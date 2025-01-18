gettyimages-2172420297-1-1.jpg
The 2025 WNBA Draft Lottery is complete, and so too is the Golden State Valkyries' expansion draft, which means it's officially time to move on to the next major part of the offseason: free agency. This year's class is once again filled with a number of stars, though a number of the biggest names, including Breanna Stewart, Alyssa Thomas, Satou Sabally and Kelsey Plum have already been cored by their respective teams. 

Here are the key dates to know for free agency:

  • Jan. 11-20: Teams can make qualifying offers and "Core" player designations
  • Jan. 21: Teams can begin negotiating with free agents, but no deals can be signed
  • Feb. 1: Players can officially sign contracts and offer sheets

Here are the various types of free agents to know:

  • Unrestricted free agent: Can talk to and sign with any team
  • Restricted free agent: Can talk to and sign with any team, but their previous team has the right to match any offer they receive
  • Reserved free agent: Players who hit free agency with fewer than three years of service. Their previous team has exclusive negotiating rights as long as they extend a qualifying offer
  • Suspended -- contract expired: In rare cases, players' contracts will expire while they are suspended. Per the collective bargaining agreement, these players are found to be "withholding services." In practice, these players are treated like reserved free agents, though their previous team does not need to extend a qualifying offer

Ahead of all the action, here is a look at this year's free agent class:

Core players

PlayerPrior teamNew teamPositionStatus

Kelsey Mitchell

Indiana Fever

Guard

Cored

Kelsey Plum

Las Vegas Aces

Guard

Cored

Satou Sabally

Dallas Wings

Forward

Cored

Breanna StewartNew York Liberty
ForwardCored
Alyssa ThomasConnecticut Sun
ForwardCored

