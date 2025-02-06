The 2025 WNBA free agency period has finally started to slow down after a rash of moves in the past week. Some big names still remain on the board, however, namely New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart, who is expected to re-sign in Brooklyn to lead the team's repeat quest.
Other names to keep an eye on are Gabby Williams, who was cored by the Seattle Storm, Chennedy Carter and Tiffany Hayes. In addition, we await news on the futures of former MVPs Diana Taurasi and Elena Delle Donne.
So far, the biggest move of the winter was a four-team mega-deal involving the Mercury, Sun, Indiana Fever and Dallas Wings.
- The Mercury received: Satou Sabally, Alyssa Thomas, Kalani Brown, Sevgi Uzun
- The Sun received: Natasha Cloud, Jacy Sheldon, Rebecca Allen, No. 8 pick in 2025 WNBA Draft
- The Fever received: Sophie Cunningham, Jaelyn Brown, No. 19 pick in 2025 WNBA Draft
- The Wings received: DiJonai Carrington, Tyasha Harris, NaLyssa Smith, rights to Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, No. 12 pick in 2025 WNBA Draft, right to swap second-round picks with Sun in 2026, right to swap third-round picks with Fever in 2027
Elsewhere, the Dream have reportedly agreed to deals with Brittney Griner and Brionna Jones, while Kelsey Mitchell has re-signed with the Fever, who also agreed to deals with DeWanna Bonner and Natasha Howard.
Earlier in the offseason, the Las Vegas Aces, Seattle Storm and Los Angeles Sparks agreed to a blockbuster deal that sent Jewell Loyd and the No. 13 overall pick in the 2025 draft to the Aces, Kelsey Plum, the No. 9 pick and a second-round pick in 2026 to the Sparks and the No. 2 pick, a 2026 first-round pick and Li Yueru to the Storm.
Here are the key dates to know for free agency:
- Jan. 11-20: Teams can make qualifying offers and "Core" player designations
- Jan. 21: Teams can begin negotiating with free agents, but no deals can be signed
- Feb. 1: Players can officially sign contracts and offer sheets
Here are the various types of free agents to know:
- Unrestricted free agent: Can talk to and sign with any team
- Restricted free agent: Can talk to and sign with any team, but their previous team has the right to match any offer they receive
- Reserved free agent: Players who hit free agency with fewer than three years of service. Their previous team has exclusive negotiating rights as long as they extend a qualifying offer
- Suspended -- contract expired: In rare cases, players' contracts will expire while they are suspended. Per the collective bargaining agreement, these players are found to be "withholding services." In practice, these players are treated like reserved free agents, though their previous team does not need to extend a qualifying offer
Ahead of all the action, here is a look at this year's free agent class:
Core players
|Player
|Prior team
|New team
|Position
|Status
Indiana Fever
Guard
Signed
Kelsey Plum
Las Vegas Aces
Los Angeles Sparks
Guard
Signed
Dallas Wings
Phoenix Mercury
Forward
Signed
|Breanna Stewart
|New York Liberty
|
|Forward
|Cored
|Alyssa Thomas
|Connecticut Sun
|Phoenix Mercury
|Forward
|Signed
Seattle Storm
Forward
Cored
Unrestricted free agents
|Player
|Prior team
|New team
|Position
|Status
|Marieme Badiane
|N/A
|Minnesota Lynx
|Center
|Signed
Morgan Bertsch
Forward
Unsigned
Golden State Valkyries
Forward
Signed
Indiana Fever
Forward
Signed
Jakia Brown-Turner
Guard
Unsigned
New York Liberty
Forward
Signed
Emma Cannon
Los Angeles Sparks
Forward
Signed training camp contract
Chicago Sky
Guard
Unsigned
Jessika Carter
