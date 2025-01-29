The 2025 WNBA free agency period is in full swing, and there's already been a number of big moves, including a reported three-team blockbuster that will send Kelsey Plum to the Los Angeles Sparks and Jewell Loyd to the Las Vegas Aces. Elsewhere, the Phoenix Mercury have reportedly agreed to acquire Alyssa Thomas from the Connecticut Sun in another huge trade, while Brittney Griner has surprised everyone by reportedly leaving the Mercury to join the Atlanta Dream.

While teams have been allowed to negotiate with free agents since Jan. 21, nothing can be officially signed until Feb. 1.

Once again, there are a number of stars on the market this winter, including multiple former MVPs. This time around, however, there's an interesting twist: most players are expected to sign only one-year deals so they can become free agents again in 2026 when a new collective bargaining agreement, and higher salaries, should be in place. That could lead to some surprise signings.

As we wait to see what will happen, here's a look at the top 10 free agents on the board. For a full tracker of each and every move, go here.

Status : Unsigned

: Unsigned 2024 team : New York Liberty

: New York Liberty Free agent classification: Cored

Stewart is a free agent for the fourth year in a row, and she is once again the top player on the board. Fresh off her third title, fifth consecutive First Team All-WNBA appearance, third consecutive All-Defensive First Team honor and fifth consecutive top-three MVP finish, Stewart remains one of the league's very best. Her efficiency dropped last season, particularly from behind the arc, which would be a bigger concern if she wasn't an all-around contributor. Stewart will almost certainly return to the Liberty to lead their title defense.

Thomas' 2023 campaign was so incredible that when she "only" put up 10.6 points, 8.4 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.6 steals per game on 50.9% shooting, it felt like a bit of a down year. Her inability to shoot outside of the paint is always going to be a limiting factor, but she makes up for it with elite playmaking, tenacious defense and overwhelming physicality. Those traits were why the Mercury were eager to acquire her, along with Ty Harris, in a sign-and-trade deal that will give Nate Tibbets an engine for his offensive system and an elite defender.

Status: Reportedly traded to the Sparks

Reportedly traded to the Sparks 2024 team: Las Vegas Aces

Las Vegas Aces Free agent classification: Cored

Last season did not go to plan for Plum nor the Aces, whose three-peat bid came to an end in the semifinals against the Liberty. Plum, who was dealing with a public and emotionally draining divorce, had her worst scoring season (17.8 points per game) since becoming a full-time starter in 2022 and her least efficient shooting season (56.3% TS) since 2019. Even so, she finished tied for 10th in the league in scoring and 11th in assists (4.2). A change of scenery could certainly do Plum well, and the California native will get to return home via a blockbuster three-team trade that will send her to the Sparks.

Status: Unsigned

Unsigned 2024 team: Dallas Wings

Dallas Wings Free agent classification: Cored

If you could guarantee that Sabally was going to be healthy, you could make a strong argument that she should be No. 2 on this list. Alas, health remains a concern for the German forward, who was limited to 15 games last season due to shoulder surgery. She still hasn't hit the 100-game mark despite being drafted in 2020 and has made 17 or fewer appearances in four of her five seasons. When she is on the floor, she's one of the most versatile and dynamic forwards in the league, which is why she'll be highly sought after. She's made it clear that she wants a change of scenery, but that will have to come via a sign-and-trade after the Wings cored her.

The former No. 2 overall pick flew under the radar for much of her career due to the Fever's status as a perennial basement dweller. That is no longer the case after her breakout campaign last season alongside Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark. Those two formed a dynamic partnership, particularly after the Olympic break when they were arguably the best backcourt in the league. The Fever made it clear that keeping Mitchell was their main priority this winter, and they were able to re-sign her on a one-year deal at the supermax.

WNBA free agency: Fever re-sign Kelsey Mitchell to keep star backcourt with Caitlin Clark intact Jack Maloney

Status: Unsigned

Unsigned 2024 team: Seattle Storm

Seattle Storm Free agent classification: Unrestricted

Ogwumike's first season in Seattle was a bit of a bust, both on and off the court, but that was through no fault of her own. She still was named an All-Star, All-WNBA Second Team and All-Defensive Second Team performer for the second season in a row and was a driving force behind the Storm's elite defense. Even at this stage of her career, the former MVP remains one of the most consistent two-way players in the league. The Storm likely lead the chase to re-sign her, but other teams will be desperate to pry her away.

