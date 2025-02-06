The 2025 WNBA free agency period has finally started to slow down after a rash of moves in the past week. Some big names still remain on the board, however, namely New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart, who is expected to re-sign in Brooklyn to lead the team's repeat quest.

Other names to keep an eye on are Gabby Williams, who was cored by the Seattle Storm, Chennedy Carter and Tiffany Hayes. In addition, we await news on the futures of former MVPs Diana Taurasi and Elena Delle Donne.

So far, the biggest move of the winter was a four-team mega-deal involving the Mercury, Sun, Indiana Fever and Dallas Wings.

Elsewhere, the Dream have reportedly agreed to deals with Brittney Griner and Brionna Jones, while Kelsey Mitchell has re-signed with the Fever, who also agreed to deals with DeWanna Bonner and Natasha Howard.

Earlier in the offseason, the Las Vegas Aces, Seattle Storm and Los Angeles Sparks agreed to a blockbuster deal that sent Jewell Loyd and the No. 13 overall pick in the 2025 draft to the Aces, Kelsey Plum, the No. 9 pick and a second-round pick in 2026 to the Sparks and the No. 2 pick, a 2026 first-round pick and Li Yueru to the Storm.

Here are the key dates to know for free agency:

Jan. 11-20: Teams can make qualifying offers and "Core" player designations

Jan. 21: Teams can begin negotiating with free agents, but no deals can be signed

Feb. 1: Players can officially sign contracts and offer sheets

Here are the various types of free agents to know:

Unrestricted free agent: Can talk to and sign with any team

Restricted free agent: Can talk to and sign with any team, but their previous team has the right to match any offer they receive

Reserved free agent: Players who hit free agency with fewer than three years of service. Their previous team has exclusive negotiating rights as long as they extend a qualifying offer

Suspended -- contract expired: In rare cases, players' contracts will expire while they are suspended. Per the collective bargaining agreement, these players are found to be "withholding services." In practice, these players are treated like reserved free agents, though their previous team does not need to extend a qualifying offer

Ahead of all the action, here is a look at this year's free agent class:

Core players

Player Prior team New team Position Status Kelsey Mitchell Indiana Fever Indiana Fever Guard Signed Kelsey Plum Las Vegas Aces Los Angeles Sparks Guard Signed Satou Sabally Dallas Wings Phoenix Mercury Forward Signed Breanna Stewart New York Liberty

Forward Cored Alyssa Thomas Connecticut Sun Phoenix Mercury Forward Signed Gabby Williams Seattle Storm Forward Cored

Unrestricted free agents

Restricted free agents

Player Prior team New team Position Status DiJonai Carrington Connecticut Sun Dallas Wings Guard Signed Dana Evans Chicago Sky Guard Qualifying offer extended Temi Fagbenle Golden State Valkyries Forward Qualifying offer extended Aari McDonald Los Angeles Sparks Guard Qualifying offer extended Michaela Onyenwere Chicago Sky Chicago Sky Forward Signed

Reserved players

Suspended -- contract expired