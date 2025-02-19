After an extraordinarily busy WNBA free agency period, the league looks a lot different than it did a few weeks ago. The same is true of the 2025 WNBA Draft order, which changed dramatically as a result of a number of trades.

Here's a quick recap of which picks changed hands:

No. 2 overall: The Los Angeles Sparks traded the second pick to the Seattle Storm as part of the three-team blockbuster involving the Las Vegas Aces.

No. 8 overall: The Indiana Fever traded the eighth pick to the Connecticut Sun as part of the massive four-team trade involving the Dallas Wings and Phoenix Mercury.

No. 9 overall: The Storm traded the ninth pick to the Sparks as part of the three-team deal with the Aces.

No. 12 overall: The Mercury traded the twelfth pick to the Wings as part of the four-team transaction involving the Fever and Sun.

While all of the WNBA drama has been going on, this year's top prospects have been battling through conference play during the 2024-25 NCAA season. As always, that's led to some rises up the draft board and a few falls the other way.

With a new draft order in place and the college regular season winding down, this is a perfect time to take a look at how things might shake out in April. Here is CBS Sports' 2025 WNBA Mock Draft 2.0.

1. Dallas Wings: Paige Bueckers -- G, UConn

18.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 2.1 steals | 52.6% FG, 41.6% 3FG, 87.8% FT

Bueckers had a tough shooting night in UConn's big win over South Carolina, but dished out a season-high 10 assists in that game, which highlighted her playmaking skills. Her versatility on both sides of the ball would be a perfect fit next to Arike Ogunbowale in the Wings' backcourt. Of course, there's still rumors swirling that Bueckers may not want to play in Dallas, but she'll be the No. 1 pick regardless.

2. Seattle Storm: Olivia Miles -- G, Notre Dame

16.7 points, 6 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.4 steals | 52.8% FG, 44% 3FG, 81.7% FT

The Storm got the No. 2 overall pick from the Sparks in a massive three-team deal that sent franchise icon Jewell Loyd, who had requested a trade, to the Aces. Who better to replace her in the backcourt than Miles, who has been terrific for the No. 1-ranked Fighting Irish this season upon her return from a torn ACL. Miles continues to show off a much-improved 3-point shot, which was her biggest weakness coming into this season.

3. Chicago Sky: Sonia Citron -- G, Notre Dame

13.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 2.1 steals | 47.2% FT, 37.2% 3FG, 90% FT

After drafting Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese last season, the Sky desperately need a guard or wing to pair with them, and are the biggest loser from Miles' rise. If she is indeed off the board, her Notre Dame teammate, Sonia Citron, could be the pick. Citron may not have the ceiling you'd prefer from a No. 3 pick, but she has a very high floor as a 3-and-D wing.

4. Washington Mystics: Dominique Malonga -- C, France

17.9 points, 10.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.1 blocks | 53.9% FG, 67.6% FT

It's not entirely clear what's going on in D.C. this offseason, but it seems like they're heading toward a total reset in 2026, and desperately need a centerpiece they can build around. Malonga has the highest upside of any player on the board. Players with her size (6-foot-6) and athleticism are extremely rare, and she's averaging an efficient double-double in EuroCup action as a teenager.

5. Golden State Valkyries: Kiki Iriafen -- F, USC

17.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists | 50.4% FG, 82.4% FT

Iriafen's slide down the board stops at No. 5 and the expansion Valkyries, who will offer the California native a chance to stay at home. While Iriafen hasn't been bad in her first season at USC, she hasn't shown the growth in key areas -- shooting, rim protection -- that many were hoping to see. Still, she's an efficient scorer, and her athleticism and motor will make her a good fit for the fast-paced style Natalie Nakase wants to implement.

6. Washington Mystics: Te-Hina Paopao -- G, South Carolina

10.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists | 47.1% FG, 38.7% 3FG, 77.3% FT

Again, it's hard to know exactly what the Mystics are looking for, but if they do take Malonga, it makes sense to look for a potential guard of the future -- especially after drafting Shakira Austin and Aaliyah Edwards in recent years. In that case, Paopao should be the pick. She can really shoot the ball -- over 40% on catch-and-shoot 3s in each of her last three seasons -- and has grown as a defender under Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley.

7. New York Liberty: Shyanne Sellers -- G, Maryland

14 points, 4 rebounds, 4.4 assists | 48.6% FG, 41.5% 3FG, 83.3% FT

There's no glaring need for the reigning champion Liberty, so a draft-and-stash candidate isn't out of the question, but it would be hard to pass on Sellers, who has been one of the biggest risers this season. Her size and versatility on the wing fits perfectly with the Liberty's modus operandi, and with her playmaking ability she could handle some of the back-up point guard duties.

8. Connecticut Sun: Aneesah Morrow -- F, LSU

18.1 points, 14.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 2.5 steals | 49.2% FG, 74.5% FT

No team had a worse offseason than the Sun, who lost their entire playoff starting lineup and are about to embark on a complete rebuild under new coach Rachid Meziane. There are questions about how Morrow's game will translate to the professional level, but her competitiveness, defensive intensity and elite rebounding give her a good chance to be a helpful player. And a team like the Sun doesn't have to worry as much about potential fit issues.

9. Los Angeles Sparks: Ajsa Sivka -- F, Slovenia

11 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 2 steals | 43.1% FG, 42.2% 3FG, 63.6% FT

New Sparks coach Lynne Roberts is bringing her 3-point heavy offense from Utah to Los Angeles, and Sivka is a perfect fit for that approach. The 19-year-old Slovenian is a big wing who can space the floor and offers a lot of positional flexibility. Sivka also makes sense here for the Sparks because they have a crowded depth chart already and she could be a draft-and-stash option.

10. Chicago Sky: Georgia Amoore -- G, Kentucky

19 points, 2.2 rebounds, 7.2 assists | 43.3% FG, 33.7% 3FG, 86.6% FT

The Sky are one of three teams with multiple first-round picks, and they come up again here at No. 10 still needing a true point guard for the future. Amoore is a bit undersized at 5-foot-6, but she's a high-level playmaker who could learn from Courtney Vandersloot. Plus, Amoore's shooting ability (her overall 3-point % is dragged down by a high number of pull-up attempts she won't have to take in the W) would help space the floor around Cardoso and Reese.

11. Minnesota Lynx: Azzi Fudd -- G, UConn

13.4 points, 2 rebounds, 1.7 assists | 48.9% FG, 48.2% 3FG, 90.9% FT

Is Fudd actually going to declare for the draft this year? And how will teams weigh her obvious talent with her troubling injury history? Those questions remain to be answered, but if she's on the board here she makes a ton of sense for the Lynx, who were the best 3-point shooting team in the league last season. Fudd would fit that mold and also give them an additional shot creator.

12. Dallas Wings: Saniya Rivers -- G, NC State

12 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 1.6 steals, 1.3 blocks | 42.5% FG, 27.9% 3FG, 66.7% FT

New Wings coach Chris Koclanes is all about defense, and was hired with a remit to ensure this team is no longer a joke on that side of the ball. Already, the Wings have added the likes of DiJonai Carrington and Tyasha Harris, and drafting Rivers would be another step toward that goal. The 6-foot-1 Rivers has the size to guard multiple positions on the perimeter and is an exceptional athlete.