Status: Unsigned

Unsigned 2024 team: Connecticut Sun

Connecticut Sun Free agent classification: Unrestricted

Jones made an impressive return to the court last season less than a year after tearing her Achilles tendon. She started all 40 games, was named an All-Star for the third time in her career and finished sixth in the league in win shares at 6.0. Jones is never going to put up huge numbers, but she's a reliable paint presence who scores extremely efficiently around the basket. While Jones has spent her entire career in Connecticut, it's unclear if she'll be back after the franchise's major shake-up this winter.

Once one of the most fearsome defenders in the league, Griner has turned into more of an offensive force in recent years. She shot a career-high and league-leading 57.9% from the field last season and finished tied for 10th in the league in scoring at 17.8 points per game. Under new coach Nate Tibbets, she even started to step behind the line and made more 3s (nine) than she had in her first 10 seasons combined (seven). In one of the biggest surprises of free agency, Griner has left the Mercury to reportedly join the Dream.

Status: Unsigned

Unsigned 2024 team: Connecticut Sun

Connecticut Sun Free agent classification: Unrestricted

The 37-year-old Bonner showed no signs of slowing down last season as she once again played all 40 games and finished ninth in the league in total minutes (1,272). Her shot still comes and goes, as it always has, but her effort and impact, particularly on the defensive end, never does. There are few better competitors and leaders than Bonner, who seems likely to be a package deal this offseason with her fianceé, Alyssa Thomas. Whether that means remaining in Connecticut or heading elsewhere remains to be seen.

Status: Unsigned

Unsigned 2024 team: Connecticut Sun

Connecticut Sun Free agent classification: Restricted

Last season's Most Improved Player, Carrington also earned her first All-Defensive First Team nod and finished fourth in the Defensive Player of the Year voting as she staked her claim as the best perimeter defender in the league. Her efficiency, particularly from behind the arc, fell as she took on a bigger role on both ends of the floor, but her defensive effort more than made up for that. As a restricted free agent, the Sun can match any offer she receives.

Honorable mentions

Chennedy Carter

Status: Unsigned

Unsigned 2024 team: Chicago Sky

Chicago Sky Free agent classification: Unestricted

Carter went unsigned during the 2023 season, but returned to the W in style with the Sky after making the team via a training camp contract. Her quickness and ability to create her own shot is largely unmatched, but some teams may still be wary of her early-career off-court issues.

Elena Delle Donne

Status: Unsigned

Unsigned 2024 team: N/A (Last played for Washington Mystics in 2023)

N/A (Last played for Washington Mystics in 2023) Free agent classification: Unrestricted

The former two-time MVP stepped away from the game last winter and it's unclear when or if she'll play again. Even at 35 and with an extensive history of back injuries, she'll be receiving plenty of calls to gauge her interest in suiting up this summer.

Tiffany Hayes

Status: Unsigned

Unsigned 2024 team: Las Vegas Aces

Las Vegas Aces Free agent classification: Unrestricted

Hayes came out of retirement to sign with the Aces in the middle of last season and went on to win Sixth Player of the Year. If she's willing to commit to another WNBA season, it's clear she can still be a very impactful player.

Natasha Howard

Status: Unsigned

Unsigned 2024 team: Dallas Wings

Dallas Wings Free agent classification: Unrestricted

A broken foot on opening night got Howard's 2024 campaign off to an unfortunate start, and we never really saw the best of her. She's made it clear that she's leaving Dallas this winter, and her frontcourt versatility will make her an intriguing addition for whatever club she joins.

Gabby Williams

Status: Unsigned

Unsigned 2024 team: Seattle Storm

Seattle Storm Free agent classification: Cored

The former lottery pick has only played 22 games in the last two seasons due to injuries and overseas commitments, but she's one of the most versatile wings in the league and a truly elite defender that could help any team.