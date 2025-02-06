gettyimages-2172420297-1-1.jpg
Getty Images

The 2025 WNBA free agency period has finally started to slow down after a rash of moves in the past week. Some big names still remain on the board, however, namely New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart, who is expected to re-sign in Brooklyn to lead the team's repeat quest. 

Other names to keep an eye on are Gabby Williams, who was cored by the Seattle Storm, Chennedy Carter and Tiffany Hayes. In addition, we await news on the futures of former MVPs Diana Taurasi and Elena Delle Donne. 

So far, the biggest move of the winter was a four-team mega-deal involving the Mercury, Sun, Indiana Fever and Dallas Wings.

Elsewhere, the Dream have reportedly agreed to deals with Brittney Griner and Brionna Jones, while Kelsey Mitchell has re-signed with the Fever, who also agreed to deals with DeWanna Bonner and Natasha Howard. 

Earlier in the offseason, the Las Vegas Aces, Seattle Storm and Los Angeles Sparks agreed to a blockbuster deal that sent Jewell Loyd and the No. 13 overall pick in the 2025 draft to the Aces, Kelsey Plum, the No. 9 pick and a second-round pick in 2026 to the Sparks and the No. 2 pick, a 2026 first-round pick and Li Yueru to the Storm. 

Here are the key dates to know for free agency:

  • Jan. 11-20: Teams can make qualifying offers and "Core" player designations
  • Jan. 21: Teams can begin negotiating with free agents, but no deals can be signed
  • Feb. 1: Players can officially sign contracts and offer sheets

Here are the various types of free agents to know:

  • Unrestricted free agent: Can talk to and sign with any team
  • Restricted free agent: Can talk to and sign with any team, but their previous team has the right to match any offer they receive
  • Reserved free agent: Players who hit free agency with fewer than three years of service. Their previous team has exclusive negotiating rights as long as they extend a qualifying offer
  • Suspended -- contract expired: In rare cases, players' contracts will expire while they are suspended. Per the collective bargaining agreement, these players are found to be "withholding services." In practice, these players are treated like reserved free agents, though their previous team does not need to extend a qualifying offer

Ahead of all the action, here is a look at this year's free agent class:

Core players

PlayerPrior teamNew teamPositionStatus

Kelsey Mitchell

Indiana Fever

Indiana Fever

Guard

Signed

Kelsey Plum

Las Vegas Aces

Los Angeles Sparks

Guard

Signed

Satou Sabally

Dallas Wings

Phoenix Mercury

Forward

Signed

Breanna StewartNew York Liberty
ForwardCored
Alyssa ThomasConnecticut Sun Phoenix MercuryForwardSigned

Gabby Williams

Seattle Storm

Forward

Cored

Unrestricted free agents

PlayerPrior teamNew teamPositionStatus
Marieme BadianeN/AMinnesota LynxCenter
Signed

