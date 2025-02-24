Another major trade has shaken up the 2025 WNBA Draft order. Late Sunday, the Chicago Sky sent the No. 3 pick to the Washington Mystics, along with a 2027 first-round swap and a 2027 second-round pick, in exchange for veteran guard Ariel Atkins.

Thanks to this deal, the Mystics now own three of the top-six picks in this year's draft, which will not only set them up nicely for their rebuild, but also give them tremendous power on draft night. Their decisions at Nos. 3, 4 and 6 will determine how the rest of the first round will transpire.

At this point, Paige Bueckers and Olivia Miles seem locked in as the top two picks, but what will the Mystics do? With yet another new draft order in place, here's a look at what might happen come April with CBS Sports' 2025 WNBA Mock Draft 3.0.

1. Dallas Wings: Paige Bueckers -- G, UConn

18.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 2.1 steals | 53.3% FG, 41% 3FG, 88.9% FT

Bueckers had another 10-assist outing in UConn's big win over Butler, and since returning from her minor knee injury in early January she is averaging 6.4 assists, highlighting her advanced playmaking skills. Her versatility on both sides of the ball will make her a perfect fit next to Arike Ogunbowale in the Wings' backcourt.

2. Seattle Storm: Olivia Miles -- G, Notre Dame

16.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 6 assists, 1.4 steals | 51.6% FG, 42.1% 3FG, 79.7% FT

The Storm traded franchise icon Jewell Loyd for the No. 2 pick earlier this winter, and who better to replace her in the backcourt than Miles, another Notre Dame guard. Miles has been terrific upon her return from a torn ACL, and despite a recent cold streak has shown off a much-improved 3-point shot, which was her biggest weakness coming into this season.

3. Washington Mystics: Dominique Malonga -- C, France

18.4 points, 10.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1 block | 55.5% FG, 65.8% FT

The Atkins trade made the Mystics' long-term plans clear, and they need a centerpiece for their rebuild. That very well could be Malonga, who is averaging an efficient double-double in EuroCup Women action as a teenager. Simply put, 6-foot-6 centers with her athleticism and on-the-ball skills are extremely rare, and her upside is off the charts.

4. Washington Mystics: Sonia Citron -- G, Notre Dame

14.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2 steals | 49.1% FG, 37.5% 3FG, 90% FT

If the Mystics go with Malonga at No. 3, their next choice will likely be a guard, especially after drafting Shakira Austin and Aaliyah Edwards in recent years. In that case, Citron makes a lot of sense. She's having another strong season for the Fighting Irish on both sides of the ball and looks like a lock to be a productive WNBA player for a long time.

5. Golden State Valkyries: Kiki Iriafen -- F, USC

18.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists | 50.3% FG, 82.1% FT

Iriafen hasn't been bad in her first season at USC, but she hasn't shown the growth in key areas -- shooting, rim protection -- that many were hoping to see, which has resulted in a slide down the board. Still, she's an efficient scorer and her athleticism and motor should make her a good fit for the fast-paced system Natalie Nakase wants to implement.

6. Washington Mystics: Justė Jocytė -- G, Lithuania

12.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.6 steals | 45% FG, 36% 3FG, 74.3% FT

What the Mystics do with their third selection at No. 6 is likely where the draft hinges. Do they take another swing? Or opt for a more experienced college player? Jocytė's potential just might be too much to pass up now that she's been declared eligible for the draft. The 6-foot Lithuanian, who plays with Malonga in France, is a very crafty guard who can create for herself and others.

7. New York Liberty: Shyanne Sellers -- G, Maryland

13.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists | 47.9% FG, 42.9% 3FG, 83.3% FT

The reigning champion Liberty don't have a glaring need, but backcourt and wing depth wouldn't hurt. A big guard like Sellers who can defend multiple positions and handle the ball could help fill both of those spots. Her size and versatility on the perimeter fits the Liberty mold, and she could be a perfect fit if her improved 3-point shot (albeit on low volume) translates to the pros.

8. Connecticut Sun: Aneesah Morrow -- F, LSU

17.8 points, 14.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 2.5 steals | 48.3% FG, 74.5% FT

There are questions about how Morrow's game will translate to the professional level, especially on the offensive end, but her competitiveness, defensive intensity and elite rebounding give her a good chance to be a helpful player. And a team like the Sun, which lost its entire playoff starting lineup this offseason, doesn't have to worry as much about potential fit issues.

9. Los Angeles Sparks: Te-Hina Paopao -- G, South Carolina

10.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists | 46.2% FG, 38.7% 3FG, 78.6% FT

New Sparks coach Lynne Roberts wants her teams to shoot a lot of 3s, and that's Paopao's best skill. Her 38.7% clip for the Gamecocks this season is actually the second-worst mark of her collegiate career. The experienced Paopao has also improved as a defender under Dawn Staley, and should be able to help the Sparks right away.

10. Chicago Sky: Georgia Amoore -- G, Kentucky

18.9 points, 2.1 rebounds, 7 assists | 42.2% FG, 32.6% 3FG, 84.9% FT

Even after acquiring Atkins, the Sky still need a point guard for the future. Amoore is undersized at 5-foot-6, but she's third in the country in assists and would be a perfect understudy for Courtney Vandersloot. Plus, her outside shooting ability (her overall 3-point % is dragged down by a high number of pull-up attempts she won't have to take in the W) would help space the floor around Cardoso and Reese.

11. Minnesota Lynx: Azzi Fudd -- G, UConn

13 points, 2 rebounds, 1.7 assists | 49.6% FG, 47% 3FG, 91.7% FT

It's still unclear if Fudd will declare for the draft this year, or how teams will weigh her clear talent against her extensive injury history. If she does turn pro and is still on the board at No. 11, she makes perfect sense for the Lynx, who led the league in 3-point shooting last season. Fudd would give them another outside threat off the bench.

12. Dallas Wings: Ajša Sivka -- F, Slovenia

11 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 2 steals | 43.1% FG, 42.2% 3FG, 63.6% FT

The Wings have a bunch of options here, and after getting Bueckers at No. 1 have the flexibility to take a swing with a high-upside pick to close out the first round. Sivka, who was named MVP of the U18 Women's European Championships in 2023, is a big, versatile wing who can space the floor. She may be a draft-and-stash option.