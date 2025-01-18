The 2025 WNBA Draft Lottery is complete, and so too is the Golden State Valkyries' expansion draft, which means it's officially time to move on to the next major part of the offseason: free agency. This year's class is once again filled with a number of stars, though a number of the biggest names, including Breanna Stewart, Alyssa Thomas, Satou Sabally and Kelsey Plum have already been cored by their respective teams.

Here are the key dates to know for free agency:

Jan. 11-20: Teams can make qualifying offers and "Core" player designations

Jan. 21: Teams can begin negotiating with free agents, but no deals can be signed

Feb. 1: Players can officially sign contracts and offer sheets

Here are the various types of free agents to know:

Unrestricted free agent: Can talk to and sign with any team

Restricted free agent: Can talk to and sign with any team, but their previous team has the right to match any offer they receive

Reserved free agent: Players who hit free agency with fewer than three years of service. Their previous team has exclusive negotiating rights as long as they extend a qualifying offer

Suspended -- contract expired: In rare cases, players' contracts will expire while they are suspended. Per the collective bargaining agreement, these players are found to be "withholding services." In practice, these players are treated like reserved free agents, though their previous team does not need to extend a qualifying offer

Ahead of all the action, here is a look at this year's free agent class:

Core players

Player Prior team New team Position Status Kelsey Mitchell Indiana Fever Guard Cored Kelsey Plum Las Vegas Aces Guard Cored Satou Sabally Dallas Wings Forward Cored Breanna Stewart New York Liberty

Forward Cored Alyssa Thomas Connecticut Sun

Forward Cored Gabby Williams Seattle Storm Forward Cored

Unrestricted free agents

Restricted free agents

Player Prior team New team Position Status DiJonai Carrington Connecticut Sun Guard Qualifying offer extended Chennedy Carter Chicago Sky Guard Unsigned Dana Evans Chicago Sky Guard Qualifying offer extended Temi Fagbenle Golden State Valkyries Forward Qualifying offer extended Aari McDonald Los Angeles Sparks Guard Unsigned Michaela Onyenwere Chicago Sky Forward Qualifying offer extended

Reserved players

Suspended -- contract expired