Morgan Bertsch

Dallas Wings

Forward

Unsigned

Monique Billings

Golden State Valkyries

Golden State Valkyries

Forward

Signed

DeWanna Bonner

Connecticut Sun

Indiana Fever

Forward

Signed

Jakia Brown-Turner

Washington Mystics

Guard

Unsigned

Kennedy Burke

New York Liberty

New York Liberty

Forward

Signed

Emma Cannon

Las Vegas Aces

Los Angeles Sparks

Forward

Signed training camp contract

Chennedy Carter

Chicago Sky

Guard

Unsigned

Jessika Carter

Las Vegas Aces

Center 

Unsigned

Tina Charles

Atlanta Dream

Connecticut Sun

Center

Signed

Alysha Clark

Las Vegas Aces

Forward

Unsigned

Sydney Colson

Las Vegas Aces

Indiana Fever

Guard

Siigned

Crystal Dangerfield

Los Angeles Sparks

Guard

Unsigned

Kaela Davis

Chicago Sky

Forward

Unsigned

Elena Delle Donne

Washington Mystics

Forward

Unsigned

Diamond DeShields

Chicago Sky

Connecticut Sun

Guard

Signed

Liz Dixon

Phoenix Mercury

Forward

Unsigned

Queen Egbo

Las Vegas Aces

Center

Unsigned

Olivia Epoupa

Minnesota Lynx

Guard

Unsigned

Dyaisha Fair

Las Vegas Aces

Guard

Unsigned

Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu

Seattle Storm

Forward

Unsigned

Kysre Gondrezick

Chicago Sky

Guard

Unsigned

Brittney Griner

Phoenix Mercury

Atlanta Dream

Center

Signed

Isabelle Harrison

Chicago Sky

Forward

Unsigned

Tiffany Hayes

Las Vegas Aces

Guard

Unsigned

Destanni Henderson

Atlanta Dream

Guard

Unsigned

Natisha Hiedeman

Minnesota Lynx

Minnesota Lynx

Guard

Signed

Myisha Hines-Allen

Minnesota Lynx

Dallas Wings

Forward

Signed

Joyner Holmes

Seattle Storm

Dallas Wings

Forward

Signed training camp contract

Natasha Howard

Dallas Wings

Indiana Fever

Forward

Signed

Brionna Jones

Connecticut Sun

Atlanta Dream

Forward

Signed

Ezinne Kalu

Atlanta Dream

Guard

Unsigned

Li Meng

Washington Mystics

Guard

Unsigned

Tiffany Mitchell

Connecticut Sun

Guard

Unsigned

Astou Ndour-Fall

Connecticut Sun

Center

Unsigned

Kia Nurse

Los Angeles Sparks

Chicago Sky

Guard

Signed

Nneka Ogwumike

Seattle Storm

Seattle Storm

Forward

Reportedly agreed to deal

Charisma Osborne

Phoenix Mercury

Guard

Unsigned

Cheyenne Parker-Tyus

Atlanta Dream

Forward

Unsigned

Aerial Powers

Atlanta Dream

Guard

Unsigned

DiDi Richards

Washington Mystics

Guard

Unsigned

Mercedes Russell

Seattle Storm

Center

Unsigned

Odyssey Sims

Los Angeles Sparks

Los Angeles Sparks

Guard

Signed

Taylor Soule

Minnesota Lynx

Guard

Unsigned

Diana Taurasi

Phoenix Mercury

Guard

Unsigned

Brianna Turner

Chicago Sky

Forward

Unsigned

Courtney Vandersloot

New York Liberty

Chicago Sky

Guard

Signed

Victoria Vivians

Seattle Storm

Guard

Unsigned

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough

Washington Mystics

Atlanta Dream

Guard

Signed

Erica Wheeler

Indiana Fever

Guard

Unsigned

Sami Whitcomb

Seattle Storm

Phoenix Mercury

Guard

Signed

Kiana Williams

Seattle Storm

Guard

Unsigned

Restricted free agents

PlayerPrior teamNew teamPositionStatus

DiJonai Carrington

Connecticut Sun

Dallas Wings

Guard

Signed

Dana Evans

Chicago Sky

Guard

Qualifying offer extended

Temi Fagbenle

Golden State Valkyries

Forward

Qualifying offer extended

Aari McDonald

Los Angeles Sparks

Guard

Qualifying offer extended

Michaela Onyenwere

Chicago Sky

Chicago Sky

Forward

Signed

Reserved players

PlayerPrior teamNew teamPositionStatus

Amy Atwell

Phoenix Mercury

Guard

Qualifying offer extended

Caitlin Bickle

Connecticut Sun

Forward

Qualifying offer extended

Jaelyn Brown

Dallas Wings

Indiana Fever

Guard

Signed training camp contract

Veronica Burton

Golden State Valkyries

Golden State Valkyries

Guard

Signed training camp contract

Maya Caldwell

Atlanta Dream

Guard

Signed training camp contract

Lorela Cubaj

Atlanta Dream

Forward

Qualifying offer extended

Ivana Dojkic

New York Liberty

Guard

Qualifying offer extended

Emily Engstler

Washington Mystics

Washington Mystics

Forward

Signed training camp contract

Rebekah Gardner

New York Liberty

Forward

Signed training camp contract

Bernadett Hatar

Washington Mystics

Center

Qualifying offer extended

Mikiah Herbert Harrigan

Phoenix Mercury

Dallas Wings

Forward

Qualifying offer extended

Marine Johannes

New York Liberty

Guard

Qualifying offer extended

Li Yueru

Los Angeles Sparks

Seattle Storm

Center

Qualifying offer extended

Natasha Mack

Phoenix Mercury

Center

Signed training camp contract

Nikolina Milic

Chicago Sky

Connecticut Sun

Forward

Qualifying offer extended

Jaylyn Sherrod

New York Liberty

New York Liberty

Guard

Signed training camp contract

Sug Sutton

Washington Mystics

Washington Mystics

Guard

Signed training camp contract

Celeste Taylor

Phoenix Mercury

Phoenix Mercury

Guard

Signed training camp contract

Sevgi Uzun

Dallas Wings

Phoenix Mercury

Guard

Signed training camp contract

Julie Vanloo

Golden State Valkyries

Golden State Valkyries

Guard

Signed training camp contract

Cecilia Zandalasini

Golden State Valkyries

Forward

Qualifying offer extended

Suspended -- contract expired

PlayerPrior teamNew teamPositionStatus

Maria Conde

Golden State Valkyries

Forward

Unsigned

Han Xu

New York Liberty

Center

Unsigned

Awak Kuier

Dallas Wings

Forward

Unsigned

Jessica Shepard

Minnesota Lynx

Forward

Unsigned

Iliana Rupert

Golden State Valkyries

Center

Unsigned