Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson was named 2025 WNBA Finals MVP after leading her team to their third title in the last four years. Wilson and the Aces completed a sweep in the league's first-ever best-of-seven series with a 97-86 win in Game 4 on Friday night.

Wilson, who was also named Finals MVP in 2023, is the sixth player to earn the honor multiple times, joining Cynthia Cooper (four), Sylvia Fowles (two), Lisa Leslie (two), Breanna Stewart (two) and Diana Taurasi (two).

Furthermore, Wilson became the first player in WNBA or NBA history to win the scoring title, MVP, championship and Finals MVP in the same season, and joined Bill Russell as the only players in WNBA or NBA history to win three MVPs and three championships in a four-year span.

After an excellent start to Game 4, Wilson tweaked her ankle late in the first quarter when she landed on Kathryn Westbeld's foot. She never left the game, but did struggle to shoot the ball after that point. However, she had no problem getting to the free throw line, and went 17 of 19 at the line en route to 31 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

Wilson had multiple 30-point games in the series, including one of the best individual efforts in Finals history in Game 3. She went off for 34 points, 14 rebounds, four assists and three blocks, and hit the game-winning jumper with 0.3 seconds left to ensure the Aces didn't blow a 17-point lead. Her 34 points were a Finals career-high and the fifth-highest scoring game in Finals history.

"These are the moments that you dream of," Wilson said after the Game 3 win. "These are just the times that you see on TV sometimes. You're watching you're like, oh, my God, to be in that building, and it's truly powerful."

For the series, Wilson averaged 28.5 points, 11.8 rebounds, four assists, one steal and two blocks.