, we continue to focus on creating elevated events that WNBA fans won't want to miss," WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert said. "The tremendous fan engagement we enjoyed at draft last year was a precursor to a season in which we ultimately set records for viewership, attendance, digital consumption and merchandise sales. Now, on the heels of an interesting free agency period and with draft serving as the official start to the upcoming WNBA season, we look forward to welcoming in a new set of WNBA rookies in a memorable way."

Here are a few key notes for this year's event:

This will be the first draft for the expansion Golden State Valkyries, who will begin play in the 2025 season. They have the No. 5 overall selection.

The Washington Mystics have two lottery picks and three first-round selections, the most of any team. The Dallas Wings (two) are the only other team with multiple first-round picks.

The Las Vegas Aces do not have a first-round selection after their 2025 pick was rescinded by the league after a 2023 investigation found that they violated rules regarding impermissible player benefits.

Where to watch the 2025 WNBA Draft:

When: Monday, April 14 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: The Shed, New York, New York

TV: ESPN

The 2025 WNBA Draft may not have the same depth of star power as its 2024 counterpart, but this is still a very good class led by UConn guard Paige Bueckers, who is widely expected to be the No. 1 overall pick. Notre Dame guards Olivia Miles and Sonia Citron are both possible lottery picks, and there are a number of intriguing international players, including French center Dominique Malonga.

In the 2025 WNBA Draft Lottery in December, the Dallas Wings won the No. 1 overall pick for the second time in franchise history. The Los Angeles Sparks received the No. 2 pick, but later traded it to the Seattle Storm, while the Chicago Sky got the No. 3 pick and sent it to the Washington Mystics, who also have the No. 4 pick.

All told, five first-round picks have been moved so far this offseason, which, combined with other previous moves, has completely shaken up the board. Here is the full first-round order: