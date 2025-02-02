The 2025 WNBA free agency period is showing no signs of slowing down. On Sunday, Alexa Philippou reported Tina Charles is signing with the Sun after Connecticut lost all five of its starters following its run to the WNBA Playoffs semifinals.

Charles, an eight-time WNBA All-Star, has reportedly signed a one-year deal with a Sun franchise that drafted her No. 1 overall in 2010. She spent her first four seasons in Connecticut before joining the New York Liberty for six yeas. She also spent time with the Washington Mystics, Phoenix Mercury, Seattle Storm and played for the Atlanta Dream last season.

Late on Friday night, the Dallas Wings agreed to send Satou Sabally to the Mercury in a blockbuster three-team deal. Then, on Saturday morning, the Wings acquired DiJonai Carrington from the Sun in another big trade.

Those deals came in the wake of a number of other major moves. The Sun reportedly agreed to trade Alyssa Thomas to the Mercury, while the Dream have reportedly agreed to deals with Brittney Griner and Brionna Jones. Elsewhere, Kelsey Mitchell has re-signed with the Indiana Fever, who have also agreed to deals with DeWanna Bonner and Natasha Howard.

Earlier in the offseason, the Las Vegas Aces, Seattle Storm and Los Angeles Sparks agreed to a blockbuster deal that will send Jewell Loyd and the No. 13 overall pick in the 2025 draft to the Aces, Kelsey Plum, the No. 9 pick and a second-round pick in 2026 to the Sparks and the No. 2 pick, a 2026 first-round pick and Li Yueru to the Storm.

Here are the key dates to know for free agency:

Jan. 11-20: Teams can make qualifying offers and "Core" player designations

Teams can make qualifying offers and "Core" player designations Jan. 21: Teams can begin negotiating with free agents, but no deals can be signed

Teams can begin negotiating with free agents, but no deals can be signed Feb. 1: Players can officially sign contracts and offer sheets

Here are the various types of free agents to know:

Unrestricted free agent: Can talk to and sign with any team

Can talk to and sign with any team Restricted free agent: Can talk to and sign with any team, but their previous team has the right to match any offer they receive

Can talk to and sign with any team, but their previous team has the right to match any offer they receive Reserved free agent: Players who hit free agency with fewer than three years of service. Their previous team has exclusive negotiating rights as long as they extend a qualifying offer

Players who hit free agency with fewer than three years of service. Their previous team has exclusive negotiating rights as long as they extend a qualifying offer Suspended -- contract expired: In rare cases, players' contracts will expire while they are suspended. Per the collective bargaining agreement, these players are found to be "withholding services." In practice, these players are treated like reserved free agents, though their previous team does not need to extend a qualifying offer

Ahead of all the action, here is a look at this year's free agent class:

Core players

Player Prior team New team Position Status Kelsey Mitchell Indiana Fever Indiana Fever Guard Signed Kelsey Plum Las Vegas Aces Los Angeles Sparks Guard Cored Satou Sabally* Dallas Wings Phoenix Mercury Forward Cored Breanna Stewart New York Liberty

Forward Cored Alyssa Thomas* Connecticut Sun Phoenix Mercury Forward Cored Gabby Williams Seattle Storm Forward Cored

*Pending trade

Unrestricted free agents

Restricted free agents

*Pending trade

Reserved players

*Pending trade

Suspended -- contract expired