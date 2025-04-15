The 2025 WNBA Draft is underway, and as expected the Dallas Wings selected former UConn star Paige Bueckers with the No. 1 pick.

Earlier this month, Bueckers led UConn to their its national championship since 2016, which, coincidentally, is the last time a player from the storied program went first overall in the WNBA Draft. All told, six players from UConn have gone No. 1 overall, which is a record for any NCAA school: Bueckers (2025), Breanna Stewart (2016), Maya Moore (2011), Tina Charles (2010), Diana Taurasi (2004) and Sue Bird (2002).

2025 WNBA Draft: Where UConn's Paige Bueckers ranks among recent No. 1 picks, including Fever's Caitlin Clark Jack Maloney

Up next are the Seattle Storm at No. 2, who took the French center Dominique Malonga, followed by the Washington Mystics at Nos. 3 and 4 to round out the lottery. Washington wound up selecting Notre Dame guard Sonia Citron and USC forward Kiki Iriafen. After the lottery, the expansion Golden State Valkyries selected Lithuanian guard Justė Jocytė with their first draft pick in franchise history at No. 5.

Another important note is that the Las Vegas Aces do not have a first-round selection tonight. Their 2025 first rounder was rescinded by the league after a 2023 investigation found the violated league rules on impermissible player benefits.

As the first round continues, here are live grades for each pick:

2025 WNBA Draft Grades, Round 1

1. Dallas Wings: Paige Bueckers -- G, UConn

Bueckers has long been the projected No. 1 pick, and now it has finally become a reality. The 6-foot guard is a savant on the offensive end, where she scores efficiently at all three levels (she was a few made free throws away from a 50/40/90 season) and knows how to put her teammates in positions to succeed. Bueckers is a franchise-changing talent, both on and off the court, and the Wings' present and future just got a whole lot more exciting. Grade: A+

2. Seattle Storm: Dominique Malonga -- C, France

There was plenty of intrigue about the Storm's decision at No. 2 after Olivia Miles returned to school. They've decided on Malonga, the 6-foot-6 French phenom who has been compared to Victor Wembanyama. Still only 19 years old, Malonga averaged an efficient double-double in EuroCup Women action this season and has the most upside of any player in this class outside of Bueckers. She may not be a perfect fit with the Storm's current frontcourt, but her talent was too much to pass up. Grade: A

3. Washington Mystics: Sonia Citron -- G, Notre Dame

The Mystics have three of the first six picks in the first round tonight, and have used the first one on Citron. She's a big wing who can defend multiple positions and knocks down open shots on the perimeter. While Citron may not have the upside you would hope for at No. 3 overall, her floor is extremely high and she seems destined for a long career. Really solid pick-up for the Mystics as they start a rebuild. Grade: A-

4. Washington Mystics: Kiki Iriafen -- F, USC

The Mystics were up again right away at No. 4 to close out the lottery and grabbed Iriafen. While their roster isn't screaming out for another power forward -- they drafted Shakira Austin and Aaliyah Edwards in recent years -- Iriafen was the best player available. She's a good athlete with a smooth face-up game who finishes efficiently at the basket and has a lot of defensive versatility. If she can expand the range on her jumper, there's a lot of upside here. Grade: B

5. Golden State Valkyries: Justė Jocytė -- G, Lithuania

The Valkyries are the first expansion team to enter the league since 2008, and selected Jocytė with their first-ever draft pick. The 6-foot Lithuanian is likely an unknown to most WNBA fans, but she's been on the European basketball radar ever since she made her national team debut at 13 and her professional debut at 14. She currently plays with Malonga on Lyon in France and is a big, crafty guard with a reliable shot. Grade: A-

6. Washington Mystics: Georgia Amoore -- G, Kentucky

The Mystics' third and final first-round pick is in. After taking a wing (Citron) and a big (Iriafen) earlier, they went with a guard in Amoore. While there are questions about her size (she's just 5-foot-6) and how she'll hold up defensively, Amoore is an electric offensive player who can easily create shots for herself and others. The Mystics needed help in the backcourt, and there's a good chance that she is their starting point guard this season. Grade: B

7. Connecticut Sun: Aneesah Morrow -- F, LSU

Morrow is finally off the board. The LSU star was extremely productive at the college level (she led Division I in rebounding and double-doubles this season), but is an undersized forward who struggles to score outside the paint, which led to a lot of questions about where she would be drafted. For the Sun, who are essentially starting over after a major talent drain this winter, adding a player with Morrow's work ethic makes sense. Grade: B

8. Connecticut Sun: Saniya Rivers -- G, NC State

With their second pick of the first round, the Sun took Rivers, who is arguably the best athlete in the draft. She is a truly incredible defender who can easily handle any perimeter responsibility and even hang with 4s in certain matchups. Rivers' offensive game is a real work in progress, but she should get plenty of reps on that end of the floor on this rebuilding Sun team. Love this fit for the Sun. There's a lot of upside if she can figure anything out on offense. Grade: A-

9. Los Angeles Sparks: Sarah Ashlee Barker -- G, Alabama

The Sparks really needed a wing and got the best one available in Barker. Perhaps no player boosted their draft stock in the NCAA Tournament more than Barker, who had 45 points in Alabama's loss to Maryland. Barker can operate with or without the ball, has turned herself into a capable 3-point shooter and you'll never question her effort. She could be a really good complementary piece for the Sparks and new coach Lynne Roberts. Grade: A-

10. Chicago Sky: Ajša Sivka -- F, Slovenia

Sivka, who hails from Slovenia, is the third European player off the board in the first round. She'll head to Chicago, where she could be a perfect fit as a big wing who can space the floor around Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese. There are some questions about how she'll translate to the WNBA, especially after a tough second half of the season with her club team in France, but she fills a need for the Sky and the upside of a 6-foot-4 sniper on the wing is obvious. Grade: A-

11. Chicago Sky: Hailey Van Lith -- G, TCU

12. Dallas Wings: Aziaha James -- G, NC State