Las Vegas Aces
Center
Unsigned
Connecticut Sun
Center
Signed
Las Vegas Aces
Forward
Unsigned
Las Vegas Aces
Indiana Fever
Guard
Siigned
Guard
Unsigned
Forward
Unsigned
Elena Delle Donne
Washington Mystics
Forward
Unsigned
Chicago Sky
Connecticut Sun
Guard
Signed
Liz Dixon
Forward
Unsigned
Las Vegas Aces
Center
Unsigned
Minnesota Lynx
Guard
Unsigned
Dyaisha Fair
Las Vegas Aces
Guard
Unsigned
Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu
Forward
Unsigned
Kysre Gondrezick
Chicago Sky
Guard
Unsigned
Phoenix Mercury
Atlanta Dream
Center
Signed
Chicago Sky
Forward
Unsigned
Las Vegas Aces
Guard
Unsigned
Destanni Henderson
Atlanta Dream
Guard
Unsigned
Minnesota Lynx
Guard
Signed
Minnesota Lynx
Dallas Wings
Forward
Signed
Seattle Storm
Dallas Wings
Forward
Signed training camp contract
Dallas Wings
Indiana Fever
Forward
Signed
Connecticut Sun
Atlanta Dream
Forward
|Signed
Atlanta Dream
Guard
Unsigned
Li Meng
Washington Mystics
Guard
Unsigned
Connecticut Sun
Guard
Unsigned
Connecticut Sun
Center
Unsigned
Los Angeles Sparks
Chicago Sky
Guard
Signed
Seattle Storm
Seattle Storm
Forward
Phoenix Mercury
Guard
Unsigned
Atlanta Dream
Forward
Unsigned
Atlanta Dream
Guard
Unsigned
DiDi Richards
Washington Mystics
Guard
Unsigned
Seattle Storm
Center
Unsigned
Los Angeles Sparks
Los Angeles Sparks
Guard
Signed
Taylor Soule
Minnesota Lynx
Guard
Unsigned
Phoenix Mercury
Guard
Unsigned
Chicago Sky
Forward
Unsigned
New York Liberty
Chicago Sky
Guard
Signed
Seattle Storm
Guard
Unsigned
Washington Mystics
Atlanta Dream
Guard
Signed
Indiana Fever
Guard
Unsigned
Seattle Storm
Phoenix Mercury
Guard
Signed
Kiana Williams
Seattle Storm
Guard
Unsigned
Restricted free agents
|Player
|Prior team
|New team
|Position
|Status
Connecticut Sun
Dallas Wings
Guard
Signed
Chicago Sky
Guard
Qualifying offer extended
Golden State Valkyries
Forward
Qualifying offer extended
Los Angeles Sparks
Guard
Qualifying offer extended
Chicago Sky
Chicago Sky
Forward
Signed
Reserved players
|Player
|Prior team
|New team
|Position
|Status
Phoenix Mercury
Guard
Qualifying offer extended
Connecticut Sun
Forward
Qualifying offer extended
Dallas Wings
Indiana Fever
Guard
Signed training camp contract
Golden State Valkyries
Golden State Valkyries
Guard
Signed training camp contract
Atlanta Dream
Guard
Signed training camp contract
Atlanta Dream
Forward
Qualifying offer extended
New York Liberty
Guard
Qualifying offer extended
Washington Mystics
Washington Mystics
Forward
Signed training camp contract
Rebekah Gardner
New York Liberty
Forward
Signed training camp contract
Bernadett Hatar
Washington Mystics
Center
Qualifying offer extended
Phoenix Mercury
Dallas Wings
Forward
Qualifying offer extended
Marine Johannes
New York Liberty
Guard
Qualifying offer extended
Los Angeles Sparks
Seattle Storm
Center
Qualifying offer extended
Phoenix Mercury
Center
Signed training camp contract
Nikolina Milic
Chicago Sky
Connecticut Sun
Forward
Qualifying offer extended
New York Liberty
New York Liberty
Guard
Signed training camp contract
Washington Mystics
Washington Mystics
Guard
Signed training camp contract
Phoenix Mercury
Phoenix Mercury
Guard
Signed training camp contract
Dallas Wings
Phoenix Mercury
Guard
Signed training camp contract
Golden State Valkyries
Golden State Valkyries
Guard
Signed training camp contract
Golden State Valkyries
Forward
Qualifying offer extended
Suspended -- contract expired
|Player
|Prior team
|New team
|Position
|Status
Golden State Valkyries
Forward
Unsigned
Han Xu
New York Liberty
Center
Unsigned
Awak Kuier
Dallas Wings
Forward
Unsigned
Jessica Shepard
Minnesota Lynx
Forward
Unsigned
Iliana Rupert
Golden State Valkyries
Center
Unsigned