Gabby Williams

Seattle Storm

Forward

Cored

Unrestricted free agents

PlayerPrior teamNew teamPositionStatus

Morgan Bertsch

Dallas Wings

Forward

Unsigned

Monique Billings

Golden State Valkyries

Forward

Unsigned

DeWanna Bonner

Connecticut Sun

Forward

Unsigned

Jakia Brown-Turner

Washington Mystics

Guard

Unsigned

Kennedy Burke

New York Liberty

Forward

Unsigned

Emma Cannon

Las Vegas Aces

Forward

Unsigned

Jessika Carter

Las Vegas Aces

Center 

Unsigned

Tina Charles

Atlanta Dream

Center

Unsigned

Alysha Clark

Las Vegas Aces

Forward

Unsigned

Sydney Colson

Las Vegas Aces

Guard

Unsigned

Crystal Dangerfield

Los Angeles Sparks

Guard

Unsigned

Kaela Davis

Chicago Sky

Forward

Unsigned

Elena Delle Donne

Washington Mystics

Forward

Unsigned

Diamond DeShields

Chicago Sky

Guard

Unsigned

Liz Dixon

Phoenix Mercury

Forward

Unsigned

Dyaisha Fair

Las Vegas Aces

Guard

Unsigned

Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu

Seattle Storm

Forward

Unsigned

Kysre Gondrezick

Chicago Sky

Guard

Unsigned

Brittney Griner

Phoenix Mercury

Center

Unsigned

Isabelle Harrison

Chicago Sky

Forward

Unsigned

Tiffany Hayes

Las Vegas Acecs

Guard

Unsigned

Destanni Henderson

Atlanta Dream

Guard

Unsigned

Natisha Hiedeman

Minnesota Lynx

Guard

Unsigned

Myisha Hines-Allen

Minnesota Lynx

Forward

Unsigned

Joyner Holmes

Seattle Storm

Forward

Unsigned

Natasha Howard

Dallas Wings

Forward

Unsigned

Brionna Jones

Connecticut Sun

Forward

Unsigned

Ezinne Kalu

Atlanta Dream

Guard

Unsigned

Tiffany Mitchell

Connecticut Sun

Guard

Unsigned

Astou Ndour-Fall

Connecticut Sun

Center

Unsigned

Kia Nurse

Los Angeles Sparks

Guard

Unsigned

Nneka Ogwumike

Seattle Storm

Forward

Unsigned

Cheyenne Parker-Tyus

Atlanta Dream

Forward

Unsigned

Aerial Powers

Atlanta Dream

Guard

Unsigned

DiDi Richards

Washington Mystics

Guard

Unsigned

Mercedes Russell

Seattle Storm

Center

Unsigned

Odyssey Sims

Los Angeles Sparks

Guard

Unsigned

Taylor Soule

Minnesota Lynx

Guard

Unsigned

Diana Taurasi

Phoenix Mercury

Guard

Unsigned

Brianna Turner

Chicago Sky

Forward

Unsigned

Courtney Vandersloot

New York Liberty

Guard

Unsigned

Victoria Vivians

Seattle Storm

Guard

Unsigned

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough

Washington Mystics

Guard

Unsigned

Erica Wheeler

Indiana Fever

Guard

Unsigned

Sami Whitcomb

Seattle Storm

Guard

Unsigned

Kiana Williams

Seattle Storm

Guard

Unsigned

Restricted free agents

PlayerPrior teamNew teamPositionStatus

DiJonai Carrington

Connecticut Sun

Guard

Qualifying offer extended

Chennedy Carter

Chicago Sky

Guard

Unsigned

Dana Evans

Chicago Sky

Guard

Qualifying offer extended

Temi Fagbenle

Golden State Valkyries

Forward

Qualifying offer extended

Aari McDonald

Los Angeles Sparks

Guard

Unsigned

Michaela Onyenwere

Chicago Sky

Forward

Qualifying offer extended

Reserved players

PlayerPrior teamNew teamPositionStatus

Amy Atwell

Phoenix Mercury

Guard

Qualifying offer extended

Caitlin Bickle

Connecticut Sun

Forward

Qualifying offer extended

Jaelyn Brown

Dallas Wings

Dallas Wings

Guard

Signed training camp contract

Veronica Burton

Golden State Valkyries

Guard

Qualifying offer extended

Maya Caldwell

Atlanta Dream

Guard

Qualifying offer extended

Lorela Cubaj

Atlanta Dream

Forward

Qualifying offer extended

Ivana Dojkic

New York Liberty

Guard

Qualifying offer extended

Queen Egbo

Las Vegas Aces

Center

Unsigned

Emily Engstler

Washington Mystics

Forward

Qualifying offer extended

Olivia Epoupa

Minnesota Lynx

Guard

Unsigned

Rebekah Gardner

New York Liberty

Forward

Signed training camp contract

Bernadett Hatar

Washington Mystics

Center

Qualifying offer extended

Mikiah Herbert Harrigan

Phoenix Mercury

Forward

Qualifying offer extended

Marine Johannes

New York Liberty

Guard

Qualifying offer extended

Li Meng

Washington Mystics

Guard

Unsigned

Li Yueru

Los Angeles Sparks

Center

Unsigned

Natasha Mack

Phoenix Mercury

Center

Signed training camp contract

Nikolina Milic

Chicago Sky

Forward

Qualifying offer extended

Charisma Osborne

Phoenix Mercury

Guard

Unsigned

Jaylyn Sherrod

New York Liberty

New York Liberty

Guard

Signed training camp contract

Sug Sutton

Washington Mystics

Guard

Qualifying offer extended

Celeste Taylor

Phoenix Mercury

Guard

Qualifying offer extended

Sevgi Uzun

Dallas Wings

Guard

Qualifying offer extended

Julie Vanloo

Golden State Valkyries

Guard

Qualifying offer extended

Cecilia Zandalasini

Golden State Valkyries

Forward

Qualifying offer extended

Suspended -- contract expired

PlayerPrior teamNew teamPositionStatus

Maria Conde

Golden State Valkyries

Forward

Unsigned

Han Xu

New York Liberty

Center

Unsigned

Awak Kuier

Dallas Wings

Forward

Unsigned

Jessica Shepard

Minnesota Lynx

Forward

Unsigned

Iliana Rupert

Golden State Valkyries

Center

Unsigned