The 2025 WNBA Draft Lottery is complete, and so too is the Golden State Valkyries' expansion draft, which means it's officially time to move on to the next major part of the offseason: free agency. This year's class is once again filled with a number of stars, including Breanna Stewart, Nneka Ogwumike, Satou Sabally and Kelsey Plum, just to name a few.
Here are the key dates to know ahead of free agency:
- Jan. 11-20: Teams can make qualifying offers and "Core" player designations
- Jan. 21: Teams can begin negotiating with free agents, but no deals can be signed
- Feb. 1: Players can officially sign contracts and offer sheets
Here are the various types of free agents to know:
- Unrestricted free agent: Can talk to and sign with any team
- Restricted free agent: Can talk to and sign with any team, but their previous team has the right to match any offer they receive
- Reserved free agent: Players who hit free agency with fewer than three years of service. Their previous team has exclusive negotiating rights as long as they extend a qualifying offer
- Suspended -- contract expired: In rare cases, players' contracts will expire while they are suspended. Per the collective bargaining agreement, these players are found to be "withholding services." In practice, these players are treated like reserved free agents, though their previous team does not need to extend a qualifying offer
Ahead of all the action, here is a look at this year's free agent class:
Core players
|Player
|Prior team
|New team
|Position
|Satus
Kelsey Plum
Las Vegas Aces
Guard
Cored
Satou Sabally
Dallas Wings
Forward
Cored
Unrestricted free agents
|Player
|Prior team
|New team
|Position
|Status
Morgan Bertsch
Forward
Unsigned
Golden State Valkyries
Forward
Unsigned
Forward
Unsigned
Jakia Brown-Turner
Guard
Unsigned
Forward
Unsigned
Emma Cannon
Forward
Unsigned
Jessika Carter
Las Vegas Aces
Center
Unsigned
Center
Unsigned
Las Vegas Aces
Forward
Unsigned
Las Vegas Aces
Guard
Unsigned
Guard
Unsigned
Forward
Unsigned
Elena Delle Donne
Washington Mystics
Forward
Unsigned
Chicago Sky
Guard
Unsigned
Liz Dixon
Forward
Unsigned
Dyaisha Fair
Las Vegas Aces
Guard
Unsigned
Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu
Forward
Unsigned
Kysre Gondrezick
Chicago Sky
Guard
Unsigned
Phoenix Mercury
Center
Unsigned
Chicago Sky
Forward
Unsigned
Las Vegas Acecs
Guard
Unsigned
Destanni Henderson
Atlanta Dream
Guard
Unsigned
Guard
Unsigned
Minnesota Lynx
Forward
Unsigned
Seattle Storm
Forward
Unsigned
Dallas Wings
Forward
Unsigned
Connecticut Sun
Forward
Unsigned
Atlanta Dream
Guard
Unsigned
Guard
Unsigned
Connecticut Sun
Guard
Unsigned
Connecticut Sun
Center
Unsigned
Los Angeles Sparks
Guard
Unsigned
Nneka Ogwumike
Seattle Storm
Forward
Unsigned
Atlanta Dream
Forward
Unsigned
Atlanta Dream
Guard
Unsigned
DiDi Richards
Washington Mystics
Guard
Unsigned
Seattle Storm
Center
Unsigned
Los Angeles Sparks
Guard
Unsigned
Taylor Soule
Minnesota Lynx
Guard
Unsigned
Breanna Stewart
New York Liberty
Forward
Unsigned
Phoenix Mercury
Guard
Unsigned
Connecticut Sun
Forward
Unsigned
Chicago Sky
Forward
Unsigned
New York Liberty
Guard
Unsigned
Seattle Storm
Guard
Unsigned
Washington Mystics
Guard
Unsigned
Indiana Fever
Guard
Unsigned
Seattle Storm
Guard
Unsigned
Seattle Storm
Forward
Unsigned
Kiana Williams
Seattle Storm
Guard
Unsigned
Restricted free agents
|Player
|Prior team
|New team
|Position
|Status
Connecticut Sun
Guard
Unsigned
Chicago Sky
Guard
Unsigned
Chicago Sky
Guard
Unsigned
Golden State Valkyries
Forward
Unsigned
Los Angeles Sparks
Guard
Unsigned
Chicago Sky
Forward
Unsigned
Reserved players
|Player
|Prior team
|New team
|Position
|Status
Phoenix Mercury
Guard
Unsigned
Connecticut Sun
Forward
Unsigned
Dallas Wings
Guard
Unsigned
Golden State Valkyries
Guard
Unsigned
Atlanta Dream
Guard
Unsigned
Atlanta Dream
Forward
Unsigned
New York Liberty
Guard
Unsigned
Las Vegas Aces
Center
Unsigned
Washington Mystics
Forward
Unsigned
Minnesota Lynx
Guard
Unsigned
Rebekah Gardner
New York Liberty
Forward
Unsigned
Bernadett Hatar
Washington Mystics
Center
Unsigned
Phoenix Mercury
Forward
Unsigned
Marine Johannes
New York Liberty
Guard
Unsigned
Li Meng
Washington Mystics
Guard
Unsigned
Los Angeles Sparks
Center
Unsigned
Phoenix Mercury
Center
Unsigned
Nikolina Milic
Chicago Sky
Forward
Unsigned
Phoenix Mercury
Guard
Unsigned
New York Liberty
Guard
Unsigned
Washington Mystics
Guard
Unsigned
Phoenix Mercury
Guard
Unsigned
Dallas Wings
Guard
Unsigned
Golden State Valkyries
Guard
Unsigned
Golden State Valkyries
Forward
Unsigned
Suspended -- contract expired
|Player
|Prior team
|New team
|Position
|Status
Golden State Valkyries
Forward
Unsigned
Han Xu
New York Liberty
Center
Unsigned
Awak Kuier
Dallas Wings
Forward
Unsigned
Jessica Shepard
Minnesota Lynx
Forward
Unsigned
Iliana Rupert
Golden State Valkyries
Center
Unsigned